Key Takeaways The first public demo is now live for developer Emberstorm Entertainment's third-person adventure game Reka, as part of LudoNarracon.

The game has players travelling through procedurally generated lands as an apprentice of Baba Jaga, complete with a mobile chicken-legged cottage of your own.

After the demo, the game will release later in Early Access during Q2 of this year.

Well, LudoNarracon has officially kicked off on Steam, with the narrative game-focused digital festival going on from May 9 to May 13. And as with virtually every Steam event these days, with it comes a hefty chunk of demos to try out, for both current and upcoming games. But one of particular note is a game that we somehow haven't gotten around to covering yet, despite multiple HG writers being quite interested in it. That would be Reka, an atmospheric third-person adventure game that casts you in the role of an apprentice witch, coming courtesy of the four-person developer team Emberstorm Entertainment and indie publishers Fireshine Games.

Chickening Out

To clarify things a bit further, Reka casts you as the customizable protagonist of the same name, a witch's apprentice. Not just an apprentice to any witch, though, but one to the legendary Baba Jaga themselves (Baba Jaga, of course, being an alternate spelling/translation used for Baba Yaga in different locales). So not only does this mean that players will be traveling across procedurally generated landscapes where you'll tame wildlife, brew potions, take quests from and/or choose to help out villagers that you can find along the way (or choose to mess with them instead), but as seen in the game's most recent trailer at the link here, you'll be doing it all alongside your own giant, walking, chicken-legged home, just like the OG witch themselves.

Yes, the major draw in Reka is being able to customize your own magical mobile witch home, being able to construct it, expand upon it with additional rooms, decorate it and fill it with mementos gained during your journey, and more. So exploring the land in search of many secrets and story bits should be much more exciting with such a unique dwelling accompanying players, and it seems to make for a nice mix of cozy house-building and supernatural mysteries, as well as a possible double feature with Blacktail, another relatively recent adventure where you played as a young Baba Yaga themselves. Reka's demo is available now for all to check out, with an Early Access release planned for sometime in Q2 of this year, which will consist of the prologue and first chapter. In the meantime, we'll be digging into the demo during LudoNarracon, which overs the game's first section and if all goes well, expect our initial thoughts sometime soon, so stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for any future Reka coverage.