Deep Silver announced on Friday that Dead Island 2 has sold over 10 million copies. This comes after the release of the Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition, which comes with both expansions and a bunch of DLC.

Dead Island 2 Sells Like Hot Cakes

"Dead Island 2 – the thrilling First-Person Action zombie slaying RPG set in the iconic, gore-drenched streets of Midnight Club: Los Angeles – has hit a record ten million players!" said Deep Silver's press release. "The milestone was reached on the same day that Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition launched, offering a free upgrade to all Gold Edition owners, granting them access to all the content Hell-A has to offer."

The Ultimate Edition includes a lot of content. It has the following:

HAUS and SoLA DLC expansions

Golden Weapons Pack

Memories of Banoi Pack

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Weapon Pack

Pulp Weapons Pack

Red’s Demise Katana

All six Slayers’ Premium Skin Packs

Those who haven't played the action RPG, however, will be able to check out a trial of the game through Xbox and PlayStation's digital stores. You'll be able to begin a limited session (that supports single-player and co-op) and if you enjoy the experience, you can transfer your save progress to the full title. PlayStation Plus Premium members can currently access a 2-hour trial with their subscription. The game is also available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup.

Dead Island 2 Supports PS5 Pro

Those who are getting a PS5 Pro might be tempted to check out Dead Island 2 as Deep Silver has confirmed the game will support the expensive system. The official Dead Island website claims it will give us "an insane experience with jaw-dropping visuals and lightning-fast load times!"

Dead Island 2 is a surprise hit from 2023 after many years of delays. While some of its factors, like the story and repetitive gameplay, might be a turn off for some, it's still managed to sell over 10 million copies in less than two years. "Unremarkable story and repetitive gameplay aside, what Dead Island 2 does well it does very well, and despite these shortcomings, killing thousands of zombies with everything the game puts at the player's disposal can still be a great time," said our review.

Game Rant also gave the game a positive review. "It is certainly not without its issues, but Dead Island 2 is a fun co-op game that lets players dropkick zombies, and there's something to say for mindless fun like that," the article said. "It suffers from some major jank and needs a few patches to iron out its more serious issues, but those that enjoy looter games and are looking for a fun co-op game to sink their teeth into should consider giving it a look when it's on sale."