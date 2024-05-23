Key Takeaways Devolver Digital Direct on June 7 to celebrate Volvy's 15th birthday.

Show promises gaming gifts, updates, and release dates for upcoming titles.

Prior announcements featured unique indie games, expect more this year.

Devolver Digital announced on Thursday that it will be having its Direct on June 7 and focusing on its beloved mascot Volvy's 15th birthday. The approximately 20-minute presentation will have "some exciting new reveals," according to the press release.

Devolver Digital Releases Odd Teaser Trailer

The publisher uploaded a trailer, revealing the event. It has some creepy music in the background as there are several shots of an empty birthday party. Like prior years, Devolver Digital usually spices its announcement shows up with strange lore and odd jokes that showcase their cult indie publisher status.

Streaming on June 7 at 5PM Pacific Time, Devolver Digital promises there will be a "big hand full of gaming gifts, including updates and release dates for upcoming titles."

To get an idea of what to expect, last year's Direct highlighted Wizard with a Gun, The Talos Principle 2, and the slapstick-centric walking game Baby Steps developed by Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennett Foddy. We'll likely see more of the latter game during this year's Devolver Digital Direct.

Devolver Digital has recently published a sci-fi take on their long-running series Reigns Beyond and a dark and intriguing tactical puzzle-shooter called Children of the Sun. The multiplayer game Phantom Abyss also launched out of early access earlier in January. We will see if any of those games will get update announcements during the show.

Hardcore Gamer gave Children of the Sun an impressive four and a half stars out of five. "While many will feel it's one or two chapters short of a truly fleshed-out and fully-realized vision, Children of the Sun's short but lavish flair for the hyper-violent is one of both visual and audible delight throughout, said our review. "With what might be one of the most interesting and quick-to-convince takes on shooter mechanics in many a year, developer Rene Rother's knack for the look and feel of such an onslaught allows both art-style and gameplay alike to boldly glisten."

Devolver Digital will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. It has released some of the best indie games over the past decade, including 2022's Cult of the Lamb, Death's Door, and The Messenger among many others. It has a knack of finding indie titles that truly stand out among the rest. Recently, there was a Steam sale that had many of its games on discount, including its latest games like Pepper Grinder and Cricket Through The Ages.