Key Takeaways Demon's Souls bosses rely on gimmicks, creating a mixed bag of easy and tough challenges for players, varying in difficulty

Some bosses, like Phalanx and Fool's Idol, can be easily overcome with the right strategies and knowledge of their gimmicks

Bosses like Storm King and Old King Allant require precise tactics, knowledge, and skill to defeat, testing players' mettle in combat.

Demon's Souls is a game that we reckon many Souls players will inevitably be hopping into more than ever at the time of writing in an attempt to fill the void that Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring's new DLC expansion, has inevitably caused in their lives. However, if you do make the leap to the remake of the 2009 classic, you'll find that things work a lot differently in this Souls game, such as the ever-confusing World Tendency, the fact that there is item weight in this game, and most importantly, that all the bosses tend to be puzzles to solve rather than fights to overcome.

A lot of the bosses in Demon's Souls rely on gimmicks to provide a challenge to new players, and let's just say this results in bosses as a whole being a bit of a mixed bag. Some are laughably easy, whereas others have fun gimmicks to overcome and provide a stern test. So, if you're new to Demon's Souls and want to know which bosses will provide the toughest tests, we've got you covered!

16 Phalanx

We kick things off with a boss that I consider to be one of the easiest Souls bosses of all time, and one that really sets the tone for the lower quality of bosses on offer through Demons Souls compared to the games that would come later. Phalanx is basically a boss that mimics the Spartan war formation of the same name. You'll battle against a swarm of Hoplite enemies huddled around a massive blob with a soft nougaty center, and you just need to pick off a few, create a hole in the formation, and hack away.

This is made even easier if you make use of Pine Resin and Firebombs, which are readily available in the area near the fog gate via enemy drops, as this boss is very weak to fire. There's little to no threat of actually dying to this boss, and if you do, well, you'll be in for a tough time moving forward.

15 Fool's Idol

Here's another boss battle that is ridiculously easy once you learn how their gimmick works. The Fool's Idol appears in the church at the end of the Prison of Hope area. This is a boss that seems impossible, as even if you kill them, they seem to keep reviving themselves. But once you realize that this is because of an NPC in the upper area of the church that must be killed first, you make this fight a fair one.

The fight itself sees you fight against duplicates of the Fool's Idol, which will cast magic projectiles to stagger you and chip away at your HP. But these are easily avoided via pillars in the church, and you can also decipher which Idol is real rather easily, as the real one will not have a health bar when you lock onto them. With this knowledge, they go down pretty fast as they are relatively flimsy and have no answer to you from close quarters.

14 Dirty Colossus

By default, when you enter a boss fight for the first time, you'll probably try to get behind the boss and attempt to stay there and hack away in relative safety for as long as you possibly can. Usually, bosses will have a counter to this and force you out from behind them, and as a strategy, this usually won't work on its own. However, in the case of the Dirty Colossus, this simple tactic will work just fine, as they don't really have any attacks that will stop you from hanging out behind them for the entire fight.

Throw in that they are very weak to fire damage, and you have a strategy that is as rudimentary as it gets but works a treat. The only time you'll need to move away from their rear is when they do their explosive AOE attack, but this is telegraphed with plenty of time for you to clear out and then charge back into position. It's a boss that looks a lot harder than they actually are, so when you reach them, don't sweat it; just get in behind and light them up.

13 Adjudicator

Next up, we have the Adjudicator, a boss who really is only as tough as you make it for yourself. If you go in as a pure melee build, this can be quite tough, as the Adjudicator can one-shot you if you reach them early in the game, which you likely will. You can head to the lower level of this boss area and attack his cleaver, which will cause them to fall to the ground and allow you to attack their weak spot, which is the bird's nest on their head. However, there is a much easier way.

If you have access to magic or have some arrows and a decent bow, you can take up a spot near the fog gate, which is out of range of his long-range tongue attack, and pop in and out of safety to take potshots at him. This effectively means that as long as you have enough resources, you can guarantee a win without taking any damage, and with the Thief's Ring equipped, there are even more little nooks around the arena that you can hide. So, unless you're a reluctant melee user, this boss is a piece of cake.

12 Armor Spider

The Armor Spider is a boss that finds itself low in the pecking order for the same reason that the Adjudicator is down here. This boss can be a pain if you fight fair and take them on head-on with a melee strategy. However, if you run along the opening tunnel, zigzagging to avoid their web and fire attacks, you can then get to an area where you can hide behind aspects of the environment, popping out to cast a few spells before tucking into your safe zone. Do this long enough, and you'll beat the Spider, taking no damage in the process.

