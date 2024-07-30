Absorption Cells Takedowns with weapons that have a damage type matching your subclass element grant you Super energy. While your Super energy is full, you instead gain a temporary bonus to weapon damage of the type matching your subclass element.

Abyssal Extractors Void-damage kills increase ability energy recharge rate.

Acrobat's Focus Gain Woven Mail when activating grapple. Increased flinch resistance while Woven Mail is active.

Actual Grandeur Provides additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb. Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy.

Adamantine Brace Bow charges can be held indefinitely. Gain a bonus to the Bow's damage when released, based on how long the charge was held. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Bows.

Adaptive Frame A well-rounded grip, reliable and sturdy.

Alchemical Etchings Your Rifts gain the additional ability to increase weapon reload speeds. Empowering Rift makes weapons effective over longer ranges.

And Another Thing Gain an additional grenade charge.

Arc Traps Grenades stick to surfaces and chain Arc bolts to other mines.

Ascending Amplitude Each target you defeat with Stormtrance increases the damage you deal with it and refunds Super energy when Stormtrance ends.

Assault Barricade You and allies can shoot through your Towering Barricade, which has an increased cooldown and reduced health and duration.

Auto-Loading Link Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Auto Rifle's or Machine Gun's magazine from reserves. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Auto Rifles and Machine Guns.

Banned Weapon This weapon fires a 3-round burst.

Barri-nade Using your class ability channels defensive Light inward, providing a grenade that creates a barricade on impact.

Battle-Hearth Kills and assists you make while standing in your Well of Radiance return Super energy.

Beacons of Empowerment Sol Invictus lasts twice as long. Allies who pass through your Sunspot are granted Sol Invictus and Solar restoration.

Beyond The Veil You gain a second Smoke Bomb charge and have damage resistance while invisible. When you make an ally invisible, they gain damage resistance while invisible and you gain melee energy.

Biotic Enhancements When you're surrounded, gain increased melee and Super damage, as well as improved weapon handling and reload speed.

Blessing of Order Standing in a healing rift creates Noble Seekers that seek out allies that are not in a rift and heal them. Standing in an empowering rift creates Noble Seekers that grant both you and your ally a damage bonus. Each time a Noble Seeker finds one of your allies, the duration of your rift is briefly extended while you are standing in it. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of the Hand Cannon Lumina.

Blood Magic While standing in any rift, gain a bonus to weapons with a damage type matching your subclass damage type. Weapon final blows while standing in any rift pause the rift's countdown, extending its duration.

Bring the Heat Fusion Grenades gain increased throw speed, explode on impact, and stun Unstoppable Champions. Final blows with Fusion Grenades grant grenade energy.

Burning Fists Defeating a target with melee or a finisher grants escalating melee damage, which decays over time. Higher levels of Burning Fists grant increased weapon damage.

Burning Souls Dodging gives a small health and shield bump.

Cauterizing Flame When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects.

Cerebral Uplink Highlights priority targets and improves the regeneration speed of your grenade, melee, and Rift abilities. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

Chaotic Exchanger Resist incoming damage while charging your Void grenade. Charged Void grenades return grenade energy on a hit.

Charge Shot Hold down the trigger to charge up a tracking shot that explodes and burns on impact.

Clenched Fist Maximizes guard stats on equipped Swords. You take reduced damage while blocking with a Sword. Rapidly damaging targets after blocking shots with a Sword grants restoration for a duration determined by the number of shots blocked.

Close Enough Damaging targets with Chaos Reach extends its duration. Collecting ionic traces grants you energy for Chaos Reach.

Cobra Totemic Weapons ready and reload very quickly. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

Conduction Tines Arc ability or jolt final blows increase the recharge rate of your Arc abilities and extend the duration of Stormtrance.

Cranial Spike Chaining precision hits grants bonus target acquisition and range.

Cranial Spike II Chaining precision hits grants bonus target acquisition and range.

Cranial Spike III Chaining precision hits grants bonus target acquisition and range.

Cranial Spike IV Chaining precision hits grants bonus target acquisition and range.

Cross Counter Using your Arc melee ability or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch that will heal you.

Crystalline Transistor Precision final blows from Kinetic weapons create an explosion that deals damage in the element of your subclass and applies elemental effects.

Dearly Departed Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. Grants Rift energy when you are critically wounded. On your death, creates a healing rift on your corpse.

Depths of Duskfield Your Duskfield grenades have a much larger effect radius. Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage and targets inside the area deal reduced damage.

Devouring Rift Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. Damage dealt by you and your allies from within your empowering rift will disrupt combatants.

Dornröschen The weapon's laser overpenetrates enemies and refracts off hard surfaces.

Double Dodge Gain a second dodge charge.

Dreaded Visage Grants ability energy when you're damaged. When critically wounded, regain maximum health on kills.

Dynamic Duo [Grenade] : Convert your Arc grenade into a Arc Soul and become amplified. The Arc Soul functions as an autonomous turret.

Edge of Action An echo of an ancient weapon, forged from a memory of strength.

Edge of Concurrence An echo of an ancient weapon, forged from a memory of ambition.

Edge of Intent An echo of an ancient weapon, forged from a memory of cunning.

Embers of Light While Daybreak is active, defeating targets creates a healing and empowering rift at their location. Solar weapon final blows grant Rift energy and at an increased rate when standing in any rift. When standing in any rift and Rift energy is full, final blows consume class energy and create a healing and empowering rift at the target's location.

Fan Fire This weapon fires full auto. Hip-fire shots deal bonus precision damage while increasing reload speed and accuracy.

Feast of Light You gain additional Super energy from Orbs of Power you pick up. While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, causing you to gain a burst of healing when cast and a bonus to your Super damage. At maximum overcharge, you also gain an overshield.

Fervid Coldsnap Your Coldsnap grenades have an additional charge that recharges quicker on direct impact. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further.

Firewalker Solar final blows periodically grant you an escalating bonus to weapon damage, and Solar grenade final blows grant you the highest bonus. You are harder to slow or freeze with Stasis, and when you break out, you take no damage from doing so, creating a burst of Solar energy around yourself.

Force Multiplier While using a Void subclass, rapid Shotgun final blows or defeating a powerful combatant with a Shotgun will grant a Void overshield and start health regeneration. While you have a Void overshield, Shotguns deal additional damage, and Shotgun final blows refresh the overshield. Provides a moderate benefit to Shotgun airborne effectiveness and reload speed.

