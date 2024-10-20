Souls are the one-and-only currency in Deadlock, and they're a hard-earned commodity. With items priced as high as they are in the Curiosity shop, and everyone in the game scrambling to collect more, you're always going to be in need of more souls to spend.

What are the best ways to get more souls? There are actually plenty of routes you can take to increase your riches, from basic farming to searching for rare drops. All of these methods work for any hero, so no need to worry about your character choices when it comes to this list.

1 Killing NPCs

The most obvious approach is the strongest

The best way to earn more souls in Deadlock is plain and simple: kill the enemy NPCs. Whether it be the general lane minions, or the stronger Guardians and Walkers, all of them drop souls at a much more sustainable rate than the other resources in the game.

Lane minions should be your most used source of souls, especially since they can directly affect the outcome of the match if left alone. This isn't to say lane minions are the only way you should get souls, because easy ways off-lane can give you the boost you need to gain the advantage on the enemy.

2 Farming Jungle Enemies

Sneaky little guys...

Hidden in buildings and alleys just off of any lane, these little jungle enemies (we're guessing they're aliens) can be worth a good chunk of souls with a quick payoff. All you have to do is shoot them until their health is gone, while not dying from their counterattacks in the process.

The more health a jungle enemy has, the more souls it will drop upon death (they can be stolen, so be sure to pick up the scraps). You can find these enemies on the mini-map, marked with a blue triangle, and they always spawn in groups of three or more.

3 Capturing the Soul Urn

Go for the 50-yard return

The Soul Urn is a great source of souls, as the name would suggest. The main appeal of the Soul Urn is the big jackpot of souls it contains, which are split up among the team that succeeds at capturing it (the carrier gets a larger cut).

The Soul Urn can provide upwards of 1000 souls to the player that drops it off into the capture zone, but like most things, it's not as simple as walking from point A to point B. The jackpot rises with every minute that passes in the match, reaching up to 11,000 souls in matches over 50 minutes long.

4 Playing the Slot Machine

Take a spin at the Sinner's Sacrifice

The Sinner's Sacrifice slot machines are hidden around the map, spawning at the eight-minute mark of the match. While there's not much "gambling" actually taking place here, there's still risk involved: the machine dispenses souls while dealing damage to your health. For every minute longer the match goes, the amount of souls gained from the Sinner's Sacrifice (and all the other sources) is increased.

By punching these machines (which are marked on the map by a blue square with a circle inside), you can get upwards of 330 souls in a matter of seconds. We recommend being careful when you use them, though.

5 Stealing Souls

Yoink!

Ever notice those little balls of green light coming out of dead enemies (or the orange ones coming out of your allies)? Those are loose souls that can be snatched up by the enemy team!

Shooting green soul orbs confirms that you'll receive full payment for the kill that you've gotten, while shooting orange orbs will steal half of the total souls earned when an enemy kills one of your teammates. If you see an orange orb, shoot it to gain souls and steal from the other team.

6 Smashing Crates and Golden Statues

Feeling like Link

There are several breakable items that spawn randomly around the map, and while most of them don't contain anything inside, there's a chance that breaking one will release a permanent buff that you can pick up. One of these buffs is a nice stack of souls.

There are plenty of other benefits to smashing these containers, with permanent buffs to your fire rate, ammo capacity, cooldown reduction, weapon damage, health and spirit power all possibly dropping from the breakable objects. If you're looking for souls, smash wooden crates (and for buffs, the golden statues).

7 Killing Enemy Heroes

Player vs Player

The most difficult (but maybe the best-paying) method of collecting souls in Deadlock is from killing enemy players. These showdowns can last dozens of minutes and kills in Deadlock are hard-earned and rare to lock down. But in return, you'll receive a sizeable number of souls, upwards of 1000 souls in some cases.

To calculate how much you'll receive from killing an enemy, use the following formula: 225 Souls + (26 x # of minutes passed).