Then, if you have access to the Thief's Ring and the Cloak spell, you can cast this at the fog gate, avoid their initial wave of attacks, and then they will completely de-aggro, allowing you to shoot arrows from a distance until they go down. Again, it's another fight that's only as hard as you make it for yourself.

11 Old Hero

When you first encounter the Old Hero, you may go in all guns blazing. Which you'll immediately find out is a huge mistake as this thing hits like a ton of bricks, so taking it on in a slobber knocker is a death wish. However, if you sit back and examine the old fella, you'll realize that they are completely blind and work off sound to find you. So, if you equip the Thief's Ring, you can run in, do a melee combo, and then change your position before you get clipped. Then rinse and repeat; it'll be over before you know it.

You can use a ranged method to take the guy down, but this gives away your position and makes him infinitely more dangerous, so it's much better to creep around and use the sneaky melee method to take down this guy. If he had 20-20 vision, he'd probably top this list, but thankfully, he doesn't so use that to your advantage.

10 Leechmonger

The Leechmonger fight and the Dirty Colossus fight are actually pretty similar in terms of how they play out, with the important caveat that the Leechmonger is more difficult. But only a little. The Leechmonger is also very weak to fire damage, so Pine Resin will serve you well in this fight, and the tactic of getting in behind the Leechmonger and swinging your blade with careless abandon works a treat here.

There are only two factors that make this fight slightly harder than the Dirty Colossus, bumping it up this list a little. Firstly, this boss has a swinging arms attack that can hit you even if you are behind them, which means you will need to be on your toes when hanging behind them to avoid getting slapped. Plus, this boss can be hard to take down for low-level players because they have a Leech Life ability that will allow them to heal, which can make this fight go on indefinitely if they heal faster than you can damage them. However, if you've leveled appropriately and have some fire items, you'll breeze through this one.

9 Maiden Aestrea

In most Demon's Souls boss fights, there tends to be a hard and easy way to win most encounters. However, Maiden Aestrea is a rare example of a boss who offers various methods of success that are relatively easy to pull off. The easier of the two is definitely navigating the plagued pool that leads up to her resting point, and then standing on a raised area, allowing you to take shots at her with arrows until she goes down.

However, even if you choose to take on Garl Vinland, you'll find that he's a bit of a pushover, too, as he's not all that aggressive, allowing you to bait him to attack and then use piercing attacks when his guard is down. Or failing that, you can parry him to break his stance. Then, when he falls, you can simply walk up to the Maiden, talk to her, and she'll commit suicide there and then. It's not often that a Souls boss will literally kill themselves, so you don't have to, which makes Aestrea one of the most thoughtful Souls bosses around.

8 Storm King

Storm King is a boss where knowledge is key, because if you don't do something very particular during this fight, you stand no chance of killing Storm King. This battle will have you dodging the annoying projectiles from Storm Beasts that have plagued you all the way through World 4. But you can take them down if you explore the area and find Storm Ruler upon a corpse. Once you equip this weapon, suddenly, it becomes crystal clear how to win this fight.

This sword has a special ability that can cast huge shockwaves that can reach into the sky and take down Storm Beasts and Storm King with ease. So you just need to take out all the mob enemies floating around, and then this frees you up to focus on Storm King. This can be a little tricky as there are a lot of projectiles flying around throughout this fight, but as long as you stay mobile and keep an eye on the sky, you'll be okay as long as you have Storm Ruler in hand.

7 Old Monk

The Old Monk is a hard boss to place on this list because the difficulty is relative to the player that you happen to get assigned via the game's matchmaking system. There is a chance that the game will not assign you a real-life player, and you'll need to find the AI-controlled invader, who is a pretty tough challenge due to their bleed build-up and their homing magic attacks. However, despite this AI boss being a reasonable test, we simply can't place this boss any higher because if you do get a human invader, it changes everything.

They could be even tougher, or they could be insanely weak, or better still, someone who is willing to let you beat them to a pulp as a noble deed, allowing you to beat the Old Monk with minimal fuss. It's a boss that can be made very easy with some co-op planning, so it's really down to the luck of the draw whether this one is a true test or not.

6 Tower Knight

We are now finally getting away from the bosses that we would class as easy or very easily exploited and getting into the bosses that will actually give you a hard time. The Tower Knight is one of those bosses that just sneaks into that bracket, mainly because you'll need to understand their gimmick to deal any damage at all, and you'll need to deal with a series of archers around the battlefield to make this fight less of a struggle.

