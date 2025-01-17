In a year with many great RPGs, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak stood out among the top games of 2024. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is releasing in about a month, so now seems like a good time to share some details of the upcoming title. As is to be expected with any game in The Legend of Heroes franchise, Trails Through Daybreak II will continue to build on its predecessor and looks to offer players plenty of activities that can lead to dozens of hours of enjoyment.

Trails Through Demos

Getting right to the most exciting news, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II will have two separate demos available on January 24. The first demo is the Story Demo. This will allow players to get an early start on The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II as save data from the Story Demo will carry over to the main game. This demo will start at the beginning of the game and go to the beginning of Chapter 1. It's estimated that this demo can be completed in two to three hours, so it'd be enough of a primer for those who aren't familiar with The Legend of Heroes to see if this is a game they want to dive into.

The other demo is the Gameplay Demo. This demo's save data does not carry over to the main game. This allows the player to play through two floors of the Märchen Garten, a feature that will be discussed in more depth later on in this preview. There are two parties as well, and this particular demo is to highlight the Märchen Garten's gameplay and how the two parties play. Each floor is expected to take between 30 and 60 minutes. The two demos cover different aspects of the game and could both be worth checking out. The demos are exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sorry, Switch and PC players.

Arkride Solutions Office Is Back In Business

Continuing with Arkride Solutions, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II takes place three months after the conclusion of its predecessor and the characters have gone their separate ways. Van Arkride is once again sleeping until a knock on his door breaks his slumber. This time, it's his old friend, Elaine Auclair. She brings news about some mysterious Crimson Grendel terrorizing Calvard's capital, Edith. She doesn't have the details, but this is somehow linked to Van. Meanwhile, in Edith, Swin and Nadia are searching for a certain someone. These two issues seem separate, but are likely linked together.

Returning players will recognize many of the characters in The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II as the full team from the Arkride Solutions Office is returning. In addition to the familiar characters, some new faces will be joining the roster as well, allowing players the opportunity to mix in some new blood with some old favorites.

Märchen Garten

The Märchen Garten is an optional area that exists outside the regular game world. This is a place where players can grind to their hearts' content, allowing them to get equipment, level gains, costumes, music tracks, enhance crafts and other bonuses that can be used in the main game. Players will be able to build their dream team from a roster of over fifteen characters. They can then take on the challenges in randomized floors or participate in various side activities. There are also exclusive post-game floors and story content, along with two additional characters not playable in the main game. There are exclusive shops, and the Märchen Garten also marks the return of minigames.

Four minigames have been revealed. Fishing is back, which is said to be the most refined iteration of fishing in The Legend of Heroes history. Hacking will have players guiding an avatar through a maze, opening doors and avoiding obstacles before the time limit expires. Seven Hearts is a card game. Lastly, there is one-on-one basketball, where players will compete against the computer in a simple game of shooting and defense.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is scheduled for release on February 14 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch. The two demos mentioned above will be available January 24, exclusively for PlayStation consoles. Hardcore Gamer will continue to provide more news and updates on The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II as they become available.