A couple of days ago, Geoff Keighley took to a Q&A on Twitch to let us know that this year's Summer Game Fest - as in, the main presentation, not necessarily the other showcases surrounding it - will notably be focused more on updates to existing games as opposed to big reveals, also explicitly naming games elsewhere that won't be at the show. Needless to say, some felt like he was telling the audiences to lower their expectations. In contrast, Devolver Digital gave us a new teaser that basically says "To heck with that, we're going to have the next game from the legendary developers behind Hyper Light Drifter at our event, so get hyped for it." Which, given Devolver, may actually have been the intended statement.

The Heart of the Party

Yes, in a thirty-second trailer that you can check out at the link here, Devolver revealed that a new game from Heart Machine, the developers behind Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, will be at this year's Devolver Direct, confirming at least one major guest and huge present for Volvy's 15th birthday party. The teaser simply shows what appears to be a ruined city with an orange sky and a mysterious beam, with a silhouetted figure up front. If that figure looks familiar, it's because the horned person was first seen teased prior during Devolver's anniversary sale on Steam, alongside other hints of upcoming games. The clip ends with symbols that appear to make a title, with some having already decoded it as "POSSESSOR(S)," but we'll have to wait for the show to see if it is indeed the official title.

Considering how Heart Machine's previous titles have been stellar action games that fit in perfectly with Devolver's lineup, this new game alone should be worth tuning in to see and also makes one wonder what the current status of Heart Machine's other upcoming game, Hyper Light Breaker, is now that they have multiple games on the way. That said, it also isn't the only game that Devolver have confirmed for their event, as it was also revealed via Twitter that Reigns and Card Shark developer Nerial will be there with new details concerning their upcoming "thirst-person shooter" The Crush House, which was unveiled earlier this year. That game centers around running a 1999-era reality show with some bizarre stuff going on along the regular drama, and it looks highly intriguing so far as well.

So that confirms a new Heart Machine game and more of The Crush House for Volvy's 15th Birthday Party, both of which seem like potentially amazing games in different ways. And they also make a person question that if this is just what Devolver is comfortable teasing in advance, what could they possibly have for any major surprises? We'll see this Friday, June 7, at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST, when the latest Devolver Direct will stream online following the Summer Game Fest Edition of Day of the Devs, as seen on our schedule. Needless to say, this is one party that we'll definitely be attending.