Fury Conductors Melee hits grant Armor Charge, and you take less melee damage while you have Armor Charge. Taking melee damage causes you to emit a burst of damaging Arc energy that Jolts targets, consuming your Armor Charge and dealing more damage based on the number of stacks consumed.

Fusion Harness Fusion Grenades have an additional charge and recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. Defeating targets with Fusion Grenades grant Rift energy.

Glacial Fortification When using the Stasis subclass, your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Standing behind this barricade will grant you and your allies increased weapon reload speed, stability, and range.

Glacial Guard Stasis final blows have a chance to grant an escalating bonus to Stasis weapon damage. Replaces your Barricade ability with a personal overshield. When you activate your Barricade, you gain the highest-tier Stasis weapon damage bonus and create a burst around yourself that slows combatants. While you have this overshield, you are slowed and Barricade does not recharge.

Glorious Charge Greatly increases your Thundercrash impact damage. Gain an overshield that lasts longer the farther you travel before striking a target.

Grasp of the Devourer Damaging combatants poisons them, dealing increasing damage over time. Defeating a poisoned combatant spreads the condition. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all Weapons of Sorrow.

Halberdier's Reach Increases Glaive reload speed and melee damage when surrounded. Glaive melee final blows overflow a round to the magazine. Glaive projectile final blows detonate if the Glaive deals damage matching your subclass type.

Hammer of the Gods Defeating targets with your Thunderclap melee restores melee energy. Targets near you when you use your Thunderclap suffer lightning strikes and become jolted; being amplified increases the damage of these lightning strikes.

Hawkeye Hack Precision final blows reduce the cooldown of your Super. Modifies Golden Gun to fire a single, high-damage shot. Targets defeated by that shot give you Super energy and explode.

Hearts of Ice Your Winter's Wrath Shockwave deals increased shatter damage. Allies in range of your Winter's Wrath Shockwave and Frostpulse gain an overshield and increased damage with Stasis weapons.

Helium Spirals Increases the duration of Solar Grenades. Solar melee kills grant unlimited Solar Grenade energy for a brief time.

High Priority Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle's magazine from reserves. Damaging a vehicle, boss, or Champion with a Trace Rifle marks them as the target. When an ally defeats the marked target, Special ammo is generated for you and Heavy ammo for your allies.

Honed Edge [Alternate Weapon Action] : Consume the magazine and load a round with additional range and damage.

Horns of Doom Defeating targets with Void damage has a chance to grant an escalating bonus to damage with Void weapons. Defeating targets with Void melee grants Super energy. While Sentinel Shield is active, defeating targets with melee attacks recharges Shield Throw, which extends your Super on hitting a target.

Hunter's Trace This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grant targeting data. [Alternate Weapon Action] to swap to the alternate scope, loading high-damage rounds based on the amount of targeting data. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions.

Hunter's Trace II This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grant targeting data. [Alternate Weapon Action] to swap to the alternate scope, loading high-damage rounds based on the amount of targeting data. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions.

Hunter's Trace III This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grant targeting data. [Alternate Weapon Action] to swap to the alternate scope, loading high-damage rounds based on the amount of targeting data. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions.

Hunter's Trace IV This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grant targeting data. [Alternate Weapon Action] to swap to the alternate scope, loading high-damage rounds based on the amount of targeting data. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions.

Hydraulic Boosters Increases sprint speed and slide distance, and improves High Jump, Strafe Jump, and Triple Jump. Take less damage from targets when airborne.

Illegally Modded Holster When you ready a fully loaded Hand Cannon that deals Kinetic damage or a damage type that matches your subclass energy type, each hit from that Hand Cannon increases the damage of the next shot for a short time against a combatant. Hand Cannons ready faster and are more accurate immediately after swapping to them. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Hand Cannons while the buff is active.

Insatiable Immediately regenerate health, melee, grenade, and Rift energy for you and your nearby allies upon activating your Super. After your Super ends, temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen.

Insectoid Robot Grenades This weapon's grenades are insectoid robots that chase targets and explode close to them.

Ionic Conductor Ionic traces you create move faster and grant you additional ability energy. Nearby allies also gain ability energy when you collect an ionic trace.

Jump Jets Provides additional aerial maneuverability and enables accurate hipfire while you're in the air during Lift. Provides a large benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons while hipfiring.

Kintsugi Final blows from weapons with a damage type matching your subclass energy create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. After reviving or being revived, you gain an aura that provides overshields to you and nearby allies.

Lancer's Vigil Diamond Lances create Stasis crystals on impact when thrown, with more crystals created by hitting bosses and vehicles. While using a Stasis subclass and behind your rally barricade, rapid precision hits and combatant final blows with a Stasis weapon creates a Diamond Lance near you.

Light Shift Replaces your Stasis subclass Dodge ability with a longer range, faster moving shift that partially cloaks you during use. After shifting, your Stasis and Arc weapons deal increased damage for a short time.

Linear Actuators Increases sprint speed. Sprinting builds up a static charge. After melee-attacking an enemy, that charge will chain damage to nearby enemies.

M1R Distribution Matrix Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

M1R Distribution Matrix II Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

M1R Distribution Matrix III Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

M1R Distribution Matrix IV Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

Mecha Holster Reloads stowed Submachine Guns and allows you to ready them instantly. Improves your handling with Submachine Guns and your movement while wielding one. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Submachine Guns.

Misdirection Dodging disorients nearby enemies and temporarily removes their radar.

Mobius Conduit [Super] : Deactivate Arc Staff early to create a blinding explosion and gain a temporary boost to Arc weapon damage. Arc Staff consumes energy more slowly when not attacking.

Monte Carlo Method Dealing damage with this weapon reduces your melee cooldown and grants a chance to fully charge your melee ability with each kill.

Move to Survive Blink further and more frequently, causing targets near you to become volatile. Weapon readies quickly out of Blink and radar remains up. While your Nova Warp Super is active, Dark Blink does not cost Super energy. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

Myrmidon's Reach Gain a second charge of your Shield Throw melee. Your Shield Throw melee now weakens targets and becomes shield-piercing, stunning [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions. When you stun a [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champion with your Shield Throw melee, you regain a melee charge.

New Tricks Improves Skip Grenade, and you gain an additional Skip Grenade charge. Skip Grenade returns energy when it damages enemies.

