In Destiny 2 , Exotic Weapons are truly a guardian's delight. Players know that the mysterious Xur is a peddler of such sought-after gems. These items represent the best of their class in Destiny 2 and often come with killer perks. Below is a listing of all exotic weapons separated by category. Click on the individual item for further details.

Weapon Category:

Combat Bows

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Hierarchy of Needs

92

33

30

Le Monarque

68

54

40

Leviathan's Breath

60

-

-

Ticuu's Divination

68

66

60

Trinity Ghoul

80

53

50

Verglas Curve

68

67

60

Wish-Ender

92

40

30

Wish-Keeper

76

54

40

Glaives

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Edge of Action

80

40

25

55

4

Edge of Concurrence

55

55

80

80

6

Edge of Intent

95

30

45

45

4

Vexcalibur

80

82

82

80

4

Winterbite

95

5

10

45

3

Grenade Launchers

Weapon

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Anarchy

59

63

150

6

Dead Messenger

40

50

72

1

Ex Diris

64

69

90

1

Fighting Lion

80

-

90

1

Parasite

47

44

120

1

Salvation's Grip

47

25

120

8

The Colony

80

60

140

7

The Prospector

50

25

165

8

Witherhoard

48

33

90

6

Hand Cannons

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Ace of Spades

84

40

42

140

13

Crimson

92

45

60

415

8

Eriana's Vow

100

23

24

90

6

Hawkmoon

84

71

59

140

8

Lumina

84

71

61

140

13

Malfeasance

78

29

80

180

14

Sturm

92

40

50

120

9

Sunshot

80

81

72

150

12

The Last Word

78

20

80

225

8

Thorn

84

65

40

140

11

Machine Guns

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Deterministic Chaos

70

44

38

360

48

Grand Overture

53

36

60

100

70

Heir Apparent

39

58

50

900

115

Thunderlord

41

60

68

450

62

Xenophage

100

30

31

120

20

Rifles

Weapon

Type

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Centrifuse

Auto Rifle

29

77

40

450

34

Cerberus+1

Auto Rifle

33

32

35

360

31

Hard Light

Auto Rifle

21

72

64

600

49

Khvostov 7G-0X

Auto Rifle

21

66

79

600

42

Monte Carlo

Auto Rifle

21

60

79

600

43

Necrochasm

Auto Rifle

18

55

76

720

51

Quicksilver Storm

Auto Rifle

18

48

54

720

51

SUROS Regime

Auto Rifle

21

64

63

600

25

Sweet Business

Auto Rifle

18

-

-

360

150

Tommy's Matchbook

Auto Rifle

18

58

20

720

72

Bastion

Fusion Rifle

80

27

24

5

Delicate Tomb

Fusion Rifle

55

56

48

6

Jötunn

Fusion Rifle

95

26

23

5

Merciless

Fusion Rifle

75

41

43

8

One Thousand Voices

Fusion Rifle

100

-

30

4

Telesto

Fusion Rifle

85

52

80

4

Tessellation

Fusion Rifle

70

28

32

6

Vex Mythoclast

Fusion Rifle

33

50

60

360

25

Arbalest

Linear Fusion Rifle

41

25

28

5

Euphony

Linear Fusion Rifle

41

33

27

6

Lorentz Driver

Linear Fusion Rifle

41

25

28

6

Sleeper Simulant

Linear Fusion Rifle

41

35

29

4

The Queenbreaker

Linear Fusion Rifle

41

40

60

5

Bad Juju

Pulse Rifle

27

41

47

450

27

Collective Obligation

Pulse Rifle

29

41

41

390

36

Graviton Lance

Pulse Rifle

29

54

57

300

31

No Time to Explain

Pulse Rifle

33

42

60

340

24

Outbreak Perfected

Pulse Rifle

27

45

45

450

34

Red Death Reformed

Pulse Rifle

33

39

46

340

29

Revision Zero

Pulse Rifle

35

25

38

450

37

Vigilance Wing

Pulse Rifle

33

33

40

530

30

Dead Man's Tale

Scout Rifle

100

50

50

120

14

MIDA Multi-Tool

Scout Rifle

60

80

80

200

16

Polaris Lance

Scout Rifle

67

29

33

150

14

Skyburner's Oath

Scout Rifle

67

60

50

150

17

Symmetry

Scout Rifle

45

31

15

260

20

The Jade Rabbit

Scout Rifle

67

21

54

150

10

Touch of Malice

Scout Rifle

45

40

46

260

11

Wicked Implement

Scout Rifle

62

44

41

180

16

Borealis

Sniper Rifle

90

70

65

72

4

Cloudstrike

Sniper Rifle

55

46

40

140

7

D.A.R.C.I.

Sniper Rifle

55

75

60

140

5

Izanagi's Burden

Sniper Rifle

70

47

40

90

4

Still Hunt

Sniper Rifle

70

47

44

90

5

Whisper of the Worm

Sniper Rifle

100

28

36

72

3

Ager's Scepter

Trace Rifle

6

52

55

1000

97

Coldheart

Trace Rifle

6

35

30

1000

95

Divinity

Trace Rifle

6

51

45

1000

94

Microcosm

Trace Rifle

6

58

25

1000

100

Prometheus Lens

Trace Rifle

6

35

40

1000

100

Ruinous Effigy

Trace Rifle

8

48

33

1000

94

The Navigator

Trace Rifle

6

53

55

1000

97

Wavesplitter

Trace Rifle

6

51

45

1000

94

Rocket Launchers

Weapon

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Deathbringer

66

33

15

1

Dragon's Breath

82

37

15

1

Eyes of Tomorrow

44

46

20

1

Gjallarhorn

66

37

15

1

The Wardcliff Coil

80

50

60

1

Truth

65

39

15

1

Two-Tailed Fox

47

29

40

1

Shotguns

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Conditional Finality

80

60

66

55

2

Duality

80

60

1

65

6

Legend of Acrius

85

10

20

55

4

Lord of Wolves

68

40

80

640

5

The Chaperone

75

80

30

70

6

The Fourth Horseman

80

28

36

360

4

Tractor Cannon

65

40

15

80

4

Sidearms

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Buried Bloodline

55

21

100

9

Cryosthesia 77K

51

37

46

260

12

Devil's Ruin

49

49

15

300

15

Final Warning

35

47

33

450

21

Forerunner

35

60

80

200

15

Rat King

49

40

40

300

15

Traveler's Chosen

49

54

40

300

15

Trespasser

75

53

33

491

30

Submachine Guns

Weapon

Impact

Range

Handling

Reload Speed

Rounds per Minute

Magazine

Osteo Striga

25

26

18

600

27

Riskrunner

20

46

35

900

37

Tarrabah

22

50

35

720

31

The Huckleberry

22

56

-

750

37

The Manticore

15

68

30

900

38

Swords

Weapon

Impact

Range

Black Talon

60

Cairn Stone

Ergo Sum

60

Heartshadow

60

The Lament

74

Worldline Zero

60

