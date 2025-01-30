Diablo 4 has launched its latest season, which is the Season of Witchcraft. This season brings a few interesting changes with it, including Witchcraft Powers, which provide bonuses from Firebats attacking nearby enemies to an Eldritch Orb that circles you and deals damage to enemies it touches. However, those abilities aren't free.

This is where the new currency for the season is used. Restless Rot is only available when playing on a seasonal character, but it's also used as a currency for features that are exclusive to the Season of Witchcraft. Luckily, you can gather an abundance of Restless Rot in a short amount of time.

How to Get Restless Rot in Diablo 4

The best way to get Restless Rot is by killing Headrotten enemies, but you can also earn some through Coven rewards. Usually, they have a tag under their health bar that says Headrotten. However, you can also make it easy to find this type of enemy by going to areas where Headhunts are going on. You can spot which areas have an abundance of Headrotten enemies and Headhunts happening by looking at your map and finding zones with active Whispers. These are the symbols with a leaf on them, denoting them as season-specific activities. Restless Rot has a chance to drop off these enemies, and if you have a pet active, they'll grab it for you the same way they pick up gold.

How to Use Restless Rot

Close

Restless Rot is used to purchase Witchcraft Powers and upgrade them. To purchase them, you need to head to the Tree of Whispers and interact with one of the altars. However, the Lost Witchcraft Powers aren't available this way, and you instead need to purchase them by finding Forgotten Altars, which spawn in dungeons at random.

Upgrading these powers is easier, since you don't need to be in a specific location or interact with anything to do so. Instead, you just need to open your character menu and go to the Witchcraft Power tab, which is next to your Equipment tab. This is also where you can see how much Restless Rot you have, as it's listed next to your gold on this tab. To upgrade a power, hover over it and use the Upgrade Power option, which is "F" by default for keyboard and mouse players. You can upgrade them to a max of Level 20, and then you're ready to cull enemies in Diablo 4.