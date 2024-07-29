In Destiny 2 , Exotic Weapons are truly a guardian's delight. Players know that the mysterious Xur is a peddler of such sought-after gems. These items represent the best of their class in Destiny 2 and often come with killer perks. Below is a listing of all exotic weapons separated by category. Click on the individual item for further details.

Weapon Category:

Combat Bows

Glaives

Weapon Impact Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Edge of Action 80 Edge of Action 40 25 55 4 Edge of Concurrence 55 Edge of Concurrence 55 80 80 6 Edge of Intent 95 Edge of Intent 30 45 45 4 Vexcalibur 80 Vexcalibur 82 82 80 4 Winterbite 95 Winterbite 5 10 45 3

Grenade Launchers

Weapon Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Anarchy Anarchy 59 63 150 6 Dead Messenger Dead Messenger 40 50 72 1 Ex Diris Ex Diris 64 69 90 1 Fighting Lion Fighting Lion 80 - 90 1 Parasite Parasite 47 44 120 1 Salvation's Grip Salvation's Grip 47 25 120 8 The Colony The Colony 80 60 140 7 The Prospector The Prospector 50 25 165 8 Witherhoard Witherhoard 48 33 90 6

Hand Cannons

Weapon Impact Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Ace of Spades 84 Ace of Spades 40 42 140 13 Crimson 92 Crimson 45 60 415 8 Eriana's Vow 100 Eriana's Vow 23 24 90 6 Hawkmoon 84 Hawkmoon 71 59 140 8 Lumina 84 Lumina 71 61 140 13 Malfeasance 78 Malfeasance 29 80 180 14 Sturm 92 Sturm 40 50 120 9 Sunshot 80 Sunshot 81 72 150 12 The Last Word 78 The Last Word 20 80 225 8 Thorn 84 Thorn 65 40 140 11

Machine Guns

Weapon Impact Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Deterministic Chaos 70 Deterministic Chaos 44 38 360 48 Grand Overture 53 Grand Overture 36 60 100 70 Heir Apparent 39 Heir Apparent 58 50 900 115 Thunderlord 41 Thunderlord 60 68 450 62 Xenophage 100 Xenophage 30 31 120 20

Rifles

Rocket Launchers

Weapon Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Deathbringer Deathbringer 66 33 15 1 Dragon's Breath Dragon's Breath 82 37 15 1 Eyes of Tomorrow Eyes of Tomorrow 44 46 20 1 Gjallarhorn Gjallarhorn 66 37 15 1 The Wardcliff Coil The Wardcliff Coil 80 50 60 1 Truth Truth 65 39 15 1 Two-Tailed Fox Two-Tailed Fox 47 29 40 1

Shotguns

Weapon Impact Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Conditional Finality 80 Conditional Finality 60 66 55 2 Duality 80 Duality 60 1 65 6 Legend of Acrius 85 Legend of Acrius 10 20 55 4 Lord of Wolves 68 Lord of Wolves 40 80 640 5 The Chaperone 75 The Chaperone 80 30 70 6 The Fourth Horseman 80 The Fourth Horseman 28 36 360 4 Tractor Cannon 65 Tractor Cannon 40 15 80 4

Sidearms

Weapon Impact Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Buried Bloodline Buried Bloodline 55 21 100 9 Cryosthesia 77K 51 Cryosthesia 77K 37 46 260 12 Devil's Ruin 49 Devil's Ruin 49 15 300 15 Final Warning 35 Final Warning 47 33 450 21 Forerunner 35 Forerunner 60 80 200 15 Rat King 49 Rat King 40 40 300 15 Traveler's Chosen 49 Traveler's Chosen 54 40 300 15 Trespasser 75 Trespasser 53 33 491 30

Submachine Guns

Weapon Impact Range Handling Reload Speed Rounds per Minute Magazine Osteo Striga 25 Osteo Striga 26 18 600 27 Riskrunner 20 Riskrunner 46 35 900 37 Tarrabah 22 Tarrabah 50 35 720 31 The Huckleberry 22 The Huckleberry 56 - 750 37 The Manticore 15 The Manticore 68 30 900 38

Swords