Nightmare Fuel Dealing melee damage reloads your currently equipped weapon. Charged melee final blows reload all weapons. Provides a large benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons, and movement speed and jump height after dealing melee damage.

Noble Rounds Kills with this weapon leave behind Remnants. Absorbing a Remnant converts your next hipfired shot into an ally-seeking Noble Round and partially refills the magazine.

One with the Void Your Void Souls have a longer duration. They also gain escalating damage and durability as they defeat targets. You can retrieve your Void Souls by interacting with them, allowing them to be redeployed.

Overflowing Light Using an ability (grenade, melee, or Barricade) empowers the other two abilities. Empowered means abilities have faster regen, melees and grenades do more damage, and Barricades have more hit points.

Parting Gift Dodging leaves behind an explosive that detonates after a short delay, damaging targets around it and creating a secondary effect based on your subclass energy type: [Arc] Blinds targets. [Solar] Scorches targets. [Void] Suppresses targets. [Stasis] Slows targets. [Strand] Severs targets.

Percussive Flames Modifies Burning Maul into a single, high-damage slam of your hammer that creates several cyclones of flame. Consecration's second slam creates a cyclone of flame.

Peregrine Strike All shoulder charge abilities (Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash) deal bonus damage when activated in the air. Damaging mini-bosses, Tormentors, or Champions with your shoulder charge refunds your melee. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

Planetary Torrent Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. Final blows with these shockwaves create an Arc explosion. While an Arc subclass is equipped, the shockwaves and subsequent explosions blind nearby targets. Rift energy recharges faster when you are surrounded by targets.

Poison Arrows Arrows fired quickly after a full draw become poison arrows. Precision hits with poison arrows stun the combatant and spread poison to nearby ones. Strong against [Disruption] Overload Champions.

Prismatic Inferno Fires a Solar trace beam that creates a field of heat energy that grows as the weapon is fired. Sustained damage applies scorch to the target.

Probability Matrix Increases the chaining capabilities of Arcbolt Grenades. Damaging enemies with Jolt lightning strikes and collecting Ionic Traces both grant additional Arcbolt Grenade energy. Arcbolt Grenades stun [Disruption] Overload Champions and delay their health regeneration.

Prototype Trueseeker This weapon's rockets have tracking. Lock onto targets when aiming down sights.

Puppeteer's Control Drengr's Lash spawns two additional projectiles, tracks targets more aggressively, and travels farther. Gain Woven Mail when suspending targets.

Rapid Cooldown Increased grenade, melee, and dodge regeneration while sprinting. Dodging increases your sprint speed.

Ravenous Beast This weapon stores power when dealing or receiving damage. [Alternate Weapon Action] : Unleashes the beast when full.

Reflective Vents While sliding with full class ability energy, you gain a frontal shield that reflects incoming damage. After reflecting damage, your class ability energy is depleted based on the amount of damage reflected.

Reign Havoc Final blows with this weapon generate stunning lighting strikes from above. Strong against [Disruption] Overload Champions.

Relentless Tracker Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary bonus to weapon damage matching your subclass type. Defeating that target with a weapon matching the damage type of your subclass creates an elemental pickup.

Resolute Arc final blows grant an escalating damage bonus with Arc weapons. Gain an overshield when activating Fists of Havoc, and gain the highest tier damage bonus to Arc weapons when your Fists of Havoc Super ends.

Ride the Bull Increased rate of fire and recoil while you're holding down the trigger. Kills with this weapon reload a portion of the magazine.

Rites of Ember Your Daybreak projectiles deal more damage and scorch targets on impact. Your scorch is improved and you gain a small amount of melee energy when your scorch damages a target.

Roast 'Em Your Proximity Knife scorches targets it damages with its explosions, or ignites targets on final blow. After throwing a Proximity Knife, you gain increased melee regeneration until the knife explodes.

Roving Assassin Each Spectral Blades kill you make before going into stealth will restore more of your Super energy.

Scatter Charge You gain an additional Scatter Grenade charge. Enables tracking for Scatter Grenade projectiles.

Scissor Fingers Gain a second knife per charge. Getting a final blow with a throwing knife grants consecutive knives a temporary stacking damage bonus. Gambler's Dodge refreshes the bonus timer.

Screaming Swarm Fires a stream of sentient, toxic projectiles that track the targeted enemy.

See Me, Feel Me Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. When you are invisible and defeat a combatant while using a finisher, all of your weapons gain bonus damage; you and your nearby allies gain a reserve overshield and improved class ability regeneration. These reserve overshields can be deployed by using a class ability.

Seriously, Watch Out Grants an overshield when you're sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped and charged. Hits with these abilities recharge a portion of your melee energy.

Sharp Edges Throwing Knife final blows decrease the cooldown of your Super. Hits and final blows with Blade Barrage will return Super energy after the Super ends.

Skittering Stinger Weighted Knife gains a second bounce. Rapid precision hits with your weapons grant Weighted Knife a significant damage bonus, bonus strength, and the ability to stun unshielded combatants for a short time. Empowered Weighted Knife is strong against [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions.

Snareweaver Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets.

Snareweaver II Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets.

Snareweaver III Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets.

Snareweaver IV Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets.

Soaring Fusilier Air dodge reloads all of your weapons and improves the airborne effectiveness of Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles; final blows with these weapons make you radiant. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles.

Solar Rampart Solar final blows recharge your Barricade, which unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets when summoned.

Spheromatik Trigger Powered melee final blows unleash a damaging explosion. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the radius and damage of the explosion.

Spirit of Competition During Guardian Games 2020, completing Crucible matches, Gambit matches, Vanguard strikes, patrols, adventures, and forges grants additional Glimmer and XP rewards.

Spring-Loaded Mounting Increases Sidearm airborne effectiveness, ready speed, and reload speed. While you're critically wounded, swapping to a Sidearm reloads it and increases its damage. While this effect is active, Sidearm final blows reload the weapon and extend the effect's duration.

Starless Night Targets that enter Ward of Dawn are blinded, while allies that pass through gain a Void overshield. Guarding with Sentinel Shield blinds nearby targets.

Strange Protractor Sprint speed increased. After a short time sprinting, your currently equipped weapon is automatically reloaded.

String of Curses Kills refill the magazine, increase damage for a short duration, and grant Super energy based on the strength of String of Curses. Fires full-auto.

