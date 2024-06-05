Key Takeaways Destiny 2's Final Shape marks the culmination of a decade-long saga in the Light & Darkness Saga.

Players are introduced to new challenges, including the enemy faction The Dread with various combat styles.

The new Prismatic subclass allows players to combine Darkness and Light powers for unique abilities in an epic campaign.

Explore the galaxy once again! Bungie has officially released Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the final chapter of Destiny’s “Light & Darkness Saga”. This marks the close of a decade-long saga since its start with Becoming Legend (A Guardian Rises) in 2014. This chapter will bring players into an epic battle within a brand-new destination, The Pale Heart.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Into the Unknown

Close

For the first time ever, players will be able to enter the gigantic spherical entity known as the Traveler. Unbeknownst to them, the mysterious place inside has been warped by the Witness, a powerful Darkness-wielding being who commands the entire Black Fleet. Within this twisted design, Guardians will embark on a journey into the heart of the Traveler, mobilize the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.

New places come with new challenges, which is where The Dread comes into play. This enemy faction serves the Witness and is set on taking down any Guardians who plan on destroying their world. These enemies have several types that will bring different styles of combat. The Dread consists of:

Close

Husk: Melee-focused fighters who are armed with huge dual blades and have the ability to deploy a secondary enemy attack known as the Geist.

Grim: Flying enemies who scream can suppress the abilities of Guardians and slow their movement down.

Omen & Harbinger: Master of Statis and Stand who leads the Dread into battle.

Weaver & Attendant: Psion-like fighters who can freeze Guardians in place or pull them across the battlefield. The Weaver wields Strand powers, while the Attendant has Statis powers.

Related Destiny 2 The Final Shape Premier Trailer Reveals New Subclass, Faction, More Bungie has given players the first look at what is coming in Destiny 2, The Final Shape.

Yin & Yang

With great responsibility comes great power, and where you’re going, you’re going to need it. For the first time in Destiny, players can combine Darkness and Light powers together with the Prismatic subclass. As you deal enough damage in this class, you can become Transcendent, which will grant access to new grenades and weapon damage bonuses. That balance will shape up to bring things full circle.

The Legendary Campaign returns to the first-person shooter game in this final chapter with the promise of greater rewards. If you’ve been an ongoing player of the series, this raises the stakes that much more, but it’s not something you should face alone. Bring along your team and journey forth together. To ease your worries, Exotic class items will now be able to be used. These items will feature popular perks from other well-known gear and can even be from other classes, which can empower your abilities even better than before.

For players who crave more Destiny 2 content, a new raid will be released on June 7, which will have Guardians make their way to confront the Witness, which will most likely be the battle of the decade. On June 11, Destiny 2 will launch the first of three Episodes, titled Echoes, Revenant and Heresy, which will find players embarking on a new adventure after a ‘friendly’ talk with the Witness. These standalone stories will bring about new activities and new rewards that will please fans until early October. Where things go from there is still up in space…

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.