Diablo 4's loot system can make it frustrating to farm specific items, especially equipment like mythic armor. When it comes to items like the Shroud of False Death, it's worth the grind to have this chest gear, and the power boost that it can give you is no joke. Because of the loot system, however, it might take a while for this item to drop for you. On the other hand, it could drop after just a few boss kills. It's tough to predict how the RNG will play out for each player.

You have a few ways to go about trying to get the Shroud of False Death, and your luck along with what reagents you have to use for crafting will likely decide which route is your best choice. In total, you have three ways to try getting the Shroud of False Death.

What Is The Shroud Of False Death?

The Shroud of False Death is a piece of mythic unique chest armor with the following stats:

+1 to all passives

+160 to all stats

+800 max life

+333% damage on next attack after entering stealth

11.1% resource generation

However, that isn't all this item has to offer. It also has an effect on it that gives you stealth and 40% movement speed if you haven't dealt damage for two seconds, which makes the bonus damage after entering stealth even stronger. All classes are able to make use of this chest piece.

Related World of Warcraft and Diablo Immortal Crossover Event Brings the Lich King to Sanctuary Diablo Immortal players will be able to fight World of Warcraft's Lich King in a massive new crossover event.

How To Get The Shroud Of False Death

There are three ways to get the Shroud of False Death. You can craft it at the blacksmith, get it as a boss drop, or get it from gambling at the Purveyor of Curiosities for mythic uniques.

The odds of getting the Shroud of False death from the Purveyor of Curiosities is low, but if you have a lot of obols, it can be a good way to spend them.

Crafting The Shroud Of False Death

If you want to craft the Shroud of False Death at the blacksmith, you'll need:

6 Bac Runes

6 Moni Runes

6 Kry Runes

2 Resplendent Sparks

The primary way to get the runes you need will be through the Kurast Undercity endgame content. Uber bosses are another great way to get runes for crafting. As for Resplendent Sparks, you can earn them from season journeys or from defeating uber bosses, adding another reason to farm bosses for crafting materials.

Bosses That Drop The Shroud Of False Death

If you don't have the items to transmute the Shroud of False Death or don't want to gamble your obols away to try getting it, you also have the option to farm certain bosses that each have a chance to drop this item. There are six bosses that can drop the Shroud of False Death.

The Beast in the Ice

Echo of Andariel

Echo of Duriel

Grigoire

Lord Zir

Varshan

The drop rates might not be the best, but farming these bosses is likely your easiest option for getting the Shroud of False Death, although it might become tedious or time-consuming. While it's a good item to have on any class, if you're a Spiritborn, it's extremely useful to have a Shroud of False Death equipped.