Sunfire Furnace Solar takedowns while standing in a Sunspot create a Sunspot. Greatly improves recharge rate of your Solar abilities while your Super is charged. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

SUROS Legacy The bottom half of each magazine deals bonus damage and has a chance to return health on kill.

Survival Well Generates an additional Orb of Power from Supers and a healing pulse when Barricade is activated.

Swarmers (Perk) Destroying a Tangle spawns a Threadling. Your Threadlings unravel targets that they damage.

Synapse Junctions Quick successive attacks with Arc Staff increase its damage output and duration.

Tesseract [Heavy Attack] : Use while sprinting with full energy to launch a heavy blink attack. Press again after the strike to blink a second time.

The Corruption Spreads This weapon creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills.

The Corruption Spreads II This weapon creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills.

The Corruption Spreads III This weapon creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills.

The Corruption Spreads IV This weapon creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills.

The Dance Activating your dodge ability while near targets allows you to dodge additional times for a short period. Defeating targets extends the duration of the additional dodge.

The Fate of All Fools Chain precision shots to gain bonus damage on your next body shot and return ammo to the mag.

The Fourth Magic Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your subclass energy grant Death Throes, which provides a grenade damage bonus and grants you grenade energy. When you have Death Throes and throw a grenade, nearby allies gain greatly increased grenade regeneration for a short time.

The Perfect Fifth Precision hits return ammo to the mag. Landing 4 precision hits loads a delayed Solar explosive round that scorches targets for your next shot.

The Whispers Gain an additional melee charge. Charged melee final blows spawn an Orb of Power.

Tight Fit Dodging boosts reload speed, handling, and airborne effectiveness for you and nearby allies. While the buff is active, final blows and additional dodges increase the buff strength and refresh the timer. Maxes out at 5 stacks.

Tome of Dawn When Dawnblade is equipped, aiming weapons while you're midair suspends you there for a short time, reducing incoming flinch and granting damage resistance. Weapon hits extend this effect's duration, and weapon final blows reload your Solar weapons from reserves. Provides a large benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

Touch of Venom Punching someone with full melee energy will instantly cast Smoke Bomb. Your Smoke Bombs deal increased damage, regenerate more quickly when stuck to a surface, and grant you Truesight after damaging a target.

Transfusion Matrix Kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration and restore melee energy.

Twintails Shoots two rockets, one Void and one Solar, that can track onto the same target.

Uncanny Arrows Provides ability energy for each target tethered by Deadfall anchors. Moebius Quiver has an additional shot.

Unplanned Reprieve Fusion projectiles attach and detonate with a delayed Void blast.

Upgraded Sensor Pack Provides radar while you're aiming. Enhances your radar resolution while crouched. Visually marks targets. Deals more damage to low-health marked targets. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

Ursine Guard Move faster while guarding when Sentinel Shield is active. Guarded damage converts to Super energy when the Super ends.

Vampire's Caress Melee and finisher final blows instantly grant cure and provide restoration for a short duration.

Vanishing Execution Powered melee final blows grant invisibility and restore a portion of health and shields. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the duration of the invisibility and the amount of health and shields restored.

Vanishing Shadow Increases the duration of any invisibility effects. While you are invisible, your melee recharges faster, your weapons reload faster, and your Recovery is greatly increased.

Vengeance Highlights the target who dares to damage you. Track down and destroy them for an overshield.

Voltaic Mirror Attacks you redirect with your Arc Staff deal massively increased damage and generate Orbs of Power for your allies. Guarding with your Arc Staff does not consume extra Super energy.

Warlord's End Powered melee final blows create a burst of energy that weakens nearby targets. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the radius of the burst and the length of the weakening effect.

Warlord's Sigil Defeating targets with melee attacks increases your melee damage. Targets frozen by Penumbral Blast automatically shatter.

White Nail Higher base precision damage. Rapidly landing three precision hits will refill the magazine.

White Nail II Higher base precision damage. Rapidly landing three precision hits will refill the magazine.

White Nail III Higher base precision damage. Rapidly landing three precision hits will refill the magazine.

White Nail IV Higher base precision damage. Rapidly landing three precision hits will refill the magazine.

Winged Eclipse Your grenade becomes a cage of loyal moths that release on impact and fly toward the nearest target or ally. If they reach a target, they detonate in a blinding explosion; if they reach an ally, the moths grant your ally a Void overshield.

Wish-Dragon Teeth Increases Tripmine Grenade duration and blast radius. Gain Tripmine Grenade energy from ability final blows.

Wraithmetal Mail Dodging reloads all weapons and increases both movement and weapon handling speeds for a brief time.

Cruel Remedy Kills with this weapon heal the wielder. Precision kills also refill the magazine.

Enlightened Action Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling.

Field Prep Increased ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when you're crouching.

Flame Refraction Kills with this weapon return a fraction of the ammo used to the magazine from reserves, extending the beam's duration.

Hail Storm Direct hits with Stasis arrows freeze combatants and slow opposing Guardians. Stasis arrows that impact the environment create Stasis crystals.

Harbinger's Pulse Multikills with this weapon immediately reload your equipped Kinetic and Energy weapons from reserves.

Headseeker Body shots landed with this weapon increase precision damage and aim assist for a short time. Body shots landed while the perk is active refresh the time.

Lightning Rod Precision kills grant the next shot chain-lightning capabilities.

Lightning Seeker [Alternate Weapon Action] : When weapon energy is full, consume it before firing to make your next shot track targets across the ground and unleash chain lightning on impact.

Mulligan Missing a shot has a chance to return ammo directly to the magazine.

Omega Strike Land hits with the slug launcher to load missiles,[Alternate Weapon Action] and then fire to launch several missiles in a volley.

Paracausal Pellets Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing nearly all Solar pellets will ignite targets.

Perpetual Loophole Deal additional melee damage while protected by an overshield. Defeating targets with melee final blows while the overshield is active will refresh it.

Pick Your Poison Hipfiring: Projectiles will track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact. Aiming: Projectiles have greatly increased velocity and deal extra critical hit damage to marked targets.

Rapid Hit Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed.

Release the Wolves [Alternate Weapon Action] : Greatly increases rate of fire and shoots in full auto.

Remote Shield [Alternate Weapon Action] : When weapon energy is full, consume it before firing to make your next shot deploy a protective shield on impact.

