Key Takeaways Devolver Digital's unique punk attitude, combined with their care and attention, has made them the gold standard in the indie gaming world.

With it being Devolver's 15th Anniversary (at the time of this writing), a celebration of their fifteen best games is in order.

Among the eclectic and unique titles are Dropsy, Children of the Sun, Gris, and many more.

Back in 2009, the gaming world was about to be changed significantly with the founding of Devolver Digital. Over several previous years (and two previous publishers), its founders had a dream of creating a publishing model that would allow developers to focus on their games independently and keep the rights to their games while the publisher would handle the business side of things.

It wasn't exactly the best model when physical gaming was still the norm, but with digital distribution finally starting to take off, Devolver found its place in the gaming world, starting with a small niche. And from that small niche, we would eventually get a ludicrously successful indie game publisher who helped bring us several legendary titles, and one who would become the gold standard for future indie publishers as well (or for any game publisher, really).

One of the things that made Devolver Digital stand out compared to any other publisher was its image, working alongside its output. There's a quote from Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw that I tend to think of a lot: "It takes a lot of care to make a game that looks completely carefree."

Devolver select and treat every game they publish with the utmost care and professionalism, seeing them as some of the most interesting games possible that need to be shared with the world. And so, for their 15th anniversary (and Volvy's 15th birthday party), it only seems fitting to highlight fifteen of their best games, ones that resulted from all of that care. Cheers, you delightful maniacs!

The criteria for this list is that every game included had to be an original game published by Devolver Digital, and not any of the remasters or remakes that they have put out. So something like, say Metal Wolf Chaos XD would be ineligible. In addition, to keep things fair and varied, only one game per franchise and/or developer was included. Finally, all Volvy games were disqualified due to them being just so amazing and legendary that it would have been unfair to all of the others. (Volvy Vasectomy would have been number one, for the record).

15 Dropsy

Be a Clown, Be a Clown, Be a Clown...

Release Date September 10, 2015 Metacritic Score 80

Given Devolver's aforementioned image being associated with anarchy, surreal antics, satire, insane action games, and a wild style in general, it's a bit amusing that one of their most underrated games is about a non-ironic clown who tries to be everyone's friend and gives big hugs. Not only is Jay Tholen's Dropsy a very unique and charming point-and-click adventure game about our titular hero going on fun adventures, but it also wound up being oddly ahead of its time, coming out years before the trend of more cozy and wholesome indie games.

It still has its more twisted elements as well, but its emphasis on friendliness and positive vibes still end up making this a truly feel-good game more than worth checking out. Also, you have an adorable dog sidekick that you can hug as well, which alone is probably enough to get the game on this list.

14 Children of the Sun

A True Cult Hit (Or a Hit On a Cult)

Release Date April 9, 2024 Metacritic Score 81

This might be the newest game on this list, having come out earlier this year, but it's still deserving of a spot just for its uniqueness alone. With Children of the Sun, René Rother has crafted a truly twisted puzzle game like no other, one where you string together sniper shots while telekinetically altering a bullet's direction with each kill in order to get revenge on a cult.

It's like a Sniper Elite game mixed with the world's most twisted connect-the-dots puzzles and designed by Suda51, all meant in the best way possible. Accompanying the gameplay are some equally unique visuals, with a story about getting revenge on a cult depicted with glowing gold figures, shades of purple, comic book-styled interludes, and other surreal touches that make for a memorable massacre. It's a one-of-a-kind experience, and it's easy to see why it caught Devolver's eye.

13 Gris

Dreamlike Platforming

Release Date December 13, 2018 Metacritic Score 83

There is no shortage of indie games out there these days that deal with themes such as grief and loss in unique ways, but Nomada Studio certainly delivered one of the most beautiful and breathtaking ones with their puzzle-platformer Gris. It's the type of game where any screenshot from it looks like an absolute masterpiece, thanks to its dreamlike visuals and watercolor aesthetics.

And all of that is before you see it in motion, where you're then treated to some absolutely dazzling animation. Of course, beneath the surface, the game also has some fun puzzles, unique abilities via our heroine's dress, and a story involving a mysterious journey guaranteed to leave players hooked until the very end, with a few nightmarish and surreal scenarios to help create further delights for your peepers. Truly a beauty, in many different ways.

12 Downwell

Way Down We Go

Release Date October 14, 2015 Metacritic Score 91

Devolver have been no strangers to working with Japanese developers, nor have they ever been afraid to publish mobile games despite any stigma people consider such games to have, and Ojiro Fumoto's Downwell is arguably the best example of both. While there was a simultaneous PC release, it was clearly a game made for mobile devices, given its classic arcade gameplay and vertical screen orientation.

