Diablo 4 has added a few new features with Season 7, the Season of Witchcraft. This includes Witchcraft Powers and the Occult Gems, which can be used to buff those powers. However, both of those features require other resources if you want to get them. For Witchcraft Powers, you need Restless Rot to purchase and upgrade them. Then, Occult Gems also need Restless Rot to craft, but you need Fugitive Heads as well.

Occult Gems can take a fair amount of time to craft due to the items required to do so. The Restless Rot and gem fragments needed can be found easily enough by completing Whispers. However, Fugitive Heads can be more difficult to find.

How to Get Fugitive Heads

First, you need to find which zone is currently being affected by Whispers. You can spot them by opening your map and looking for symbols that have a leaf next to them, indicating that they're tasks unique to the ongoing season, which in Season 7 means that they're Whispers. While you're in one of these zones, you'll likely see a message saying that a cocoon has emerged accompanied by an orange symbol appearing on your minimap to guide you towards it. Those cocoons are where you get the chance to pick up a Fugitive Head.

You usually have to kill a few waves of enemies before the cocoon bursts to reveal what's inside it. When it opens, you either have a Headless Husk to fight or a Fugitive Head. It's possible for a Fugitive Head to drop from a Headless Husk, too, but the drop rate is rather low in general. If you can, farming on higher difficulties seems to result in Fugitive Heads being more likely to drop. Plus, you need to be on Torment to start seeing Occult Gem crafting recipes drop as well, so you have a better chance to get both of these items with higher difficulties.

What are Fugitive Heads Used For?

Fugitive Heads are required to craft Occult Gems, which is the best way to use them. However, you can trade them in at the Tree of Whispers for some Restless Rot. This isn't recommended, though, since Restless Rot is easier to farm with a much higher drop rate, and the amount of Restless Rot you get for a head isn't worth it.

It's better to save the head for crafting gems and farm Restless Rot through Whispers if you're in desperate need of it. Then, you can use Fugitive Heads to buff your Witchcraft Powers through Occult Gems in Diablo 4.