Restorative Turret [Alternate Weapon Action] : When weapon energy is full, consume it before firing to make your next shot deploy a healing turret on impact.

Rewind Rounds When this weapon's magazine is empty, it refills from reserves based on the number of hits.

Serve the Colony Insectoid robot grenades quickly repopulate the magazine from reserves while the Colony is unequipped.

Shiver Quiver Freezing or slowing a target grants this weapon faster draw speed for a short period of time.

Spinning Up Holding down the trigger increases rate of fire.

Spread Shot Package Aiming this weapon reduces the spread of its projectiles.

Supercharged Battery Collecting an Orb of Power grants a period of maximum power that starts with an automatic reload. Sustained fire in this mode suppresses targets.

Taken Predator Bonus damage against Taken enemies and Gambit invaders.

The Roadborn Precision kills briefly grant bonus handling, range, and precision damage with this weapon.

Toxic Overload Landing a final blow or multiple precision hits triggers a burst that poisons nearby targets.

Umbral Sustenance This weapon's magazine is automatically reloaded when you gain Devour, a Void overshield, or become invisible.

Unforeseen Repercussions This weapon's beam superheats its targets upon impact, causing delayed scorching explosions.

Vexadecimal Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions. While holding down the trigger, every fourth Heavy Metal projectile also weakens targets on impact.

Weighted Edge This weapon's melee attacks deal increased damage and slow targets when loaded with ammo.

Worm Byproduct Taking damage from your own worm projectile detonation empowers your weapons for a short time.

Corkscrew Rifling Balanced barrel. Slightly increases range and stability Slightly increases handling speed

Appended Mag This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity. Increases magazine size

Regenerative Motion Sprinting gradually reloads this weapon.

Hand-Laid Stock This weapon is optimized for recoil control. Increases stability

Rifled Barrel Ranged shotgun barrel. Increases range Greatly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel Ultra-light barrel. Greatly increases handling speed Slightly increases stability

Full Bore Barrel optimized for distance. Greatly increases range Decreases stability Slightly decreases handling speed

High-Caliber Rounds Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther. Slightly increases range

Markov Chain This weapon gains increased damage from melee kills and kills with this weapon. Melee kills grant ammo for this weapon.

Composite Stock This weapon has a versatile dual-purpose stock. Slightly increases stability Slightly increases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake Lightly vented barrel. Greatly controls recoil Increases handling speed

Ricochet Rounds Rounds ricochet off hard surfaces. Increases stability Slightly increases range

Desperation Reloading after a precision final blow or a final blow with a Cursed Thrall explosion increases your rate of fire and improves stability and aim assist.

Grenade Chaser Landing multiple rockets loads a grenade. [Alternate Weapon Action] to switch into Grenade Launcher mode.

Hammer-Forged Rifling Durable ranged barrel. Increases range

Tactical Mag This weapon has multiple tactical improvements. Slightly increases stability Increases reload speed Slightly increases magazine size

Dual Speed Receiver When aiming down sights, weapon rate of fire slows while weapon damage increases.

Polygonal Rifling Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. Increases stability

Armor-Piercing Rounds Rounds cause extra damage to combatants' shields and overpenetrate targets. Slightly increases range

Business Time Sustained fire boosts range and rate of fire.

Extended Mag This weapon has a greatly increased magazine size, but reloads much slower. Greatly increases magazine size Greatly decreases reload speed Increases airborne effectiveness

Alloy Magazine Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

The Fundamentals (Trait) [Alternate Weapon Action] : Changes this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void. Grants different stats based on your selected damage type. Solar - Increases reload speed and aerial effectiveness. Arc - Increases handling and range. Void - Stability and aim assist.

High Tension String Tightly strung bow. Greatly increases accuracy Slightly slower draw time Slightly decreases stability

Compact Arrow Shaft Thinner arrows to increase nocking speed and weapon handling. Increases handling speed Increases reload speed

Anti-Taken Fletching Specialized to fight Taken targets. Increases accuracy

Broadhead Piercing arrowhead that damages the target on entry and exit. One shot can overpenetrate multiple targets.

Elastic String Excellent snapback. Decreases accuracy Faster draw time Slightly increases handling speed

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft Heavy and consistent. Greatly increases accuracy Slightly decreases stability

Apollonic Tangent Arrows fired through a Guidance Ring release seeking projectiles, which do more damage based on distance traveled.

Tactile String Stable, high-friction bowstring. Slightly increases accuracy Increases stability

Straight Fletching Modern fletching for straight paths. Increases accuracy

Causality Arrows Arrows fired while aiming down sights cause Sacred Flames to instantly detonate. Precision hits with perfectly drawn arrows increase the power of this detonation.

Natural String Simple balanced string. Slightly increases accuracy Slightly increases handling speed Slightly increases stability

Agile Bowstring Durable yet light bowstring. Greatly increases handling speed Slightly increases stability

Carbon Arrow Shaft Light and stable shaft material. Increases stability

Silkbound Slayer This weapon deals bonus damage to suspended targets. Gain faster draw time for a short duration when you suspend a target from any source or damage a suspended target with this weapon.

Heavy Grip This grip is weighted for recoil control. Increases stability Decreases handling speed

Snapshot Sights Faster time to aim down sights.

Chain Bowstring Heavy-duty bowstring. Cabal design. Slightly increases accuracy Increases stability

Leviathan's Sigh When fully drawn, the bolt creates a large concussive blast that knocks combatants back and makes them volatile.

Liquid Coils Slower-building charge for higher damage. Increases impact damage Slower charge time

Tempest Cascade Collecting an Ionic Trace overcharges this weapon's next shot, jolting targets on hit.

Short-Action Stock This weapon is especially easy to grip. Greatly increases handling speed

Breakthrough This weapon fires [Stagger] staggering projectiles. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Projection Fuse Distance optimizations. Increases range

Property: Irreducible [Alternate Weapon Action] : Consume your grenade to load a large [projectile|shape|language] that generates an elemental explosion on impact.

Shield Disorient Energy matched shield explosion disorients nearby combatants.

Polymer Grip This weapon's grip is made of lighter material. Increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator Stable barrel attachment. Increases stability Moderately controls recoil Slightly decreases handling speed

Impetus Reloading immediately after a kill increases weapon damage for a short time.

