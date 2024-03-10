Key Takeaways Deviation Games, led by former Treyarch devs, shut down without official confirmation from Sony or themselves.

Former employees publicly stated on LinkedIn that the studio has closed, impacting 51-200 employees.

The closure comes after the studio gained public attention in 2021 with reported layoffs in May 2023 following shortly thereafter.

California-based Deviation Games -- whom were currently at work on their debut project, an exclusive collaboration with PlayStation -- has reportedly shut down. Neither Deviation nor Sony have officially confirmed the closure, with Deviation Games' own website still promoting itself as accepting applications for positions at the company.

Eagle-eyed users however, started spotting statements issued by [former] employees of the studio, on places like LinkedIn clearly stating the developer had closed. According to Alec Hunstad, Senior Character Artist at Deviation, the developer was shuttered last Friday - impacting, if the developer's own LinkedIn bio is accurate, around 51-200 employees.

Over Before It Even Started

Deviation Games was founded in 2020 by ex-Treyarch developers -- led by Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony -- but only gained notable public notoriety in June 2021, after they showed up during that year's Summer Games Fest. The same day that it was formerly announced the developer had entered into an agreement with PlayStation to develop a new IP exclusively for Sony's platform.

The news comes not even a year after it was reported that the studio had itself already laid off a significant portion of its workforce, back in May 2023. In a year that saw countless studios, big and small, lose employees -- a trend that sadly looks to be continuing not even three months into 2024. Again at the time, neither Deviation nor Sony had officially commented on these prior losses.