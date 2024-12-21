The dwarves of Deep Rock Galactic are hard workers, so much so that even the holiday season can keep them from doing their utmost to meet management's quotas. Some might be tempted to think that it's really just that management is pushing too hard, but Deep Rock Galactic is showing that it cares today with the commencement of the 2024 Yuletide event.

This year, planetary miners have several special pieces of gear to earn, as well as some additional missions to run until the event concludes on January 7. The featured item of 2024 is the Gift Wrapped hat, which, according to Deep Rock Galactic management, is sturdy enough to save the wearer from at least one otherwise deadly mining mishap. To obtain it, miners need only complete the Yearly Performance Bonus assignment.

Special cosmetics from Yuletide events past are also back up for grabs. Miners who either missed a year or who only just joined Deep Rock Galactic can now nab the whole set if they want. All it takes is to complete the Fashion of Yuletide Past assignment. Hats aren't the only goodies on offer though, as there is at least one opportunity for a Double Mission Performance Bonus on the table as well.

Apparently, the Yuletide Elves have returned and have promptly begun their annual infestations of Deep Rock Galactic work sites. They're harmless, but have a tendency to get caught and ground up in the heavy mining equipment. Management feels that this could have an impact on the company's bottom line, so miners are tasked with shooting the critters on sight and depositing the bodies in the M.U.L.E. Do this, and the whole team will get that sweet, sweet bonus.

There are also some cosmetic bonuses being offered for the completion of the Yuletide Elf assignment. These include the "Chillaxe" pickaxe set, the "Yuletide Special" Bosco framework and the elf suit armor and headwear. However, only those who did not obtain these items last year are eligible to obtain them this year. Lastly, the Space Rig has been made up into its yuletide best, allwoing miners a bit more festive fun while on break.