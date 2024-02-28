Key Takeaways After Sifu was previously leaked as part of March's PlayStation Plus lineup, the full selection of games has been confirmed by Sony.

Yesterday, a leaker indicated that Sifu would be a part of the PlayStation Plus lineup of titles that would be available for subscribers starting next week.

A Destiny 2 expansion and three more games are heading to PlayStation Plus next week

Today, not only has Sifu’s inclusion been confirmed, but it has been revealed that three additional games will be joining the martial arts brawler, bumping the typical number of monthly PlayStation Plus titles from three to four. From March 5 through April 1, members will be able to add Sifu, EA Sports F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen to their libraries.

Originally released as a PlayStation console exclusive, Sifu is the latest title from Absolver developer Sloclap, and stars a martial arts student seeking vengeance for their fallen master. Featuring fast-paced combat and a unique means of progression where your character ages every time they fall in combat, Sifu has received several free updates since its release, introducing new modes and challenges to make the game even more replayable. Meanwhile, EA Sports F1 23 will be made free just a few months before the newest entry releases in May. This racing simulator from Codemasters includes a sequel to its Breaking Point story campaign, overhauled driving physics and new circuits like the Lusail International Circuit and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth puzzle game that launched in 2022 as a follow-up to the unexpectedly popular original title. As a local journalist investigating the whereabouts of missing persons, your journey will ultimately lead back to the house of The Neighbor, where more mysteries lie in wait. For Destiny 2 players, The Witch Queen expansion will also be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which adds new missions, weapons, a raid and more maps for both PvP and PvE encounters. If you have yet to try out the sci-fi multiplayer title from Bungie, the base game is available as a free-to-play experience for those looking to check out the looter shooter.

Sony has also thrown in an extra bonus for fans of The Finals, the free-to-play squad shooter from Embark Studios. PlayStation Plus members will be able to grab a cosmetics bundle that includes two outfits and twelve weapon skins for the multiplayer title. For more on the above games, be sure to check out our review for Sifu below, as well as our launch impressions of F1 23 and The Witch Queen.