Fitted Stock This stock makes the weapon stable but heavy Increases stability Moderately controls recoil Slightly decreases handling speed

Extended Barrel Weighty barrel extension. Increases range Decreases handling speed Moderately controls recoil

Volatile Battery This battery simultaneously exists in multiple timelines, causing the weapon to Overcharge. Greatly increases magazine size

Temporal Unlimiter Defeating targets builds stacks of Overcharge. [Alternate Weapon Action] : Swap firing modes when fully Overcharged. In alternative firing mode, hold the trigger to charge up and fire more powerful linear fusion shots.

Tempered Truss Rod High stiffness for quick handling. Greatly increases handling speed Slightly decreases reload speed Slightly decreases range

Accurized Rounds This weapon can fire longer distances. Increases range

Supercooled Accelerator Optimized for extended range. Increases range Slightly decreases reload speed Slightly decreases handling speed

Tilting At Windmills Blocking damage with your shield increases movement speed while shielding.

Low-Impedance Windings Improved output efficiency. Increases shield duration Slightly increases reload speed Decreases range

Ballistic Tuning Power diverted from shield. Greatly increases range Decreases shield duration

Quick Launch This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. Greatly increases handling speed Increases projectile speed

High-Velocity Rounds This weapon's projectiles are particularly light and quick. Increases projectile speed Increases reload speed

Moving Target Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights.

Nucleosynthetic Magazine This magazine continuously draws ammo from reserves. The magazine also enables firing Arc projectiles that detonate on impact.

Loyal Moths Final blows with this weapon create a loyal moth. The moth will seek out nearby targets and detonate, damaging and blinding them.

Augmented Drum Heavy, high capacity drum. Greatly increases magazine size Greatly decreases reload speed

Full Auto Trigger System Holding down the trigger will fire this weapon at full auto.

Countermass This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. Greatly controls recoil Increases stability Increases handling speed

Black Powder This weapon's explosives are more effective. Slightly increases blast radius Decreases stability

Break The Bank Blighted targets take damage over time and blight the nearby area on death.

High-Explosive Ordnance This weapon's projectiles are larger and travel faster. Increases blast radius Slightly increases projectile speed Decreases magazine size

Linear Compensator This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. Slightly increases projectile speed Slightly increases blast radius Slightly increases stability

Alloy Casing Reduces weight for faster reloads. Greatly increases reload speed Decreases stability

Shatter Shot This weapon's uncharged projectiles deal bonus damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets. Rapidly destroying multiple Stasis crystals reloads this weapon from reserves.

Implosion Rounds This weapon's projectiles travel faster and have a controlled explosion. Increases projectile speed Greatly increases stability Decreases blast radius

Thin The Herd Direct hits do more damage to combatant shields. Dealing damage increases reload speed. Rapid final blows against grenade-damaged combatants refill the magazine.

Firefly Precision kills with this weapon increase reload speed and cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Smooth Grip This weapon is slightly easier to hold and aim. Slightly increases stability Slightly increases handling speed

Smallbore Dual strength barrel. Increases range Increases stability

Transformative Future drops of this weapon will have random rolls.

Blessing Of The Sky Using a Noble Round on an ally heals them and grants both you and them a weapon damage bonus for a short duration.

Storm And Stress Kills with Drang reload this weapon and overflow a bonus damage round into the magazine.

Combat Grip This weapon's recoil direction is more vertical. Greatly controls recoil

Hip-Fire Grip Increases accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip.

Textured Grip The friction on this weapon's grip is particularly strong. Greatly increases handling speed Slightly decreases stability

Soul Devourer Absorbing a Remnant strengthens Mark of the Devourer and partially refills the magazine.

Death At First Glance Bonus damage when aiming down sights on the opening shot of an attack. This bonus is preserved if the shot deals precision damage or strikes an elemental shield.

Sun Blast Targets defeated with Sunshot explode in Solar energy, scorching other nearby targets.

Marksman Sights Long-range sights with slower charge time and greater damage. Displays ammo and charge levels.

Combat Sights Low-zoom sights with faster charge time and handling. Displays ability energy.

Enhanced Battery Strong battery life. Increases magazine size

Quickdraw This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast.

Disruption Break Breaking an enemy's shield with this weapon makes them more vulnerable to Kinetic damage for a brief period.

Flared Magwell Optimized for fast reloading. Slightly increases stability Greatly increases reload speed

Em Anomaly A precision final blow with this weapon creates an implosion that pulls in nearby targets and damages them with an additional detonation.

Lightning Rounds This weapon fires faster and more accurately the longer the trigger is held. Continuous damage generates stunning lightning strikes.

Feeding Frenzy Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed for a short time.

Armor Of The Colossus While at full health, spinning up this weapon protects you with an Arc shield.

Rangefinder Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification. Increased projectile velocity while aiming Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, and Bows.

Heavy Metal While holding down the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that makes targets volatile on impact.

Steady Rounds This magazine is optimized for recoil control. Greatly increases stability Slightly decreases range Increases airborne effectiveness

Time-Slip At 10 stacks of Rewind Again, a small portal will open, shooting bullets from an alternate timeline version of this weapon. Precision hits extend the portal's duration.

Outlaw Precision kills greatly decrease reload time.

Parasitism This weapon does more damage to enemies based on the number of SIVA nanites that attach to them.

Häkke Light Burst Fire Fires a stable burst of four lightweight rounds.

Häkke Heavy Burst Fire Fires a less stable burst of two high-damage, high-range rounds.

Last Stand Improved weapon performance and greatly increased recovery when its wielder is the last living member of a fireteam.

Cosmology Kills with this weapon cause enemy targets to detonate and spawn Void projectiles that track targets.

Mechanized Autoloader This weapon automatically reloads on ammo pickup.

High Octane Igniting nearby targets partially replenishes fuel. This weapon refills itself from reserves upon gaining maximum fuel.

Smart Drift Control This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. Moderately controls recoil Increases stability Increases handling speed Slightly increases projectile speed

Adaptive Ordnance Defeating 4 or more combatants in a single volley increases the damage of the next volley and refunds ammunition.

Pack Hunter Gain increased handling and reload speed when standing near allies. Firing this weapon also grants Wolfpack Rounds to nearby allies wielding non-Exotic Rocket Launchers.

Dark Descent The further a Void orb falls, the more powerful its detonation becomes.

Grenades And Horseshoes Projectiles will detonate when they are within close proximity of their targets.

