The best builds in Diablo 4 have a tendency to change when a new season starts, and part of that has to do with how seasonal-specific features synergize with different builds. Sorcerers are always a solid option if you want a lot of AoE and crowd control. However, they aren't the strongest in Season 7.

That doesn't mean they aren't viable, though, and you have a few options about how you want to build one. If you're uncertain, then the Fireball Sorcerer build is a solid choice that can clear dungeons easily and offers a good amount of survivability. Additionally, this build deals a steady amount of damage to single targets, which isn't always the case with heavy crowd-control build.

Blend AoE and Defense

Close

This build is a bit unique in that you don't need a basic ability with it, but you should pick up Firebolt so that you can move to the core ability section. However, you don't need it on your action bar. Instead, you'll have:

Fireball

Flame Shield

Ice Armor

Frost Nova

Teleport

Inferno

Fireball is the main damage dealer of your build. Then, you have some defense options with Frost Nova, Ice Armor, and Flame Shield. Meanwhile, Inferno deals damage, and you can use it to pull enemies into one location, which is useful for both offense and defense. Additionally, you'll take Esu's Ferocity as your passive to increase your Fire Critical Strike Chance. The end result is a balanced build that has both damage and defense, and you have more mobility, since you don't have to stand and cast abilities like Incineration. This build is the best to use as a default option and has a balanced feel to it.

Aside from your kit, you want to pay attention to gems and aspects. For aspects, you can find good choices with Aspect of Ancient Flame to buff Esu's Ferocity, Conceited Aspect to buff your shields, and Aspect of Three Curses to buff your Fireball. Then, you want to use Emeralds or Sapphires for your weapons, Topaz for armor, and Skulls for jewelry. The exceptions here would be Occult Gems, in which case you want to use Friend of the Bog, Moonlight Ward, and Dust Stone.

If you can, getting the Staff of Endless Rage is great for this build, since it's focused on increasing the power of your Fireball, which is the star of this Sorcerer build. Otherwise, you want to focus on finding gear that buffs Fireball directly, or gives you Mana Regeneration and Resource Cost Reduction. Then, tackling Headhunts should be no problem for you in Diablo 4.