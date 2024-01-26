Key Takeaways Updates to key killers and perks in Dead by Daylight aim to balance gameplay, address player feedback, and provide a fresh experience.

The Onryo receives adjustments to address concerns about early kills and spamming, encouraging a more strategic approach.

The Blight and Hillbilly undergo tweaks to specific Add-Ons to maintain balance, while two crucial perks are adjusted for a more balanced gameplay experience.

In the latest Dead by Daylight update notes, developers have unveiled significant changes to key killers, introducing gameplay adjustments that promise to reshape the meta and offer a fresh experience for players. As the developer update highlights, these changes focus on enhancing gameplay dynamics and addressing concerns raised during the Public Test Build (PTB). Let's delve into the key updates for Onryo, The Blight, and Hillbilly.

The Onryo: Balancing Longtime Player Feedback

The Onryo, a beloved killer among players, receives a comprehensive update to restore gameplay elements missed by longtime fans while maintaining recent quality-of-life improvements. The dev team outlines two crucial adjustments:

Locked-In Condemned

Survivors hooked with multiple stacks of Condemned previously became easy targets for The Onryo, leading to early kills. To address this, hooking a Survivor will now lock in a maximum of 2 stacks of Condemned, allowing Survivors a chance to remove some Condemned after being unhooked.

Projection Spamming

The dominant strategy of teleporting to spread Condemned quickly is addressed. The power meter now recharges over 10 seconds, preventing rapid teleportation and encouraging a more strategic approach to projecting Condemned.

The Blight: Add-On Tweaks for Balance

The Blight, already a formidable killer, undergoes adjustments to specific Add-Ons to maintain a balanced gameplay experience. Behaviour devs highlight changes to two troublesome Add-Ons:

Compound Thirty-Three

The turn rate bonus is reduced to 11% per consecutive rush (down from 33%), making rush attacks less challenging for Survivors to avoid. Additionally, the required rush distance is reduced to 3 meters.

Iridescent Blight Tag

This Add-On now puts The Blight's Power on cooldown for 20 seconds after a Rush attack, a miss, or breaking a pallet. This adjustment adds cooldown periods, giving Survivors more opportunities to evade the Killer.

Adrenaline Vial

The Adrenaline Vial Add-On receives changes to improve its effectiveness. The turn rate penalty is removed, and a 5% Rush speed bonus is reintroduced, offering a more balanced and versatile choice for players.

The Hillbilly: Fine-Tuning Add-Ons for Optimal Gameplay

The Hillbilly, already well-received on the PTB, sees further improvements to Add-Ons to provide players with a wider range of viable choices:

Greased Throttle & The Thompson’s Mix

These Add-Ons now reduce recovery time after using the Chainsaw, not just after successful hits, by 8% and 12%, respectively.

Thermal Casing & Ragged Engine

Simple number tweaks for these Add-Ons: Thermal Casing & Ragged Engine now decrease the speed at which heat dissipates when not using the Chainsaw by 20% and 30%, respectively.

Discarded Air Filter & High-Speed Idler Screw

These Add-Ons see increased numbers, now offering a 20% and 30% increase in the time it takes before Overdrive starts dissipating.

Perks: Balancing the Playing Field

Two crucial perks, Save the Best for Last (STBFL) and Quick Gambit, undergo adjustments for a more balanced gameplay experience:

Save the Best for Last (STBFL)

STBFL will now lose 2 tokens whenever the Obsession is hit by a Basic Attack or a Special Attack, encouraging the Obsession to participate in the game actively.

Quick Gambit

Reverting a change from the PTB, Quick Gambit now provides a 6/7/8% repair speed bonus to Survivors within 36m, restoring its repair speed bonus while retaining its range.

In addition to these changes, Behaviour Interactive has added a 'Watch List'. This Watch List serves to tell players that changes made to the game are being monitored and data is being collected to study the function of certain gameplay elements - like perks. The devs make it clear that just because things are on the Watch List does not mean that they will be changed in the future.

As Dead by Daylight continues to evolve, these updates aim to enhance gameplay and provide a more dynamic and engaging experience for both killers and survivors alike. Stay tuned for more details and dive into the updated world of Dead by Daylight with these impactful changes.