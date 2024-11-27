Well, the end of the year is upon us, so that means we can expect two things in the gaming world this coming month. One is the presence of several awards honoring (what may or may not be) the year's best games, and the other is the official announcement of any games that haven't come out yet being delayed to 2025, if only as a formality. So of course, leave it to Devolver Digital to combine the two with this year's Devolver Delayed showcase, taking the form of an awards extravaganza (fitting, this having been the publisher's fifteenth anniversary) and providing us with an update on some of their upcoming games, which you can check out in the video below.

The Best is Yet to Come

This is the second time Devolver has done a Devolver Delayed video, with the first having arrived last year. Though one big difference is that last year's bit of delayed game announcements came in early August, as opposed to late November. As such, there wasn't a whole lot this year that was left to officially be delayed, as Devolver only had three games remaining that still had vague "2024" release dates listed for them: Free Lives' corporate ladder-climbing beat-'em-up Stick it to the Stickman, Sam Eng's surreal underworld skateboarding game Skate Story, and Gabe Cuzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennett Foddy's literal walking simulator Baby Steps. All of these games have now officially been delayed to 2025, although no specific release windows were revealed beyond that. At the very least, it looks like we have what appears to be new gameplay footage for all three.

Close

Of course, this being Devolver Digital, not only did they spoof the whole thing with additional nominations for fake (no doubt disappointing all the potential Winshield Repair Simulator fans out there), and not only they use the whole event to plug their 2024 lineup of games and their discounts in Steam's Autumn Sale, but also happened to showcase Volvy's Adventure DX, which...well, they had Daniel Mullins there joking about he didn't make the game and it was probably a fake game, but this is Devolver Digital, and alongside their general attitude, they have a tendency to sneak in hints at upcoming games through means like these, and as such, this writer believes that there may at least be a chance that Volvy's Adventure DX turns out to be real. Or an equal chance that it turns out to be fake, who knows.

Yes, we will provide updates or edit this article later to reflect whether Volvy's Adventure DX is real or not...

Close

The previously mentioned games join Devolver's upcoming lineup for 2025, which includes Skeleton Crew's tactical roguelike fighting game Forestrike and Heart Machine's open-ended dystopian side-scrolling platformer Possessor(s). There's also Deepnight Games' city-building/roguelike action game Tenjutsu, though was was initially unveiled with a "202X" release window, so it's unknown if it makes it out next year or not, as well as No Brakes Games' physics-based brawler sequel Human Fall Flat 2, which hasn't had any sort of release window yet. But whatever the case, it still looks like 2025 will be another interesting year for Devolver Digital, though odds are they still have more aces up their sleeve yet to come...