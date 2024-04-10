Key Takeaways Destiny 2's final DLC, The Final Shape, has been delayed to June, bringing a new subclass, exotic items, and factions.

The new trailer teases the Prismastic subclass for customization and Exotic class items for the first time.

Players will face new faction, the Dread, with various units in The Final Shape saga.

Bungie is looking for a massive rebound with the final DLC for Destiny 2, which will come in the form of The Final Shape. While the DLC itself was originally supposed to be released in February, we're now looking ahead to June, and they've given us an ample amount of content to look ahead towards.

Our first look at The Final Shape has arrived and we're going to breakdown all we know going into the final chapter of the light versus dark saga.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Premier Trailer Reveals New Subclass, Faction and More

The brand new trailer comes just shortly after Bungie pushed the Into The Light patch for players to check out, which for those who don't already know, is a substantial update that will bridge the gap between now and June 4.

In classic Bungie fashion, they've got the entire community excited as the premier trailer encompasses epic moments that we're already looking ahead to. One of the notable additions coming to The Final Shape will be the new subclass, Prismastic, which has been noted as a "subclass introduces new options to enhance and customize each playstyle with the combination of multiple element types."

Furthermore, Bungie also noted that there's going to be a brand new exotic item for players to equip and it'll have perks alongside it.

"Players will be able to equip an Exotic class item, meaning Hunter’s cloaks, Titan’s marks and Warlock’s bonds will have Exotic-level perks for the first time. These perks will be randomized, taking two features from existing Exotic class items (even some belonging to other classes) to enhance the Guardian’s ability to customize their gameplay."

The final aspect of The Final Shape showcased today was the brand new faction we're going to be battling against and they'll be called the "Dread."