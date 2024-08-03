Key Takeaways Respect the elders - Demon's Souls weapons laid the groundwork for epic Souls titles with innovative effects and abilities.

From glass cannons to bleed/dex builds, these weapons offer diverse playstyles for different types of players.

Powerful weapons like the Meat Cleaver and Makoto offer devastating damage and unique perks.

Demons Souls may be an old relic as far as Souls games are concerned, but just as you are told that you must respect your elders, you have to respect old games — especially those that act as the blueprint for all the brilliant Souls titles that would come later. There would be no slew of incredible colossal weapons in Elden Ring and no explosive blunderbusses in Bloodborne without the weapons in Demon's Souls walking so that they could run.

But, don't get it twisted — these weapons may not come with as many fancy ashes of war or unique effects, but that doesn't mean that they can't slice enemies in two like it's going out of style. Demon's Souls has a bunch of wonderful weapons for you to play around with, and we want to decide which of these trailblazing Souls weapons stand as the best this title has to offer.

10 Morion Blade

Brilliant For Glass Cannon Builds

How To Obtain Forged using Storm Demon Soul

We begin with a sword that will only appeal to a very particular type of Demon's Souls player, which means it's a little too niche to rise up this list, but it does enough to just about sneak on here. The Morion Sword is a weapon that can be forged as soon as you have the Soul of Storm King. It generally handles a lot like the Bastard Sword or the Claymore, with the player using two hands to get the best out of this one.

It does excellent physical damage, but the real benefit of using this weapon is the 60% boost to damage when your health is 30% or less, which can then be stacked with the Clever Rat's Ring to gain a potential 140% damage buff, making you a glass cannon. It's a build that will really only appeal to very confident Demon's Souls players that don't mind surviving on a slither of health, but I can't deny that if you have the bottle, it's very effective.

9 Crescent Falchion +1

Early Game Magic Damage

How To Obtain Found in Island's Edge 4-1

Next up, we have a weapon that is brilliant for beginner players if you want to increase your chances of not being sent packing to the nearest Archstone quite so often. This sword specializes in slash attacks, and slashes with a much more satisfying speed than a lot of other early-game swords, meaning you can get a lot of hits in without eating away at your stamina bar. And you won't be sacrificing damage output, because this weapon does great damage too.

But this is so desirable early on because it has the 'Crescent' status as soon as you pick it up, which also gives you the opportunity to scale into magic and intelligence since this sword deals magical damage, too. On top of all that, you also get bleed build-up. It's an early game must-have, so get your butt over to 4-1 and nab it!

8 Uchigatana

Amazing For A Bleed/Dex Build

How To Obtain Found in Island's Edge 4-1

Speaking of awesome early-game weapons, we absolutely need to mention the Uchigatana — the ultimate weapon of choice if you want to go for a dexterity bleed build. This weapon swings fast, applies bleed, does excellent early-game damage. And best of all, it allows you to inflict pierce and slash damage, meaning you can mix up your approach to make mince meat of the tougher enemies in the Smithing Grounds (that happen to be weak to pierce damage).

This katana does offer slightly less damage, even when upgraded to Sharp or Quality, compared to other options in the weapon category. However, this one is the pick of the bunch as it's the only one that doesn't damage the player upon landing successful strikes. It's a weapon that's good in the early game and stays good throughout. So, if you want a weapon that can take you all the way, the Uchigatana is the one.

7 Blueblood Sword

Scales With Luck With Very Little Drop-Off

How To Obtain Forged with Pureblood Demon's Soul and Broken Sword +0

If you take a poll and ask all the Demon's Souls players out there what the most important stat to level up is, I reckon very few would say Luck. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that those who did say 'Luck' use the Blueblood Blade religiously in this game. It takes a little bit of legwork to get your hands on the Broken Sword needed to forge this weapon, but we assure you, dredging through the Swamp of Sorrow is worth it in this case.

This weapon has incredible potential due to the fact that luck doesn't drop off in terms of scaling at Lv.50 like most other stats, meaning that this weapon will continue to grow in power exponentially as you keep pumping souls into Luck. It's also a fast-swinging sword with great base damage. Because of the need for a high-luck stat, it is more of an NG+-friendly sword, but if you are considering going for another lap around, this could be one you'll want to build into.

6 Blessed Miridian Hammer

Great For Fighting Groups & Spamming Attacks

How To Obtain Drop From Scale Miner in 2-2 Found in Swamp of Sorrow 5-2

If given a choice between the Large Sword of Moonlight or the Blessed Miridian Hammer, give me the big ol' hammer any day of the week. If you're going for a faith build, there isn't a better bonk stick to make sure Umbasa is in your corner. You'll get huge damage output from this weapon and you'll get the benefit of this being classed as a Polearm, meaning it's an ace at crowd control. Factor in the Blessed status and you get some health regen, which is always a plus.

