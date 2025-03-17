Descenders is an extreme downhill biking game that challenges players to race through procedurally generated tracks. With a focus on speed and skill, players must navigate treacherous terrain, perform stunts, and avoid obstacles to reach the finish line. The game features various biomes, an upgrade system for bikes, and multiplayer modes, making it an exciting and dynamic experience for adrenaline seekers.

All Codes For Descenders

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Descenders. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/28

SPAM - Redeem to get Spamfish Shirt.

ADMIRALCREEP - Redeem to get the AdmiralBulldog Shirt.

DRAE - Redeem to get the Draegast Shirt.

MANFIST - Redeem to get the MANvsGAME Shirt.

NLSS - Redeem to get the NLSS Shirt.

SMILE - Redeem to get RockLeeSmile Shirt.

CIVRYAN - Redeem to get the CivRyan Shirt.

YEAHTHEBOYS - Redeem to get the Jackhuddo Shirt.

SODAG - Redeem to get the Sodapoppin Shirt.

BUGGS - Redeem to get the Bay Area Buggs Shirt.

SOMETHINGRAD - Redeem to get the Something Rad Shirt.

SPEEDISKEY - Redeem to get the Jacksepticeye Shirt.

CUSTOM - Unlocked custom items.

TOASTY - Redeem to get Toasty Ghost Shirt.

FUNHAUS - Redeem to get Funhaus Shirt.

TABOR - Redeem to get Sam Tabor Gaming Shirt.

WARCHILD - Redeem to get War Child Shorts and War Child Shirt.

How to Redeem Codes in Descenders

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Descenders Go to Options > Extras > Redeem Code Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.