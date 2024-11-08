Capcom released a Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster demo on Thursday, letting fans get a taste of the odd zombie action that the game offers. It has been released on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam storefronts.

A New Demo Launched This Week

The remaster gains a brief demo for those who haven't tried the game yet. It lets you try Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster from the beginning, but unfortunately, once you've finished the demo, it doesn't let you transfer your progress to the full version. Capcom also states that "Some aspects may differ from those of the full version." According to a few uploaded playthroughs of the demo's offerings, including one from BELCAS GAMEPLAYS, it will last you around 20-30 minutes.

This demo coincides with the launch of the physical version in stores around the world. There's also been a free update, which adds the Casual difficulty into the mix. You can utilize it in 72 Hour Mode, Overtime Mode, and Infinity Mode. With Casual difficulty on, Frank receives increased attack power and reduced damage intake for the journalist and the survivors that hang around him. "Casual difficulty is geared toward players who are new to Dead Rising and want to experience their first taste of zombie mayhem in a fun and casual environment!" said Capcom in the press release.

Enhanced Raytracing Support for PS5 Pro

For those who have the luxury of having the newly launched PS5 Pro, this update includes enhanced raytracing support, which can be utilized at an impressive 60 frames per second. It also brings support for the Arabic language, in addition to fixing a bunch of bugs in the zombie game.

Hardcore Gamer gave the title a 4/5 in its review. "For a remaster, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster brings everything you love from the original and clips the strings that held it back decades ago," the article said. "While it doesn’t bring an entirely new experience, this zombie hack and slash is brought back to life with updated visuals and a great cast to back it up."

Our sister site Game Rant's review was positive overall. However, those who liked the more quirky graphics of the original may be disappointed. "Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster's zombies, environments, characters, and everything else shoot for a realistic vibe, whereas the original was more colorful, and in some ways, cartoon-y," said the review. "I like the original Dead Rising's art direction a lot more than the Deluxe Remaster, which at times can feel soulless by comparison."