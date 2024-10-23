The successful open-world game Dead Island 2 has received an Ultimate Edition that comes jam-packed with DLC. It comes with the expansion content and 11 packages of content, including Cyber Slayer Amy, the Pulp Weapons Pack, and more for the self-proclaimed V.I.P. experience by publisher Deep Silver.

The Ultimate Edition Includes a Lot of Content

With a name like the Ultimate Edition, it should come with a lot of content. Thankfully, that's the case. It includes the following:

HAUS and SoLA DLC expansions

Golden Weapons Pack

Memories of Banoi Pack

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Weapon Pack

Pulp Weapons Pack

Red’s Demise Katana

All six Slayers’ Premium Skin Packs

Those who have purchased the Gold Edition already get an auto-update to the Ultimate Edition for free. This release coincides with the October 22 update that brings two new modes to the table. The first is a horde mode called Neighborhood Watch, which has been created by Fishlabs and the original developer Dambuster Studios. You'll be playing as the Bobcats, survivors from college who are taking down zombies who invade their frat house in the Venice Canals. You'll be facing off against waves of enemies and will be using traps for the first time in the Dead Island series. The press release also says there are "fresh new skills" and weapons to choose from.

New Game Plus Arrives for Those Returning

There's also a New Game Plus mode available right now. It lets you play the game once more with new loot, more enemies to take down, and an increased level cap. Unfortunately, Dead Island 2's SoLA expansion hasn't been received particularly well. It has a Mixed rating on Steam from 153 reviewers. "Two new enemies are added, and both are a chore to fight," said LegionIscariot on Steam. "Killing zombies in the main game was tedious enough but now you have the damage sponge Whipper who disables Fury Mode." Another user by the name of bobinator7 said the strobing effects and "wild visuals" of the last mission "felt awful" to them.

Dead Island 2 has been a major success for Deep Silver, regardless of the mixed response for its DLC. The sequel became the "largest launch" for Deep Silver, in terms of sale and revenue, selling over 3 million copies worldwide. GameRant says it managed to shift one million copies in a matter of days. The game was the second best-selling title on the PlayStation Store during April 2023.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can check out Dead Island 2 as part of their Extra or Premium subscription. It has recently been added to the service for the Halloween season.