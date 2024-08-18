Key Takeaways Every class in Diablo 4 has unique skills and talents that set them apart, making each class strong in its own way.

Barbarians are tank-like warriors built for heavy blows but struggle with ranged combat, unlike Rogues and Sorcerers.

Necromancers are the ultimate class, able to command an army of the undead and make existence miserable for their enemies.

Every class in Diablo 4 is unique in its own way, so there’s really no weak class. Each class has its own skills and talents that set it apart from the others. You’ve got sneaky Rogues who'll stab you six times before you even realize they are there, Sorcerers who treat the battlefield like their personal playground and Druids who are basically walking natural disasters with a soft spot for werewolves.

But let's be real, some classes just have that extra oomph that makes demons wet their pants (do demons wear pants?). It’s the difference between being a thorn in the side of evil and being its worst nightmare. So here’s a breakdown of what makes one class thicker than the other, as well as what they're good at and not so good at.

5 Druid

Nature’s Fury Takes a While To Wake Up, but When it Does, Watch Out!

If you like the idea of being a jack-of-all-trades, then you will feel more at home in the Druid class. One minute you are calling down lightning on some unsuspecting demon, the next you are turning into a bear and mauling everything in sight.

The problem with being a jack-of-all-trades, however, is that you are a master of none, and the same applies to Druids. For example, while you can cast powerful elemental spells as a Druid, a Sorcerer will generally be more effective with pure magic because that’s their specialty. Similarly, while a Druid can tank damage in Werebear form, a Barbarian is more focused on pure physical strength and might be better at soaking up hits and dishing out melee damage.

4 Barbarian

Smashes Through Enemies Like a Wrecking Ball, but Struggles with Ranged Combat

If the Sorcerer is all about finesse, the Barbarian is built like a tank to deal a heavy blow to enemies while being able to take a beating like no one else. Basic skills like Bash and Lunging Strike are your bread-and-butter moves that generate the Fury that you will need to unleash your more devastating attacks. But even the most ferocious Barbarian needs to protect themselves sometimes, and that’s where Rallying Cry and having an Iron Skin.

But as mighty and fearsome as the Barbarians are, they have got a few weak spots preventing them from being higher on this list. For one, unlike Rogues and Sorcerers, Barbarians are not exactly the best at ranged combat, so those pesky skeleton archers can be a real pain in the neck.

3 Rogue

Fast, Deadly,and Flexible, but if You are Not Careful, You Might Find Yourself at the Wrong End of Your Enemy’s Sword

You can think of Rogues as nimble tricksters that use speed and stealth to make monsters regret the day they crawled out of hell. Rogues are skilled in the art of "hit and run". They will zip in, stab a demon in its weak spot, apply poisons to weaken enemies or use their shadow skills to disappear and reappear behind their enemies for a quick kill.

But the thing about Rogues is that they can be a squishy if you are not careful, and some of their more powerful abilities, like Dark Shroud, have longer cooldowns, so you need to time your attacks well. Also, Rogues can dish out pain, but they can't take much of it. If a big enemy catches them, it's probably game over.

2 Sorcerer

Turn the Battlefield into a Fireworks Show of Fire, Ice and Lightning

Whether you want to throw fireballs, summon lightning storms to shock a whole group of demons to death or freeze them in their tracks, you can put those offensive skills to good use as a Sorcerer . And when it’s time to defend yourself, you can wrap yourself in a protective layer of frost called Ice Armor that absorbs damage, or use Flame Shield to surround yourself in fire, burning anyone foolish enough to get too close.

But here’s the catch: Sorcerers are not exactly built like a tank. In fact, they are about as sturdy as a piece of fine china. If a big enemy gets too close, you might find yourself at the wrong end of a short fight. It’s even worse if you run out of Mana in the middle of a big battle; you could find yourself with nothing but basic attacks to rely on, which isn’t exactly great when you are already used to raining down destruction.

1 Necromancers

Why Fight to the Death When You Can Command an Army of the Undead to Fight for You?

Necromancers are the ultimate "work smarter, not harder" class. Why risk your own neck when you can raise an army of the dead to do your bidding? These masters of death magic can turn any battlefield into their personal puppet show, with skeletons and zombies doing their bidding. And let's not forget their ability to literally explode corpses -- because nothing says "stay dead" quite like blowing up your already fallen enemies.

Necromancers can curse their enemies, drain their life force, and generally make existence miserable for anything unlucky enough to cross their path. So why are they at the top of our list? Simple -- Necromancers are the ultimate package. Their ability to control the battlefield and sustain themselves through life-stealing abilities makes them incredibly powerful.