Confined Launch This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. Greatly increases stability Increases blast radius Decreases projectile speed

Play With Your Prey The Void rocket suppresses enemies. The Solar rocket causes damage over time.

Particle Repeater Improves stability. Increases stability

Dynamic Charge Precision hits build up Dynamic Charge. Swapping to Arc Seeker mode increases damage and partially reloads the magazine based on the number of charges.

Killing Wind Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration.

Mida Radar Radar stays active while aiming down sights.

Zen Moment Causing damage with this weapon reduces recoil and flinch over time.

Charged With Blight Precision hits drain combatants' life force and charge up a ball of Darkness. [Alternate Weapon Action] and then fire to unleash the blight projectile, shrouding combatants in Darkness and temporarily blinding them.

For The Empire This weapon is Full Auto, does extra damage to Cabal, and penetrates Phalanx shields.

Tithing Harvest While Creeping Attrition is active, destroying Stasis crystals or landing precision final blows creates a Stasis shard. The Stasis shard returns to you, and collecting Stasis shards refills the magazine.

Long March Detect enemies on your radar from farther away.

Assault Mag This shotgun's magazine is optimized for quick combat. Greatly increases stability Increases rate of fire

Broadside Each successive shot has more damage and more spread.

On Black Wings Pellet final blows grant a stacking precision damage and reload speed buff. Precision hits with slugs extend the duration.

Shortened Barrel Greatly improves handling at the cost of range and stability.

The Scientific Method Damaging an opponent temporarily increases speed and handling.

Be The Danger Final blows with Unrepentant superbursts automatically reload your weapon and provide an Unrepentant superburst.

Pace Yourself Tapping the trigger gives this weapon less recoil and improves accuracy.

Vermin Reloading immediately after a kill grants a brief period of invisibility.

Quickdot Sas Agile Sidearm sight. Greatly increases handling speed Slightly increases stability

Gift Of The Traveler Each stack of Gathering Light improves this weapon's reload, handling, and target acquisition.

Pyrogenesis Fully charging the laser refills the magazine from reserves.

Liquid Cooling Direct hits by a charged shot instantly freeze the target. Indirect hits freeze combatants and slow opposing Guardians.

Hard Launch This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. Greatly increases projectile speed Decreases stability Slightly decreases blast radius

Violent Reanimation Multiple final blows with this weapon grant Devour to the wielder.

Stormbringer Rapid precision hits create a lightning storm at the point of impact.

Target Acquired When Personal Assistant is active, this weapon has better target acquisition, deals significantly more precision damage, and jolts the target.

Ionic Return Breaking a combatant's shield-or the shield of a Guardian using a Super-with the matched damage type refills the magazine from reserves and grants bonus damage rounds. Breaking a combatant's shield with a matched damage type Ionic Return round refreshes the perk.

Superconductor When Arc Conductor is active, shots fired have the chance to become chain lightning and return ammo.

Rampage Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage. Stacks 3x.

Bottomless Appetite Dealing continuous damage extends the duration of Ravenous Beast.

Swooping Talons Dealing damage while airborne increases this weapon's damage output.

Tempered Edge Increased sword damage and ammo.

Infinite Guard Sword Guard has balanced defenses and maximized endurance.

Assassin's Blade Sword final blows boost movement speed and damage.

Tireless Blade Sword ammo granted for every other powered sword kill.

Jagged Edge Increased damage at the cost of sword ammo.

Enduring Guard Sword Guard has high endurance, but low resistance.

Revved Consumption Damaging a combatant heals the wielder.

Heavy Guard Sword Guard has high overall defenses, but lowers charge rate.

Burst Guard Sword Guard has high resistance, but low endurance.

Shot In The Dark Remaining invisible grants this weapon increased damage for a brief duration. Hitting a target with this weapon's projectiles while Shot in the Dark is active weakens them.

Longest Winter Periodically generates Ionic Traces while in its high-damage state.

Penance Targets under the effects of Judgment long enough are struck with a burst of damage.

Rega's Refrain Stasis final blows transfer ammo to this weapon's magazine from reserves.

Light Battery Lightweight, agile battery. Increases handling speed Increases reload speed

Weft Cutter Dealing sustained damage severs the target.

Evolution Transmutation spheres you create can be picked up and wielded as weapons by you or your allies. [Light Attack] : Light attack [Heavy Attack] : Suppressing heavy attack [Block] : Guard/drain nearby targets

Danger Close Weapon precision hits or final blows have a chance to load a Kinetic Exodus rocket. Activating your class ability fires loaded Exodus rockets. Damaging targets with Exodus rockets temporarily increases the damage you deal with all other rockets.

Double Down Your Threaded Specter has increased duration and durability, and damaging it releases additional Threadlings. While near your Threaded Specter, you do not appear on radar.

Spirit Of Alpha Lupi Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated.

Spirit Of Apotheosis Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regeneration after your Super ends.

Spirit Of Caliban Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition.

Spirit Of Contact Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby targets to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted.

Spirit Of Galanor Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends.

Spirit Of Harmony Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element grant you Super energy.

Spirit Of Hoarfrost Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created.

Spirit Of Inmost Light Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration.

Spirit Of Osmiomancy Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels farther.

Spirit Of Renewal Allies inside the Duskfield grenade field gain Frost Armor and targets inside the field deal reduced damage.

Spirit Of Scars Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration.

Spirit Of Severance Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion.

Spirit Of Starfire Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy.

Spirit Of Synthoceps Improves melee damage when you're surrounded.

Spirit Of The Abeyant Improves Drengr's Lash. Drengr's Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel farther.

Spirit Of The Armamentarium Gain an additional grenade charge.

Spirit Of The Assassin Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility.

Spirit Of The Bear Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy.

Spirit Of The Claw Gain an additional melee charge.

Spirit Of The Coyote Gain an additional class ability charge.

Spirit Of The Cyrtarachne Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade.

Spirit Of The Dragon Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time.

Spirit Of The Eternal Warrior Gain bonus damage for weapons matching your Super's element when your Super ends.

Spirit Of The Filaments Casting an Empowering Rift will grant you Devour.

Spirit Of The Foetracer Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability's element.

Spirit Of The Gyrfalcon Your Void weapons gain volatile rounds after you emerge from being invisible.

Spirit Of The Horn Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets.

Spirit Of The Liar Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful Arc melee counterpunch.

Spirit Of The Necrotic Damaging targets with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned target spreads the condition.

