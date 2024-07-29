In Destiny 2 , Exotic Weapons are truly a guardian's delight. Players know that the mysterious Xur is a peddler of such sought-after gems. These items represent the best of their class in Destiny 2 and often come with killer perks. Below is a listing of all exotic weapons separated by category. Click on the individual item for further details.
Weapon Category:
Combat Bows
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
92
|
Hierarchy of Needs
|
33
|
30
|
68
|
Le Monarque
|
54
|
40
|
60
|
Leviathan's Breath
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
Ticuu's Divination
|
66
|
60
|
80
|
Trinity Ghoul
|
53
|
50
|
68
|
Verglas Curve
|
67
|
60
|
92
|
Wish-Ender
|
40
|
30
|
76
|
Wish-Keeper
|
54
|
40
Glaives
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
80
|
Edge of Action
|
40
|
25
|
55
|
4
|
55
|
Edge of Concurrence
|
55
|
80
|
80
|
6
|
95
|
Edge of Intent
|
30
|
45
|
45
|
4
|
80
|
Vexcalibur
|
82
|
82
|
80
|
4
|
95
|
Winterbite
|
5
|
10
|
45
|
3
Grenade Launchers
|
Weapon
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
Anarchy
|
59
|
63
|
150
|
6
|
Dead Messenger
|
40
|
50
|
72
|
1
|
Ex Diris
|
64
|
69
|
90
|
1
|
Fighting Lion
|
80
|
-
|
90
|
1
|
Parasite
|
47
|
44
|
120
|
1
|
Salvation's Grip
|
47
|
25
|
120
|
8
|
The Colony
|
80
|
60
|
140
|
7
|
The Prospector
|
50
|
25
|
165
|
8
|
Witherhoard
|
48
|
33
|
90
|
6
Hand Cannons
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
84
|
Ace of Spades
|
40
|
42
|
140
|
13
|
92
|
Crimson
|
45
|
60
|
415
|
8
|
100
|
Eriana's Vow
|
23
|
24
|
90
|
6
|
84
|
Hawkmoon
|
71
|
59
|
140
|
8
|
84
|
Lumina
|
71
|
61
|
140
|
13
|
78
|
Malfeasance
|
29
|
80
|
180
|
14
|
92
|
Sturm
|
40
|
50
|
120
|
9
|
80
|
Sunshot
|
81
|
72
|
150
|
12
|
78
|
The Last Word
|
20
|
80
|
225
|
8
|
84
|
Thorn
|
65
|
40
|
140
|
11
Machine Guns
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
70
|
Deterministic Chaos
|
44
|
38
|
360
|
48
|
53
|
Grand Overture
|
36
|
60
|
100
|
70
|
39
|
Heir Apparent
|
58
|
50
|
900
|
115
|
41
|
Thunderlord
|
60
|
68
|
450
|
62
|
100
|
Xenophage
|
30
|
31
|
120
|
20
Rifles
|
Weapon
|
Type
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
Auto Rifle
|
29
|
Centrifuse
|
77
|
40
|
450
|
34
|
Auto Rifle
|
33
|
Cerberus+1
|
32
|
35
|
360
|
31
|
Auto Rifle
|
21
|
Hard Light
|
72
|
64
|
600
|
49
|
Auto Rifle
|
21
|
Khvostov 7G-0X
|
66
|
79
|
600
|
42
|
Auto Rifle
|
21
|
Monte Carlo
|
60
|
79
|
600
|
43
|
Auto Rifle
|
18
|
Necrochasm
|
55
|
76
|
720
|
51
|
Auto Rifle
|
18
|
Quicksilver Storm
|
48
|
54
|
720
|
51
|
Auto Rifle
|
21
|
SUROS Regime
|
64
|
63
|
600
|
25
|
Auto Rifle
|
18
|
Sweet Business
|
-
|
-
|
360
|
150
|
Auto Rifle
|
18
|
Tommy's Matchbook
|
58
|
20
|
720
|
72
|
Fusion Rifle
|
80
|
Bastion
|
27
|
24
|
5
|
Fusion Rifle
|
55
|
Delicate Tomb
|
56
|
48
|
6
|
Fusion Rifle
|
95
|
Jötunn
|
26
|
23
|
5
|
Fusion Rifle
|
75
|
Merciless
|
41
|
43
|
8
|
Fusion Rifle
|
100
|
One Thousand Voices
|
-
|
30
|
4
|
Fusion Rifle
|
85
|
Telesto
|
52
|
80
|
4
|
Fusion Rifle
|
70
|
Tessellation
|
28
|
32
|
6
|
Fusion Rifle
|
33
|
Vex Mythoclast
|
50
|
60
|
360
|
25
|
Linear Fusion Rifle
|
41
|
Arbalest
|
25
|
28
|
5
|
Linear Fusion Rifle
|
41
|
Euphony
|
33
|
27
|
6
|
Linear Fusion Rifle
|
41
|
Lorentz Driver
|
25
|
28
|
6
|
Linear Fusion Rifle
|
41
|
Sleeper Simulant
|
35
|
29
|
4
|
Linear Fusion Rifle
|
41
|
The Queenbreaker
