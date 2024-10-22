Whether you're a Deadlock player who tends to fight more "aggressively" in their combat style, a newcomer without knowledge of the full map and mechanics, or just some schmuck facing off against Shiv, you probably are going to find yourself low on health at some point in any match.

For new players, there may not be an immediately-apparent solution to the issue of missing HP (there are no health packs or stims to use in this shooter), but rest assured, there are plenty of ways to get your health back up to full.

Buy Healing Items from the Shop

The absolute best way to regain health is to invest in items from the Curiosity shop, which can increase Bonus Health, Health Regen and Bullet/Spirit Lifesteal, granting HP for the damage you deal.

Vitality Bonus

The Vitality tab provides the best selection of items for healing, as well as an increase to your base health for each item bought based on their cost:

Cost Base Health Increase 500 +11% 1,250 +14% 3,000+ +17% 6,200+ +20%

Active Items

There are four active items (items that can be triggered on command) that immediately grant health or health regen to players:

Active Items Activated Ability Healing Rite Grant Regen and Sprint Speed to the target. Gets dispelled if you take damage from enemy players or objectives. Can be self-cast. 370 Total Heal Regen +2m/s Sprint Speed 19s Regen Duration 30m Cast Range Healing Nova Heal yourself and nearby allies. Heals an additional 20% per ally. 260 Total HP Regen 2s Regen Duration 15m Radius Restorative Locket Consume all stacks to heal target ally and replenish a stamina point. Can be self-cast. +35 Heal per Stack 15 Max Stacks Rescue Beam Heals a target allied hero and yourself for a percentage of Max Health. Once while healing, you can Pull the target towards you. Can be self-cast. 26% Heal Amount 2.5s Channel Duration 32m Cast Range

Return to the Spawn Area

Returning to your team's home base (by the Curiosity Shop where you spawn) will begin healing you rapidly over time. Health regen in the home base is always high enough to refill your health bar in a matter of seconds, at the expense of the time it takes to return to the base.

If you need to use the base to respawn, use the zipline to get back as fast as possible to and from the line of combat. If it's early enough in the game, it might just be faster to die and wait out the short respawn time.

Get Healed by NPCs

The flag-carrying soldiers on your team will heal all nearby allies every 6 seconds. You'll be able to tell you're in range of the flag-bearer when a green line appears connecting you to the flag. Each heal provides the hero 40 HP, which is pretty small outside the earliest stages of the game.

Heal Using Character Abilities

Multiple characters are equipped with passive or active healing abilities. Certain heroes have abilities imbued with life-stealing properties, or abilities that slowly regenerate their health over time. There are also characters that have active healing abilities, such as McGinnis' Medicinal Specter, which deploys a spirit that heals nearby units when activated. Some of the other heroes with increased healing abilities include Abrams, Dynamo and Ivy. Be sure to choose your character carefully, as well as experiment with different characters to figure out who meshes best with your play style.

