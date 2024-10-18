There are a lot of ways to earn souls in Deadlock, but one of the lesser-known methods of gaining souls is using a Sinner's Sacrifice slot machine, allowing players to trade health for souls.

These slot machines are well-hidden and require a bit of searching (and waiting) to find, but can pay off in the long run tenfold.

How to Use Sinner's Sacrifice

The Sinner's Sacrifice slot machine gives players the chance to trade in their health for souls. There are a limited number of souls in each machine. Half of them are obtained by hitting the machine repeatedly, while the other half are dispensed as soul orbs once the machine has been completely emptied. When the machine has been depleted, it will be destroyed and explode with soul orbs for players to shoot.

There are a total of 330 souls in each machine, plus another 3 souls for every in-game minute that passes. The player will also receive a random Golden Statue bonus after destroying the slot machine. The machine has a total of 500 health, taking 50 damage from melee attacks and 100 damage from heavy melee attacks. Each melee attack will drain 40 health from the player, so we recommend only using the heavy melee attack to minimize lost health.

Where to Find Machines

The Sinner's Sacrifice machines spawn at the eight-minute mark of each match, then respawn every four minutes after that. There are four different buildings that the machines spawn in, with some of the locations randomly containing two slot machines instead of one. You can spot these locations on the map, indicated by a small teal square with a circle in the center of it. Some buildings will require going up a rope or downstairs to access the slot machine, making them harder to find. These buildings will likely have jungle enemies inside of them as well, so be sure to watch your back in case they become hostile.

The machines are best used as early in the game as possible, as the amount won in a single slot machine session can earn more than half of the souls required for an early-game item from the shop. Be careful playing early, because your health will most likely be at a critical (or negative) percentage after destroying the machine.

