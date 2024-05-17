Key Takeaways
- Devolver Digital is having a massive 15th anniversary sale with discounts of up to 90% off on many popular indie titles.
- Fan-favorite games like Cult of the Lamb and Inscryption are included, alongside newer releases Children of the Sun and Pepper Grinder.
- Plus, intriguing titles like Weird West: Definitive Edition and Trek to Yomi are also on sale - it's the perfect time to invest in indie gems.
Famed indie game publisher Devolver Digital is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a PC Steam sale. For example, it has some of its most popular titles like Cult of the Lamb and Inscryption at 40% off and 50% off respectively.
Devolver Digital tends to release quality indie games, and its Steam library is expansive. Its newest titles Children of the Sun (which just released last month) and Pepper Grinder are already at a 20% discount.
Meanwhile, intriguing titles you may be on the fence on like Weird West: Definitive Edition and Trek To Yomi are at 75% off and 60% off. It's a great time to invest in these fascinating indie titles.
There Are Many Devolver Digital Discounts
Here is the full lineup of discounts available during the Devolver Digital 15th anniversary sale currently:
- Cult of the Lamb - 40% off
- Children of the Sun - 20% off
- Pepper Grinder - 20% off
- Cricket Through The Ages - 25% off
- Phantom Abyss - 50% off
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms - 20% off
- Karmazoo - 30% off
- The Talos Principle 2 - 40% off
- Wizard with a Gun - 50% off
- Gunbrella - 40% off
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - 30% off
- Sludge Life 2 - 40% off
- Bleak Sword DX - 40% off
- Terra Nil - 30% off
- McPixel 3 - 80% off
- Return to Monkey Land - 50% off
- Card Shark - 50% off
- Trek to Yomi - 60% off
- Ragnorium - 60% off
- Serious Sam: Tormental - 50% off
- Weird West: Definitive Edition - 75% off
- Tentacular - 50% off
- Inscryption - 50% off
- Serious Sam: Kamkaze Attack! - 70% off
- Blightbound - 60% off
- Death's Door - 75% off
- Sludge Life - 80% off
- Essays on Empathy - 50% off
- Loop Hero - 67% off
- Minit Fun Racer - 30% off
- Olija - 70% off
- Disc Room - 67% off
- Disc Room - 67% off
- Witcheye - 60% off
- Carrion - 70% off
- Observation - 75% off
- Exit the Gungeon - 60% off
- Heave Ho - 60% off
- Gorn - 50% off
- My Friend Pedro - 75% off
- Devolver Bootleg - 70% off
- Gato Roboto - 75% off
- Katana Zero - 40% off
- Weedcraft Inc - 75% off
- Ape Out - 75% off
- Pikuniku - 80% off
- Gris - 80% off
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - 67% off
- The Messenger - 80% off
- I Hate Running Backwards - 80% off
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - 80% off
- Block'hood VR - 67% off
- Minit - 80% off
- Umiro - 75% off
- Crossing Souls - 80% off
- The Red Strings Club - 75% off
- Genital Jousting - 89% off
- Reigns: Her Majesty - 67% off
- Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE - 85% off
- The Talos Principle VR - 70% off
- Ruiner - 80% off
- Absolver - 80% off
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour - 80% off
- Block'Hood - 67% off
- Spaceplan - 67% off
- Gold for Workgroups - 80% off
- Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter - 85% off
- Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter - 90% off
- Stories Untold - 80% off
- Mother Russia Bleeds - 80% off
- Okhlos: Omega - 80% off
- Reigns - 67% off
- Not A Hero - 80% off
- Omnibus - 80% off
- Enter the Gungeon - 70% off
- Broforce - 80% off
- Downwell - 67% off
- A Fistful of Gun - 80% off
- Dropsy - 90% off
- OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood - 80% off
- Ronin - 80% off
- Titan Souls - 90% off
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - 85% off
- The Talos Principle - 85% off
- Cosmic DJ - 67% off
- Gods Will Be Watching - 80% off
- OlliOlli - 80% off
- Luftrausers - 80% off
- Marc Ecko's Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure - 90% off
- Dungeon Hearts - 67% off
- Hotline Miami - 80% off
- Serious Sam: The Random Encounter - 85% off
- Serious Sam Double D XXL - 90% off
That is a huge list of discounts that Devolver Digital fans can enjoy. The sale will end on May 23. Hopefully, you have enough spare in your wallet.