Spirit Of The Ophidian Weapons ready very quickly.

Spirit Of The Stag Your Rift provides damage reduction to allies standing in it.

Spirit Of The Star-Eater While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage.

Spirit Of The Swarm Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings.

Spirit Of The Wormhusk Dodging gives a small health and shield bump.

Spirit Of Verity Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus.

Spirit Of Vesper Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves.

Stylostixis Targets damaged by Arcane Needle emit a suspending detonation when defeated, and landing multiple Arcane Needles on the same target immediately triggers a larger, more powerful detonation. Defeating suspended targets grants melee energy. Your Arcane Needles are strong against [Shield-Piercing]Barrier Champions.

The Gift Of Certainty Activating Ascension or Tempest Strike throws bouncing explosives at nearby targets that jolt and damage them. Jolting nearby targets grants you damage resistance.

The Lost Voice Healing grenades spawn a Restorative Turret. Healing allies occasionally spawns an Orb of Power.

Wish-Dragon's Talons Gain an additional Frenzied Blade charge. Frenzied Blade and Flechette Storm briefly increase their damage with each strike. Pulses from your Banner of War return melee energy based on the number of allies healed.

Overcharge Capacitor Sprinting, sliding, and firing this weapon builds a temporary electrostatic charge, increasing range and reload speed. Final blows with high charge cause explosions, and maximum charge explosions blind targets.

Four-Headed Dog Shoots erratic bullets from all gun barrels at the same time.

Cursebringer Precision final blows with this weapon trigger a Cursed Thrall explosion and increase reload speed for a short time. Final blows with Cursed Thrall explosions refill the magazine.

Rocket Tracers Landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a homing micro-rocket.

Payday Larger magazine. Increased accuracy when firing from the hip. Picking up Special or Heavy ammo immediately reloads this weapon.

Ignition Trigger Sustained fire with this weapon overheats it, increasing damage but burning the user.

Volatile Light Rounds fired from this weapon have reduced damage falloff, overpenetrate targets, and ricochet off hard surfaces. Projectile damage increases after bounce.

The Fundamentals [Alternate Weapon Action] : Changes this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void. Grants different stats based on your selected damage type. Solar - Increases reload speed and aerial effectiveness. Arc - Increases handling and range. Void - Stability and aim assist.

Split Electron Fires an arrow that splits when released. Aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread.

Queen's Wrath While aiming down sights with a fully drawn Bow, combatants behind walls are highlighted and arrows pierce shields. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions.

Guidance Ring Precision hits and final blows build Guidance Ring energy. Opposing Guardians grant additional energy. At full charge, hip firing creates a Guidance Ring.

Sacred Flame Hipfiring this weapon fires multiple tracking projectiles. Targets marked by these projectiles explode upon death, or when struck by another Sacred Flame's explosion.

Hail Barrage Final blows with this weapon grant Stasis arrows. Your next hip-fire shot will fire all of them in a single volley.

Big-Game Hunter Fires a massive heavy bolt that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions.

Traitor's Vessel Fires a wide horizontal spread when shot from the hip. Final blows with this weapon have a chance to generate Ionic Traces. Powerful foes and opposing Guardians always generate Ionic Traces.

Saint's Fists Rapidly fires 3 spreads of pure force. After a successful melee hit, this weapon gains increased damage, reduced charge time, and improved reload speed for a short duration. Hitting a target with most of the pellets in a burst increases melee damage for a short duration.

Property: Undecidable This [weapon|instrument|topology] adapts its damage type to match your equipped grenade. Final blows grant grenade energy.

Conserve Momentum Hits with projectiles decrease this weapon's charge time for a short duration.

Ahamkara's Eye Charging this weapon unleashes a giant continuous beam of death.

Timeless Mythoclast This weapon fires full auto when in its default firing mode.

Big Frigid Glaive Fires a large ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.

Corrupted Nucleosynthesis This weapon enrages when dealing or taking sustained damage, gaining increased rate of fire while enraged.

Excavation [Shoot] : Hold to fire grenades. Release to detonate all live grenades simultaneously. Grenades stick to surfaces and set targets on fire. Defeating targets creates Arc explosions.

Primeval's Torment Projectiles fired by this weapon blight the target or nearby area on impact.

Worm's Hunger This weapon fires Hive worms which explode on impact. The size and damage of the explosion scales with the number of enemies you've defeated just before firing this weapon.

Cryocannon [Shoot] : Hold to charge; release to fire. This weapon's charged projectiles create a pattern of Stasis crystals on impact and freeze nearby targets.

Delayed Gratification Grenade projectiles will bounce off surfaces. [Shoot] : Fire; release to detonate.

Memento Mori Reloading after a kill loads magazine with a few extra-damage bullets. Grants radar while aiming down sights.

Paracausal Shot Final blows and precision hits with Hawkmoon grant stacks of Paracausal Charge. The final round in the magazine deals bonus damage based on the number of stacks. Stowing Hawkmoon on the final round removes this bonus.

Explosive Shadow Shoot tainted slugs that burrow into combatants. Stacking enough slugs causes them all to explode, stunning surviving combatants. Strong against [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions.

Accomplice Kills with this weapon fill the magazine of the equipped Energy weapon from reserves.

Mark Of The Devourer Rounds pierce targets and deal damage over time. Kills with this weapon leave behind Remnants.

Looks Can Kill This weapon fires shield-piercing ammunition with a scope. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions. Breaking a matched shield or piercing a Champion's barrier will cause the target to ignite.

Sunburn This weapon fires explosive rounds and highlights targets that take damage from Sunshot.

Wire Rifle Fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that chains to nearby targets and blinds them on hit.

Compounding Force Fires slugs that cause massive damage to combatant shields. Strong against [Shield-Piercing] Barrier Champions.

Lagrangian Sight This weapon marks targets with an automated targeting system. Final blows on marked targets generate a telemetry pattern. Collecting 3 telemetry patterns without dying grants this weapon bonus damage for a long duration.

Wrath Of The Colossus Heavy slug launcher that charges, then fires full auto while the trigger is held.

Heavy Slug Thrower [Aim Down Sights] : Spins up this weapon. This weapon can be fired only when fully spun up.

Pyrotoxin Rounds Fires high-powered explosive ammunition.

Rewind Again Precision shots and shots against combatants slowed or frozen by Stasis will return to the magazine.