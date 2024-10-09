Dead Island 2, GRIS, Return to Monkey Island, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, and more games are joining the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup for October 2024. They'll be available to play from October 15.

Plenty of Games Join PlayStation Plus This Month

The PlayStation Blog has outlined all of the games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in October 2024. They include the following:

Dead Island 2

Two Point Campus

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

GRIS

Return to Monkey Island

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Firefighting Simulator The Squad

Overpass 2

Tour de France 2023

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will gain access to a few classic titles and a PSVR 2 game. They are:

The Last Clockwinder

Dino Crisis

Siren

R-Type Dimensions EX

Dead Island 2 is arguably the highlight of the PlayStation Plus lineup this month. It was reviewed relatively well among critics with a Strong OpenCritic Rating.

"Dead Island 2 is a gory adventure that offers up plenty of mindless mayhem for zombie slayers," said our review. "The remnants of California make for a great playground to dismember and destroy the walking dead in every conceivable way the game presents." Our sister site GameRant agrees. "It is certainly not without its issues, but Dead Island 2 is a fun co-op game that lets players dropkick zombies, and there's something to say for mindless fun like that," the outlet said.

GRIS is an outstanding indie title from developer Nomada Studio and publisher Devolver Digital. It's currently rated as Overwhelmingly Positive by almost 64,000 reviewers on Steam. If you want to play GRIS before October 15 and can play the game on Steam, it's currently 90% off until that date. "The platforming is smooth as silk, the world is a joy to explore, the puzzles offer the right amount of challenge and the emotional parts of the journey hit perfectly," said our review.

Return to Monkey Island is another indie highlight that reimagines the classic formula in a modern, albeit controversial, art style. If you're looking for more of a multiplayer experience this month, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed might be a good way to go, especially during the Halloween season.

In the Classics section, R-Type Dimensions EX includes the two coin-op arcade titles R-Type and R-Type II. You'll be able to switch between the retro 2D look and 3D. There are reimagined arrangements of past tracks from the series as well.