It's just you, a pair of gunboots, and an extremely deep and procedurally generated descent, all presented with eye-catching, minimalist, monochrome pixel art. Properly evoking the classics of yore, and winding up an award-winning classic itself, it is a testament to the phrase "genius in its simplicity." Plus, again, gunboots. How can you not love a game where your feet are guns?

11 Loop Hero

Round and Round It Goes...

Release Date March 4, 2021 Metacritic Score 82

Time loop games have been quite the hot ticket in recent years among indie games, and Four Quarters came out with one extremely clever take on the subject with Loop Hero. Yes, technically it's a timeless loop created by the Lich in an act of mass annihilation, but one would argue that it definitely still counts. Heck, it's one of the few examples to utilize a literal loop, being a looping path where you construct all of the surroundings as your hero travels along it, rebuilding the world while making things more challenging along the way, even essentially rebuilding a game itself as you unlock more options, upgrades, and gameplay elements.

It's a dazzling roguelike with a ton of depth to it and some unique twists, all of which paid off in the end as it was released to much acclaim, even winding up as one of our picks for the year's best games. Definitely one to play over and over.

10 The Messenger

8-Bit or 16-Bit? Why Not Both!

Release Date August 30, 2018 Metacritic Score 86

Some developers choose to make their debut by crafting an ode to a beloved generation of gaming past from their childhood. When Sabotage Studio made their debut, though, they decided to to craft an homage to two different generations. The Messenger is equal parts tribute to the NES and SNES, even drawing inspiration from classic games from both eras: Ninja Gaiden and Chrono Trigger.

Combining the action-platformer gameplay of the former and the time travel of the latter, and then intertwining them perfectly with a time travel mechanic that allows for both visual and gameplay upgrades, it's a game that winds up as one of the most creative and fun throwbacks in recent years. It helps that it also has some great writing and good moments of humor as well, which all added up to another GOTY candidate in our eyes, and paving the way for future successes from Sabotage.

9 The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

A Different Kind of Deckbuilder

Release Date August 16, 2023 Metacritic Score 85

Leave it to a developer such as Deconstructeam to take the idea of telling fortunes with tarot cards and turn it into one of the best narrative-focused games of the past few years. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood starts with an exiled witch making a deal with an otherworldly being in order to help gain their freedom, and by the end, expertly swerves into a story of political intrigue with unexpected gameplay changes as our protagonist ends up having to decide the fate of their coven.

Along the way, she gains the ability to craft her own tarot deck, which itself makes for some incredibly engrossing stuff as you gain the elements needed to design the cards of your choice, before using your deck on various visitors. Fitting for a game about basically crafting a brand-new mythology, it ends up being a fascinating tale about the conflict between generations, alongside many other real-world parallels. Whatever you focus on here, it's definitely some bewitching stuff.

8 Stories Untold

An Anthology Not For The Faint of Heart

Release Date February 27, 2017 Metacritic Score 81

If you've ever wondered why developers No Code have been tapped to create a future Silent Hill game, look no further than Stories Untold. Taking the form of a Twilight Zone-style '80s TV anthology series, each part consists of a unique graphic adventure game consisting of a single room and various monitors and technology that allow for some sweet genre shifts, ranging from an eerie text adventure on an old computer to machinery designed to examine a mysterious artifact.

Each are extremely effective at creating an unsettling, creepy atmosphere with just a few machines to work with, even as things get increasingly elaborate, leading up to one rather shocking finale that we dare not spoil here, and ended up giving this writer some definite chills. It truly finds the horror in the unknown and beyond, and hopefully Silent Hill: Townfall captures that spirit as well.

7 Cult of the Lamb

The Most Adorable Batch of Kool-Aid Drinkers Possible

Release Date August 11, 2022 Metacritic Score 82

Even if this is Volvy's birthday party that we're celebrating, it can't be ignored that Devolver may have found a more iconic mascot in Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb. The game itself is amazing, being a captivating hybrid of roguelike dungeon crawlers and simulation games where you manage your own cult in between, and every journey out ends up being a way to help make said cult grow in one way or another, be it gathering resources, recruiting new members, or slaying massive bosses in order to advance the goal of the cult.

But while the action is well-crafted, addictive, and fun, it was the game's colorful, cute, contrasting cartoon style that sealed the deal for many, especially with our adorable protagonist, who quickly became a massive hit among players. Merchandising, hordes of cosplayers, and even a crossover or two would follow, and as hinted at a while ago, there may be more lambs to come...

6 Katana Zero

The Red Circle Has Nothing on This

Release Date April 18, 2019 Metacritic Score 83

Askiisoft's Katana Zero was originally set to be published by Adult Swim Games until they eventually moved away from original titles, so their loss ended up being Devolver Digital's gain. And oh, what a gain it was. At a time in which demand for more action movies in the vein of John Wick appeared to be at its highest, Katana Zero delivered by basically letting players be the directors of their own adrenaline-soaked, neon-tinged, neo-noir action scenes.

