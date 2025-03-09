On Sunday afternoon at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025, PlayStation and Kojima Productions announced that the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release date will fall this June. It will launch exclusively on the PS5. If you're a super fan of the first Death Stranding or perhaps director Hideo Kojima's past work, you can get the Digital Deluxe Edition and/or Collector's Edition.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be available on physical and digital store shelves on June 26, 2025. It will be coming to the PS5, but a PC launch hasn't been revealed yet, likely annoying fans of Kojima's work. The first game is available on Steam.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut is the best way to play the original story as it improves the visuals of the game on the PS5 and comes with additional content.

A lengthy trailer just over 10 minutes long dropped to coincide with the Death Stranding 2 release date announcement and the panel at SXSW 2025. It shows some of the stunning environments you'll witness in the PS5-exclusive game and a few of the terrifying creatures you'll encounter in this post-apocalyptic setting.

Well known Hollywood director George Miller makes a cameo appearance in the trailer, in addition to the regular characters like Higgs (played by Troy Baker), Elle Fanning's role of Tomorrow, and The President (played by Alastair Duncan, who is Mimir in the God of War series). The cast is certainly stacked in this cinematic-heavy experience.