But the real reason this weapon gets such high billing here is its status as the 'Noob Stick'. Even those who resort to spamming attacks when the chips are down will find that this weapon will carry them through most scenarios regardless of their lack of tactical nous. It's a weapon that allows you to 'git gud' without actually getting good at the game at all. With the Blessed Miridian Hammer, your playthrough will be truly blessed, and that's a guarantee.

5 Soulbrandt/Demonbrandt

Power Isn't Dictated By Stat Levels

How To Obtain DB: Obtained From Old King Doran SB: Obtained by Defeating Old King Allant

Our next entry is a joint entry because the kind of playthrough you intend to do will dictate which of these appeals to you more, but they are essentially two sides of the same coin. These two blades' damage is dictated by your World Tendency, and the further one way or the other you are, the more powerful and viable one of these weapons will become.

They both offer phenomenal stats considering you don't need to scale into anything in particular, allowing you to focus on other things like Magic and Intelligence to supplement this build. Plus, with Demonbrandt especially, you can get this sword in the first area of the game — provided you can handle the fight against Old Doran. If you don't understand World Tendency, you might want to swerve these until you do, but if you're doing a pure White or Black Tendency run, these can be real game changers.

4 Dragon Bone Smasher

A Big, Destructive Bonk Stick

How To Obtain Found in 2-3 (Pure White Tendency Required)

It was a close call as to which of the two standout bonk sticks would win out here, and sadly for the Dragon Bone Smasher, it gets muscled out marginally. But that doesn't mean this huge sword isn't worth lumbering around. It's an entirely physical-focused sword that is custom-made to pound enemies to dust. Even without meeting the full requirements, when two-handed, this will pretty much kill all basic enemies in one hit. So imagine what it can do when you can wield it properly.

It also offers fire resistance, making it amazing against bosses like Flamelurker and Penetrator. It's brilliant for handling annoying Black Phantoms, and it's a PVP cheat code. The only issue is that it's a very hard sword to master as it's so cumbersome and slow. However, if you can master this one, there's little in the game that will be able to withstand a few bonks with this blade.

3 Meat Cleaver

Double S-Ratings & Health Regen

How To Obtain Forged from Swollen Demon's Soul

Next, we have the weapon that will initially belong to the Adjudicator. But after you deal with them and trade their soul in, it's as good as yours. This weapon is a top-tier bonk stick that deals absolutely devastating damage and is capable of breaking the guard of just about any enemy, regardless of how big and mighty their shield is.

It's a weapon that scales into two different stats with an S-rating and every successful hit gives the player 1% of their health back, making it a vampire-esque weapon. The only reason why we don't have this one up higher is because it is rather cumbersome to use, it requires a lot of upgrades, and the leveling needed to meet certain requirements is pretty steep. But if your heart is set on a bonk stick, we reckon there's nothing better for the job than the Meat Cleaver!

2 Makoto

Insane Bleed & Physical Damage

How To Obtain Found in Ritual Path 4-2 (Pure White Tendency Required)

As a massive katana fan in Souls games, I tend to sample all the offerings that each game has to offer, so I can say through experience that Makoto is the best katana in Demon's Souls. It even outperforms the Uchigatana, which takes some doing. This weapon drains 1% HP for every second the player has it equipped, but this can easily be offset with something like the Regenerator's Ring or the Adjudicator Shield.

Once that's taken care of, what you have is a katana with damage output far exceeding all others in its category, with the additional perk of sublime bleed build-up that puts its competition to shame. You will need to have Pure White Tendency to find this one — but if you're a good egg and manage to keep things sparkly white, this outstanding blade can be yours and the bloodletting can begin.

1 Northern Regalia

Power Isn't Dictated By Stats, Works For Either Pure Tendency

How To Obtain Forged with False King Demon's Souls + Demonbrandt & Soulbrandt

If you liked what Demonbrandt and Soulbrandt had to offer, then boy, do I have a sword for you. Northern Regalia is the sword that can be forged after you beat Old King Allant and combine the two aforementioned swords. This combination of the two allows you to get the full benefits from this blade so long as you are either playing with Pure White Tendency or Pure Black Tendency — meaning you don't have to permanently choose between good and evil.

You get this added flexibility along with a boost to the sword's physical attack and magic damage, making this a sword that offers 540 damage with no need for stat boosts at all. This allows you to lean into magic, endurance, and vitality, making this the weapon you want to use if you ever fancy attacking NG+. So, if asked to choose between good and evil, simply choose both.

