Key Takeaways Diablo 4's Lunar Awakening event brings forth powerful Lunar Shrines that grant bonus XP and movement speed.

Visit the Lunar Night Market to redeem your Ancestor's Favor reputation for extravagant Lunar Renewal-themed rewards.

Participate in Lunar Awakening themed Whisper bounties to earn reputation and unlock Lunar-themed cosmetic rewards.

Diablo 4 Fans are in for a treat as the Lunar Awakening event is set to enchant the realms of Sanctuary from February 6th at 10 AM to February 20, 10 AM. PST. This limited time event brings forth a mysterious phenomenon, imbuing shrines with immense and prosperous power.

Here is what we can expect as detailed by the Diablo IV Team:

Explore the Lunar Shrines

Embark on a journey throughout all areas and activities in Sanctuary to identify and activate Lunar Shrines. While active, these shrines bestow upon you a 50% bonus XP (multiplicative) and a 30% increase in movement speed. Immerse yourself in a plethora of buffs, all while earning Ancestors Favor reputation.

The Lunar Night Market

Make your way to Ked Bardu and head to the Northern section of town to meet Ying-Yue, the leader of the Lunar Night Market. This bustling market serves as your central hub for Lunar Awakening, where you can redeem your hard-earned Ancestor's Favor reputation for extravagant Lunar Renewal-themed rewards.

Lunar Shrines Across Sanctuary

Lunar Shrines are scattered throughout Sanctuary, appearing in both dungeons and the overworld. Engage in battles, activate Lunar Shrines, and slay monsters to amass Ancestors Favor reputation. Identifiable by their unique appearance adorned with a dragon and a distinct map icon, these shrines are easy to spot from a distance.

Nightmare Dungeon Sigils and Glyph XP

During Lunar Awakening, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils may feature an Ancestor’s Favor dungeon affix, ensuring that only Lunar Shrines spawn for that dungeon. Upon completion, you will also receive a 10% bonus Glyph XP. Retain these sigils even after the event concludes to continue reaping the benefits of Lunar Shrines.

Augmented Lunar Shrine Effects

Lunar Shrines are imbued with mysterious and immense power, believed to be the returning spirits of ancestors. They function similarly to regular shrines but offer extra punch during this festive event. Each type of shrine provides a unique bonus effect, including holy bomb summoning, cluster bombardments, increased attack speed, shocking strikes, and more.

Artillery Shrine – Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb. Blast Wave Shrine – Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment. Channeling Shrine - Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns. Conduit Shrine – Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes.

Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes. Greed Shrine – Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summons a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summons a second.

Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summons a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summons a second. Lethal Shrine – Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Note: this includes Elites, but excludes Bosses and other Players.

Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Protection Shrine – You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and World Tier.

Lunar Awakening Themed Whisper Bounties

Participate in Lunar Awakening themed Whisper bounties throughout the event to earn Ancestors Favor reputation and appease the Tree of Whispers. Capitalize on the specific gameplay augmentation provided by the activated Lunar Shrines.

Lunar Garments Cosmetic Rewards

Earn 10 Ancestor’s Favor reputation levels and unlock 6 different Lunar-themed cosmetic rewards. Tejal’s shop also offers Lunar Awakening-themed garments, allowing you to outfit your wanderer in threads befitting this joyous occasion.

Diablo 4's Lunar Awakening event promises a celebration of power and prosperity. Venture forth, activate the Lunar Shrines, and unlock unique rewards and immerse yourself in the magic of this limited-time event.