|
40
|
60
|
5
|
Pulse Rifle
|
27
|
Bad Juju
|
41
|
47
|
450
|
27
|
Pulse Rifle
|
29
|
Collective Obligation
|
41
|
41
|
390
|
36
|
Pulse Rifle
|
29
|
Graviton Lance
|
54
|
57
|
300
|
31
|
Pulse Rifle
|
33
|
No Time to Explain
|
42
|
60
|
340
|
24
|
Pulse Rifle
|
27
|
Outbreak Perfected
|
45
|
45
|
450
|
34
|
Pulse Rifle
|
33
|
Red Death Reformed
|
39
|
46
|
340
|
29
|
Pulse Rifle
|
35
|
Revision Zero
|
25
|
38
|
450
|
37
|
Pulse Rifle
|
33
|
Vigilance Wing
|
33
|
40
|
530
|
30
|
Scout Rifle
|
100
|
Dead Man's Tale
|
50
|
50
|
120
|
14
|
Scout Rifle
|
60
|
MIDA Multi-Tool
|
80
|
80
|
200
|
16
|
Scout Rifle
|
67
|
Polaris Lance
|
29
|
33
|
150
|
14
|
Scout Rifle
|
67
|
Skyburner's Oath
|
60
|
50
|
150
|
17
|
Scout Rifle
|
45
|
Symmetry
|
31
|
15
|
260
|
20
|
Scout Rifle
|
67
|
The Jade Rabbit
|
21
|
54
|
150
|
10
|
Scout Rifle
|
45
|
Touch of Malice
|
40
|
46
|
260
|
11
|
Scout Rifle
|
62
|
Wicked Implement
|
44
|
41
|
180
|
16
|
Sniper Rifle
|
90
|
Borealis
|
70
|
65
|
72
|
4
|
Sniper Rifle
|
55
|
Cloudstrike
|
46
|
40
|
140
|
7
|
Sniper Rifle
|
55
|
D.A.R.C.I.
|
75
|
60
|
140
|
5
|
Sniper Rifle
|
70
|
Izanagi's Burden
|
47
|
40
|
90
|
4
|
Sniper Rifle
|
70
|
Still Hunt
|
47
|
44
|
90
|
5
|
Sniper Rifle
|
100
|
Whisper of the Worm
|
28
|
36
|
72
|
3
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
Ager's Scepter
|
52
|
55
|
1000
|
97
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
Coldheart
|
35
|
30
|
1000
|
95
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
Divinity
|
51
|
45
|
1000
|
94
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
Microcosm
|
58
|
25
|
1000
|
100
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
Prometheus Lens
|
35
|
40
|
1000
|
100
|
Trace Rifle
|
8
|
Ruinous Effigy
|
48
|
33
|
1000
|
94
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
The Navigator
|
53
|
55
|
1000
|
97
|
Trace Rifle
|
6
|
Wavesplitter
|
51
|
45
|
1000
|
94
Rocket Launchers
|
Weapon
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
Deathbringer
|
66
|
33
|
15
|
1
|
Dragon's Breath
|
82
|
37
|
15
|
1
|
Eyes of Tomorrow
|
44
|
46
|
20
|
1
|
Gjallarhorn
|
66
|
37
|
15
|
1
|
The Wardcliff Coil
|
80
|
50
|
60
|
1
|
Truth
|
65
|
39
|
15
|
1
|
Two-Tailed Fox
|
47
|
29
|
40
|
1
Shotguns
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
80
|
Conditional Finality
|
60
|
66
|
55
|
2
|
80
|
Duality
|
60
|
1
|
65
|
6
|
85
|
Legend of Acrius
|
10
|
20
|
55
|
4
|
68
|
Lord of Wolves
|
40
|
80
|
640
|
5
|
75
|
The Chaperone
|
80
|
30
|
70
|
6
|
80
|
The Fourth Horseman
|
28
|
36
|
360
|
4
|
65
|
Tractor Cannon
|
40
|
15
|
80
|
4
Sidearms
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
Buried Bloodline
|
55
|
21
|
100
|
9
|
51
|
Cryosthesia 77K
|
37
|
46
|
260
|
12
|
49
|
Devil's Ruin
|
49
|
15
|
300
|
15
|
35
|
Final Warning
|
47
|
33
|
450
|
21
|
35
|
Forerunner
|
60
|
80
|
200
|
15
|
49
|
Rat King
|
40
|
40
|
300
|
15
|
49
|
Traveler's Chosen
|
54
|
40
|
300
|
15
|
75
|
Trespasser
|
53
|
33
|
491
|
30
Submachine Guns
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
Handling
|
Reload Speed
|
Rounds per Minute
|
Magazine
|
25
|
Osteo Striga
|
26
|
18
|
600
|
27
|
20
|
Riskrunner
|
46
|
35
|
900
|
37
|
22
|
Tarrabah
|
50
|
35
|
720
|
31
|
22
|
The Huckleberry
|
56
|
-
|
750
|
37
|
15
|
The Manticore
|
68
|
30
|
900
|
38
Swords
|
Weapon
|
Impact
|
Range
|
60
|
Black Talon
|
Cairn Stone
|
60
|
Ergo Sum
|
60
|
Heartshadow
|
74
|
The Lament
|
60
|
Worldline Zero