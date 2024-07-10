Key Takeaways Detailed figures based on Rayman Legends design are made with durable materials.

Rayman hasn't seen much love in recent years, but a board game based on the franchise is set to launch on Kickstarter in September 2024.

Rayman: The Board Game just had its figures revealed by the tabletop company Flyos Games. The Montreal studio has shown off four detailed characters based off their Rayman Legends design: Rayman, Globox, Barbara, and an adorable King Teensie.

The figures for Rayman: The Board Game themselves are very detailed and look directly ripped from the platformer series. Flyos Games has confirmed that they are all made with durable materials.

You'll be using these figures in this one-to-four-player tabletop racing game. Flyos claims there will be "countless customization options" and "endless replaybility for the whole family."

Rayman The Board Game releases sometime this year.

It will also have a second mode based on co-op, which lets you face against bosses that offer differing difficulties. One of the biggest barriers, at least for me, to board games are the endless number of rules you have to follow. Thankfully, Flyos says this game will be "easy to learn." Rayman: The Board Game, despite being based on a Ubisoft property, will be looking fr support on Kickstarter. It will launch in September 2024.

Those keen on the tabletop scene may be familiar with the co-designer of Rayman: The Board Game, Maxime Tardif. He is the creator of EARTH, the well-received board game with plenty of strategy as you try to build a new planet with plants and growth. It has an impressive 4.8/5 user score on Amazon as of the time of writing.

Rayman's Been Quiet for a While

Despite being Ubisoft's beloved mascot hero, Rayman hasn't been getting much love over the past decade. He hasn't received his own video game since 2013, Rayman Legends. Actually, it's strange how this board game is based on a decade-old art style.

However, he has received his own DLC instalment in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. He is in fact a playable character as he uses his helicopter hair and fists to defeat his foes.

Rayman was shown inside a box of forgotten Ubisoft franchises.

Rayman was briefly teased during the latest Ubisoft Forward, He was placed inside a box of older franchises, including Splinter Cell. A character pulled out Prince of Persia from the box, so the French company could be teasing a Rayman reveal in the future. Additionally, it will be Rayman's 30th anniversary next year, so who knows if Ubisoft is cooking up something. It recently launched a brilliant remaster of Beyond Good & Evil with a 20th Anniversary edition; perhaps it could do the same with Rayman 2: The Great Escape.