Utilizing the framing device of an assassin planning out all of their moves, players could swiftly slice and smash enemies, slow things down, deflect bullets back at them, or use anything around as a weapon to help carry out their jobs, with lightning-fast and challenging 2D gameplay topped off with an impressive story. Forgive the awful pun (yet again), but it was definitely a cut above the rest.

5 The Talos Principle 2

A Puzzling World to Explore

Release Date November 2, 2023 Metacritic Score 88

Since their very beginning, Devolver has been close partners with Croteam, who were best known for the Serious Sam titles at the time. Those titles were pulpy, over-the-top, action-packed first-person shooters that were throwbacks to a more insane era...which makes it a bit ironic that their best games with Devolver would be almost the exact opposite of those games.

The Talos Principle games have truly been some immaculately-designed, thought-provoking, philosophical puzzle games with some truly impressive stories and secrets, and it's hard to go wrong with either game. But the deeper challenges, expanded world and greater themes of a society, and more impressive visuals of The Talos Principle 2 wind up making it the series' representative here, and easily stands as a stellar example of how to do a sequel that's more than worth the wait.

4 Death's Door

A Game of Death Worth Crowing About

Release Date July 20, 2021 Metacritic Score 85

You know, up until creating this list, it never occurred to this writer that despite soulslikes being one of the most prominent genres in gaming over the past several years, Devolver has rarely published any of them. Roguelikes, yes, but the only two true soulslikes in their library both come from Acid Nerve. Though considering just how good their second game Death's Door is, maybe they just figured that the bar had now been set too high by it, so why release other games in the genre?

Combining the fluid combat, dark atmosphere and exploration of a soulslike with a creative story about a world free from death, some superb doses of levity, and a charming style, Death's Door ended up being an incredibly engrossing adventure with some subtle yet welcome spins on the formula. Our little crow hero goes through one tough, secret-filled journey, but it's one worth taking.

3 Hotline Miami

One Important Call

Release Date October 23, 2012 Metacritic Score 85

Come on. You all knew this one was coming. It may not have been the publisher's first game, but it was one of their first stabs at publishing an original IP, and with Hotline Miami, the risk paid off as Dennaton ended up putting Devolver on the map. with the game winding up as a massive sales success and becoming the publisher's big breakout hit.

And between the trippy 1980s setting and aesthetics, classic top-down arcade action that rewards speed, tough but fair difficulty that immediately plunked players back into things, and several other features, it ended up influencing several other indie games for the next decade and beyond to this day. It's arguably Devolver's signature game, and rightfully wound up as a stone cold indie classic. There are still fans demanding a third installment to this day, but one could say they already knocked it out of the park on the first try.

2 Inscryption

Going Beyond a Mere Card Game

Release Date October 19, 2021 Metacritic Score 85

Considering the bizarre nature and mind screws that their previous games such as Pony Island have had, developer Daniel Mullins found himself right at home with Devolver for their next game, Inscryption. And sure enough, it would end up finding a way to be even more bizarre, and all the better for it. It starts out as a mix of collectible card games and escape rooms, as you find yourself in a mysterious cabin with an even more mysterious captor, having to play card games against them.

That's how it starts, but then it goes and twists things up as you progress, creating one of the most gripping narratives in recent video game history. It has great puzzles, great atmosphere, a great amount of secrets to find, and a card game at its core that's so fun and expertly designed, an entire mod was released just to focus on an endless version of it due to sheer demand. It's an enigmatic gem, and one that easily earned piles of awards.

1 Enter the Gungeon

Truly, It Was Gunning For the Top Spot

Release Date April 5, 2016 Metacritic Score 82

Enter the Gungeon isn't just the best game published by Devolver Digital so far, it's arguably one of their most definitive games, if not the most. A hybrid of dungeon crawlers, twin-stick arcade action, and bullet hell games, Dodge Roll went all out and delivered one of the finest gaming experiences of the past decade.

Running with the focus and guns and then taking it to a gleefully ludicrous degree, it's a game where you dodge bullets and fight hordes of other, sentient bullets, taking them all on with a massive variety of guns that include the likes of guns shaped like giant bullets which shoot guns that rotate and also shoot bullets, all to escape a dungeon guarded by the likes of giant bosses who can wield multiple guns...it's just sheer fun and absolute insanity at its finest, thanks to some stellar combat and a cool style with a wicked sense of humor. In this writer's opinion, it's Devolver's best game so far...but don't think they won't try to top it.

Yes, as you may have guessed, a list like this was going to result in many difficult cuts, so let's close with a few quick Honorable Mentions: Minit, Luftrausers, Disc Room, Terra Nil, and Return to Monkey Island. There are definitely many more deserving games as well, but then we'd have to make this into at least a Top 30 list...