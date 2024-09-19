Psychopaths in Dead Rising return for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. One of the best and hardest of them was the scarred war veteran, Cliff. Here's how to take him out.

Who is Cliff in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Cliff is a Vietnam War veteran. He had a family and a life outside the military, though his experiences within it gave him PTSD. Unfortunately, when the outbreak happens and a death in his family occurs, his war experience kicks in and brings about a cruel and violent version of Cliff, who thinks he's in the war and that everyone is his enemy. This, of course, includes Frank West, who Cliff believes is a mole and goes to take him down, much like the decapitated zombies hanging from the ceiling. His scoop/mission is called "The Hachet Man", unlocked on Day 2, and located at Crislip's Home Saloon in North Plaza.

How to Beat Cliff in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Cliff was one of the hardest psychopaths in the original Dead Rising due to his deadly machete attacks and range. Specifically, his stunning attack causes Cliff to plunge a machete into Frank and throw him to the ground. It takes out a lot of HP and can be deadly to those low on health. He's still a force to be reckoned with in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, but, if you're prepared, you can take him down in good time.

Cliff's attacks from the original still remain, including the annoying machete stab grab. Fortunately, with the new improvements, you can move when shooting, making you less of a target. It's important to note that you still need to watch out whenever he gets close, especially if you're low on health. One plunge with the machete and you're dead. There also isn't much food in the store, so try to stack up with shakes and juices prior to your battle.

I recommend grabbing some Orange Juice and Milk at Seon's Food Stuff and creating a Fleetfoot shake in the Food Court, as it'll give you fast movement and restore a lot of health.

The first thing you want to do when you battle Cliff is to maintain space between you and him. The closer you are to him, the more likely you are to be slashed or stabbed. That does mean that ranged weapons like the shotgun and the handgun come in handy. If you saved prior to the fight, you can find guns at The Gun Shop a short walk from Crislip's Home Saloon. Another gun, the sniper rifle, will be useful later in the fight, so grab one of those if you have the space or can make some.

While distance is recommended, you can get some good hits if you're careful and can dodge roll out of the way in case of an attack. There are a lot of long weapons like the sickle and hedge trimmers around the area, so, if you break a weapon or have a free slot, pick one up and they can help close the gap in terms of hitting Cliff. Meanwhile, if you are feeling rather risky, you can pick up a chainsaw and lay some damage onto him, though if you dodge roll, the chainsaw will drop.

Another part of the fight involves Cliff sneaking into the air ducts and appearing atop many shelves. He'll throw bombs at you that can damage you and immobilize you for a bit, giving Cliff an opening. Try to avoid these and shoot him down. While a shot or two from your regular handgun will suffice, using the aforementioned sniper rifle will cause the most damage and ensure accuracy. He'll come down and attack with his machete like before. Continue the process until he's down and out.

Ending + Reward

When you've defeated Cliff, you'll get a cutscene of him coming to his senses. He'll ask Frank to listen to him and say that when the outbreak started, zombies killed his granddaughter and he experienced a PTSD attack. He tells Frank that the war isn't over when you return to your normal life. It lives inside you and festers, never ending until now. Cliff passes away and, in respect to him and his service, Frank closes Cliff's eyelids and leaves. After the fight, you can pick up Cliff's machete, which is a very powerful weapon and a key to unlock a nearby room of survivors. The room is located outside of Crislip's Home Saloon on the right once you exit the store.