The Tower Knight can be defeated by focusing on one of their heels, and with enough damage, they will fall to the floor, allowing you to attack their head, which happens to be their weak spot. This can be a challenge as he hits hard and has a few moves that will force you to dodge with precision, and if you don't deal with those archers, you can get stun-locked and punished as a result. Once you know the choreography of this one, it's not too bad, but it is a fair test and probably the first time in the game where you'll feel challenged by a boss.

5 Dragon God

I mentioned that Demon's Souls relies on gimmicks. Well, Dragon God is the epitome of this, as their fight is just one big gimmick with no actual combat at all, right until the very end. This boss fight sees you enter an area with two ballistas on either side of the room, and your goal is to break the debris blocking the path to each and use them to damage the Dragon God. But the catch is that he hits like a truck, and his attacks are extremely hard to avoid.

For the best results, players need to use stealth and precise timing to get through each phase of the fight and watch their eyes to plan out little windows to hack at the debris blocking their path before running to relative safety.

This fight is all about moving fast and efficiently, not being greedy, and making the most of stealth items like the Thief's Ring and the Cloak spell. But even if you feel you've got this down, one false move essentially spells the end. Perfection is the only option because anything else will leave you smoldering on the floor.

4 Penetrator

There are very few bosses within Demon's Souls that feel like out-and-out melee showdowns that the genre has become known for, but Penetrator is one of the exceptions. This feels like a fight that could easily exist in modern iterations of Souls games today. There are no gimmicks here, and there's nowhere to hide. This boss forces you to take them on fair and square, and only those who have mastery of his attack patterns, blocking and dodging will come out on top.

He's a pretty relentless melee-proficient opponent, but the reason why he doesn't break into our top three bosses is because this fight can be trivialized if you happen to recruit and summon Biorr for this fight, as he can almost kill Penetrator on his own, meaning all you need to do is move in for the kill and finish the job. It's the fight that will feel the most satisfying for long-time fans of the series for sure, but there are few that outdo this one in terms of difficulty.

3 Maneater

It's a rule that has stood the test of time within Souls games down the years. If there's more than one boss on screen, you're in for a tough time, and that's something that is showcased by the Maneater boss fight. This boss is a relatively tough one on its own, as it essentially pins you against a heightened and more powerful version of the Gargoyle enemies from 3-2. However, when you whittle this one down to 50% health, and a second one comes swooping in. Well, that's when things really ramp up in terms of difficulty.

This then becomes a test of your skill managing multiple foes, as you must work hard to kill the weakened Gargoyle whilst keeping the other at arm's length. And then, if you manage to do that, you still have to take down another Gargoyle, and chances are you'll be in pretty bad shape after the first one. Oh, and you could also be knocked off the narrow bridge you're fighting on, which is a real sickener when it happens.

This boss can be made easier if you wear the Thief's Ring, as you can run to the other end of the bridge, and there is a good chance a Gargoyle will de-aggro, allowing you to fight them solo, but even doing this doesn't guarantee victory.

2 Flamelurker

There aren't a lot of bosses that are genuinely aggressive in Demon's Souls. A lot of them will attack from range, or they will let you come to them, meaning you can set the pace of the fight and do things on your terms. However, that is not how the fight against Flamelurker will play out. Flamelurker is a relentlessly aggressive boss that will come at you violently, using a wealth of hard-hitting flame-based attacks to send you back to the Archstone with your tail between your legs.

This fight only misses out on the top spot as it can be made a lot more manageable if you make use of magic spells like Soul Arrows, or power-up your blade with Sticky white Slime as the Flamelurker is weak to magic damage. But even with this in mind, you'll still need to dodge roll endlessly to get out of the way of his fiery barrage of attacks.

He's not quite the hardest boss in Demon's Souls, but it was a close call, believe me.

1 Old King Allant

It's not always a guarantee that the final boss of a Souls game will serve as the hardest test in the game. However, in Demon's Souls, Old King Allant lives up to the billing, providing a final battle that will test your mettle and then some. He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve, like huge AOE tornado attacks, attacks where he will surge across the room to your position to pierce you, and he also has the unique ability to grab you and lower your Soul level, meaning the more times you get caught up in this attack, the weaker you'll get.

Combine this with the fact that the run to Allant will see you take on, or more likely avoid, the Blue Dragon, and you have a boss battle where you'll likely be battered and bruised before you even get to the fog door. Old King Allant serves as a fitting way to sign off the Demon's Souls campaign, and is our pick for the hardest Demon's Souls boss!

