Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be heading to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025. Sega has announced three arcs from the anime will be included in the story mode and more.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Continues Where the Story Left Off

The new entry in the anime fighting game series takes place where the last game ended. You'll be playing as Tanjiro Kamado as you travel through the “Entertainment District Arc,” “Swordsmith Village Arc,” and “Hashira Training Arc.”

All prior characters from the past game's roster, including the DLC, will be included in the sequel. The VS Mode sports over 40 playable characters, which include Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters, according to the press release from Sega.

The Japanese publisher says to "Stay tuned for more information about the title in the coming months" on Demon Slayer's various social media accounts.

An Interesting History in Video Games

The Demon Slayer series has an interesting history in video games. It has previously launched an unexpected party game based on the anime, despite how serious the show can get with its fight scenes. It's called Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! and has fun mini-games like the Super Mario Party series. "While Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! might not captivate all players, especially those playing solo, it holds a special appeal for fans of the series and those looking for a party game with a twist," said our review. "If you can overlook its technical flaws and gather a few friends for local play, it can provide hours of entertainment and lively competition."

The last Hinokami Chronicles game did okay with critics when it launched in 2021. It has a 70 OpenCritic Top Critic score with 47% of critics recommending it. "The combat is fun, fast-paced, and lets the player wield the explosive moves of the Demon Slayer Corps in a visually exciting way, but the story mode that makes up the bulk of the single-player content is stretched too thin," said our sister site ScreenRant. "Fans of the anime should enjoy The Hinokami Chronicles, but it won't have much appeal to those who aren't already familiar with the series." The game sold over four million copies, marking the game as a success for Sega. Thus, it's no surprise a sequel is getting released in 2025.

Another Shonen Jump series Dragon Ball arguably gets the better end of the stick when it comes to video game adaptations. Recent entries like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Dragon Ball: Kakarot have been critically acclaimed for their brilliant adaptations of the original anime series.