Dead by Daylight has scared and scarred many players since its release back in 2016. Back then, it was a simple 1 vs 4 game with an inspired take on the horror genre. Now, the game has become a phenomenon, with spin-offs, comics and even a movie in the works with Blumhouse Productions (Five Nights at Freddy’s).

One of the most endearing aspects, however, has been the collaborations. From the foggy backdrop of Silent Hill to the eerie campgrounds of Friday the 13th , there has been no shortage of admiration for the horror genre than Dead by Daylight has brought. So, on this grand Hallow’s Eve, we got to chat with Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships for Behaviour Interactive, and rack his brain about the development of the title, his favorite moments and what’s in store in the future.

Achieving Scream Queen Status

[Hardcore Gamer] It’s common knowledge that when one thinks of horror video games, Dead by Daylight is one of the first games that come to mind. What do you think has made DbD that successful in that regard?

[Mathieu Côté] I believe it’s the game’s chaotic, unpredictable nature that keeps players constantly on edge and immersed in the experience. The support and commitment we’ve given Dead by Daylight has also been essential, too—we’ve consistently introduced fresh content and kept the meta evolving, which keeps players engaged and excited.

Who is your go-to survivor and go-to killer when playing Dead by Daylight?

I love staying true to the originals, so for me it’s:

Killer: The Hag

Survivor: Nea Karlsson

I remember when Dead by Daylight was released more than eight years ago and seeing all these videos on it. When you look back to launch, what were you most nervous about?

To be completely honest… We didn’t have any time to worry! The success really took us by surprise, and we knew we had to get busy and deliver more and more if we wanted to keep it alive. We knew immediately we had something special on our hands.

Do you have any fun stories about the development of the game and/or bringing the partnerships to life?

There are so many stories I could write a book! Each DLC, original and licensed, comes with its own memorable journey. As you can imagine, talking about these partnerships is complicated, but maybe someday we’ll be able to unveil all of our secrets!

Of course, it’s spooky season, so a good horror game is always welcome. What was your most stressful gameplay moment when playing?

I remember the early tests when Michael Myers was being added to the game, these were intense! His power really changed the rhythm of the matches. It was the first time the killer didn’t just run after you when they caught you, and it made it super creepy. To me, that’s the moment when I got the first real glimpse of the vast potential in our killer mechanics.

Delivering the Scares with Care​​​​​​

You have done a lot of collaborations, from Resident and Tomb Raider to Scream and even Nicolas Cage. What has been your favorite to bring to DbD?

It’s like asking a parent which child is their favourite! It’s hard to choose, but Silent Hill was a special one. It was our first horror video game chapter, having this iconic franchise in the game gave us a lot of legitimacy but also, just being able to work directly with people who have inspired us and created such a legendary property was an amazing experience.

What is your dream collaboration with Dead by Daylight?

We still have many! But anything inspired by Stephen King’s lore would be incredible.

What was the weirdest collaboration that may/may not have made it into the game?

Definitely Nicolas Cage ! It was a bucket-list moment, a crazy idea that actually came to life. Witnessing his performance, seeing this absolutely legend of an actor record lines for us and nail each and every one of them was something truly special.

While talking about the game at Summer Game Fest , actor Nicolas Cage cited Sadako from The Ring as his all-time favorite horror character.

How is Dead by Daylight celebrating its 8th anniversary year? What can players expect?

I think our player base is now used to us delivering amazing content every year. You can expect our usual big anniversary broadcast, lots of chats with our dev team, some exciting new content and, obviously, one or two jaw-dropping surprises.

We’ve seen Dead by Daylight expand outside of the game with dating sims, board games, and just this year The Casting of Frank Stone. What can fans expect for future projects?

We’re excited to tell more of the story in new ways and through different mediums. A movie is coming, along with other exciting partnerships, so stay tuned for more updates on that!

And, finally, I’ll ask you a question from good-old Ghostface: Do you like scary movies?

Strangely enough, not really! I’m a fan of horror in many ways, but not necessarily horror movies. If I had to pick one, I’d say Cabin in the Woods is one of my favorite ‘horror’ movies, even though it’s on the lighter side!

Dead by Daylight is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. To keep up to date on all things Dead by Daylight, follow them on Youtube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Twitch and Instagram, as well as the official website.

