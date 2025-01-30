Diablo 4 is in the middle of Season 7, which is the Season of Witchcraft. This means that you have access to Witchcraft Powers, and they give you abilities that provide a damage or defense boost as you travel between regions and complete Whispers. Additionally, you can use Occult Gems to make your Witchcraft Powers stronger, but they take the place of regular gems and can only be put in sockets in jewelry. Still, it's worth getting and using at least a few Occult Gems in your seasonal builds.

Occult Gems are a new feature unique to Season 7, and you need to craft them if you want to use any. The hard part is that you need a lot of resources to craft them, so it can be time-consuming to add them to your build.

All Occult Gems in Season 7

There are a total of 19 Occult Gems you can craft in Season 7. To craft them, you need to go to the Tree of Whispers and speak with Gelena. She has tabs for removing socketed gems, adding sockets to items, and crafting Occult Gems. To craft Occult Gems, you need Fugitive Heads, Restless Rot, and gem fragments. But first, you need to pick up recipes for Occult Gems, which drop on Torment difficulty. However, they won't drop until after you complete Chapter 9 in the seasonal campaign.

Occult Gem Effect Elder Sigil Your Agility, Corpse, Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Wrath, and Incarnate Skills deal 25% increased direct damage to Hexed enemies. Heart of Anima Your Common Psyche Witch Powers are 25% more potent. Phantom String You deal 15% increased Overpower Damage to Hexed enemies. Pointed Finger Your Summons deal 15% increased direct damage to Hexed Elites. Toadling's Wish Your Common Growth & Decay Witch Powers are 35% more potent. Vulture Talon While you have an Aura active: Your Damage Over Time effects tick 50% faster. Wicked Pact Your Common Eldritch Witch Powers are 25% more potent. Cornucopia While you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers equipped: You gain 30% more Barrier, Fortify, and Thorns. Hungering Void While you have an Aura active: Every 8 seconds, you pull in nearby enemies. Killing Wind While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers equipped: You gain 15% Critical Strike Chance and 25% Movement Speed. Raging Enigma Your Unique Witch Powers deal 40% increased damage. Spiral Coin While you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers equipped: You gain 20% Lucky Hit Chance and 60% Crowd Control Duration. Vile Phylactery While you have a Summon Witch Power equipped: If you take fatal damage, you instead Sacrifice your Summon Witch Powers to gain a Barrier equal to 100% of your Maximum Life. You return to normal after 6 seconds. Can only occur once every 75 seconds. Dust Stone For each of your Auras or Hexes an enemy is afflicted with, they take 2.5% increased damage from you. Friend of the Bog While you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers equipped: You gain 8% Primary Core Stat, 10% Maximum Life, and Unhindered. Mind Wreath While you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers equipped: You gain 20% Defensive, Macabre, and Trap Cooldown Reduction. Moonlight Ward For each Rank in your equipped Unique Witch Power, you gain 3% Damage Reduction and 0.5% Maximum Resistance to All Elements. Voice of the Stars While you have an Aura active: Your Ultimate Skills are also treated as Eldritch, Growth & Decay, and Psyche. Your Ultimate Skills deal 10% increased damage. Witching Hour While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers equipped: Every 1 second, the next Core Skill you cast is also treated as Eldritch.

How to Obtain Occult Gems

Six of these Occult Gems are Legendary, which means they have better effects. However, that also means that you need more items to craft them. Luckily, you can get Restless Rot through completing Whispers and earning Coven favors. Fugitive Heads, which you also need to craft Occult Gems, are a bit tough to get since their drop rate isn't too high. Plus, you don't have a lot of opportunities to try getting one, since they drop from the cocoons that pop up in regions with ongoing Headhunts. The cocoons will either have a Headless Husk or a Head, and it's far more likely that they'll have a Headless Husk.

As you complete Whispers, you'll pick up the items you need for Occult Gems. It might take time to get as many as you need, but putting in the effort to craft Legendary Occult Gems can be worthwhile if you want an extra Witchcraft Power boost in Diablo 4.