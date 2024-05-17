Key Takeaways Devolver Digital's 15th anniversary sale on Steam includes massive discounts on almost their entire catalog, but also what appear to be hints at future games.

Said hints take the form of illustrations in a mysterious bunker, shown as you scroll down the Steam page

One such hints seems to be toward a major development surrounding Cult of the Lamb

Devolver Digital is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and among the celebrations planned for such an event is a massive sale being held on Steam, as reported earlier today. It's an extremely comprehensive sale, with close to the indie publisher's entire catalog getting notable discounts. In fact, it would actually be easier to list the one Devolver game that's not on sale: Reigns: Beyond, if only because the game's Steam release is the most recent, combined with its low price. But much like adults who can't see why kids love the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, those blinded by the massive amount of deals may miss the fact that Devolver appears to be using the sale itself to tease some future games.

Going Deeper Underground

This wouldn't be the first time that Devolver Digital has used a promotional event to tease unannounced games like this, befitting their signature style and attitude. For example, in 2020's Devolverland Expo -- a virtual interactive first-person "marketing simulator" shared after gaming events were canceled due to COVID-19 -- finding hidden objects would actually unlock concept art for three unannounced games. As seen below, it was our first sneak peeks of Death's Door, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, and...actually, this writer admittedly doesn't know if we've ever confirmed what the first game is yet. Consider that a still-ongoing mystery...

Getting back to Devolver's current event, though, the publisher seemingly confirmed that there was more than meets the eye when it posted online that "The deeper you go the greater the discounts and the more mysterious the secrets..." And indeed, one only has to look at the promo art above to find our first hint leading to everything: An open bunker door in the bottom right, seemingly leading to some sort of fallout shelter. And indeed, scrolling down from there on the sale's Steam page reveals notable illustrations, which we shall now take a look at...

So first of all, right below Devolver's currently announced upcoming games, we get a slice of cake, seemingly welcoming us into the bunker's descent...alongside a mysterious young woman with demon horns and what appears to be insect legs, plus mysterious kanji-like symbols above the entrance. To this writer's knowledge, this is a character not seen in any other Devolver game before. This also goes for the middle picture, which features what looks like a red-haired woman in a suit kicking someone, with their face turned away. And as if to try and trick people into believing that these are from previous games, we get a bit of Talos Principle art.

Scrolling down beyond the next set of discounts, we find another already-announced upcoming game, with the main character from Neva playing cards with a few other Devolver characters, and a scene from Disc Room on the opposite side. In between, though, we have some sort of chibi knight in a room with mayhem going on, the kind involving orbs and skulls. Definitely the type of action and visuals seen in other Devolver games, but this seems to be something new.

Finally, at the very bottom of the page and the very bottom of the bunker, we see famed Devolver Digital mascot Volvy hunkering down and chowing down on some beans with the Lamb from Cult of the Lamb, who...wait, the Lamb was already at the top, though. And what's with the purple cape, longer horns, and shaggier black fur? Do we have someone new here? A new update, DLC or even a sequel? Well, we'll just have to wait and see. The next Devolver Direct should be sometime in the next couple of months, but whether these games show up then might still be a mystery. Until then, feel free to speculate just what exactly these games may be, but as seen with the past fifteen years, you never know when it comes to Devolver Digital...