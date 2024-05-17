Key Takeaways Devolver Digital is having a massive 15th anniversary sale with discounts of up to 90% off on many popular indie titles.

Fan-favorite games like Cult of the Lamb and Inscryption are included, alongside newer releases Children of the Sun and Pepper Grinder.

Plus, intriguing titles like Weird West: Definitive Edition and Trek to Yomi are also on sale - it's the perfect time to invest in indie gems.

Famed indie game publisher Devolver Digital is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a PC Steam sale. For example, it has some of its most popular titles like Cult of the Lamb and Inscryption at 40% off and 50% off respectively.

Devolver Digital tends to release quality indie games, and its Steam library is expansive. Its newest titles Children of the Sun (which just released last month) and Pepper Grinder are already at a 20% discount.

Meanwhile, intriguing titles you may be on the fence on like Weird West: Definitive Edition and Trek To Yomi are at 75% off and 60% off. It's a great time to invest in these fascinating indie titles.

There Are Many Devolver Digital Discounts

Here is the full lineup of discounts available during the Devolver Digital 15th anniversary sale currently:

Cult of the Lamb - 40% off

Children of the Sun - 20% off

Pepper Grinder - 20% off

Cricket Through The Ages - 25% off

Phantom Abyss - 50% off

Reigns: Three Kingdoms - 20% off

Karmazoo - 30% off

The Talos Principle 2 - 40% off

Wizard with a Gun - 50% off

Gunbrella - 40% off

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - 30% off

Sludge Life 2 - 40% off

Bleak Sword DX - 40% off

Terra Nil - 30% off

McPixel 3 - 80% off

Return to Monkey Land - 50% off

Card Shark - 50% off

Trek to Yomi - 60% off

Ragnorium - 60% off

Serious Sam: Tormental - 50% off

Weird West: Definitive Edition - 75% off

Tentacular - 50% off

Inscryption - 50% off

Serious Sam: Kamkaze Attack! - 70% off

Blightbound - 60% off

Death's Door - 75% off

Sludge Life - 80% off

Essays on Empathy - 50% off

Loop Hero - 67% off

Minit Fun Racer - 30% off

Olija - 70% off

Disc Room - 67% off

Witcheye - 60% off

Carrion - 70% off

Observation - 75% off

Exit the Gungeon - 60% off

Heave Ho - 60% off

Gorn - 50% off

My Friend Pedro - 75% off

Devolver Bootleg - 70% off

Gato Roboto - 75% off

Katana Zero - 40% off

Weedcraft Inc - 75% off

Ape Out - 75% off

Pikuniku - 80% off

Gris - 80% off

Reigns: Game of Thrones - 67% off

The Messenger - 80% off

I Hate Running Backwards - 80% off

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - 80% off

Block'hood VR - 67% off

Minit - 80% off

Umiro - 75% off

Crossing Souls - 80% off

The Red Strings Club - 75% off

Genital Jousting - 89% off

Reigns: Her Majesty - 67% off

Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE - 85% off

The Talos Principle VR - 70% off

Ruiner - 80% off

Absolver - 80% off

Serious Sam's Bogus Detour - 80% off

Block'Hood - 67% off

Spaceplan - 67% off

Gold for Workgroups - 80% off

Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter - 85% off

Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter - 90% off

Stories Untold - 80% off

Mother Russia Bleeds - 80% off

Okhlos: Omega - 80% off

Reigns - 67% off

Not A Hero - 80% off

Omnibus - 80% off

Enter the Gungeon - 70% off

Broforce - 80% off

Downwell - 67% off

A Fistful of Gun - 80% off

Dropsy - 90% off

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood - 80% off

Ronin - 80% off

Titan Souls - 90% off

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - 85% off

The Talos Principle - 85% off

Cosmic DJ - 67% off

Gods Will Be Watching - 80% off

OlliOlli - 80% off

Luftrausers - 80% off

Marc Ecko's Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure - 90% off

Dungeon Hearts - 67% off

Hotline Miami - 80% off

Serious Sam: The Random Encounter - 85% off

Serious Sam Double D XXL - 90% off

That is a huge list of discounts that Devolver Digital fans can enjoy. The sale will end on May 23. Hopefully, you have enough spare in your wallet.