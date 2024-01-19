Key Takeaways Diablo 4 Season of the Construct brings new challenges, questline, unique items, and a friendly Construct companion.

Diablo 4 is getting a fresh batch of seasonal content next week complete with new challenges, a new questline, unique items, and so much more. Dubbed Season of the Construct, the new Diablo 4 Season kicks off on January 23 at 10 AM PST and has players traveling to the deserts of Kehjistan to thwart the plans of the demon Malphas.

Players will begin their journey in the town of Gatehall before descending deeper beneath Kehjistan in their quest to find the Loom, an ancient piece of technology that’s now controlled by the forces of evil. Along the way, they’ll encounter new characters and embark on an epic questline as they test their mettle by braving a new type of dungeon known as a Vault. Vaults are filled with powerful Constructs and elemental Hazards, but they also reward players with valuable items.

One of the highlights of Season of the Construct is the Seneschal Companion, a friendly Construct that helps players as they hack and slash their way through the Vaults. Seneschal Companions can be upgraded and customized in a wide variety of ways using special items known as Governing Stones and Tuning Stones. Acquiring these Stones is a bit of a hassle since it requires players to farm lots of Vaults, but at least you won’t have to jump through any hoops to get the Seneschal Companion to join you. Simply follow the Seasonal Questline, and you’ll get access to your new mechanical buddy in no time.

Among other things, Season of the Construct also introduces a number of Unique items and Legendary Aspects. Each of the five classes gets access to one Unique item and one Legendary aspect, many of which are “targeting skills that have yet to reach their full potential” according to Blizzard. A few examples include the Barbarian’s Rend, the Druid’s Lightning Storm, and the Sorcerer’s Meteor. In addition, Season 3 also introduces a Unique pair of gloves and two Unique Aspects that can be used by all classes.

Blizzard confirmed that the new Season will mark the arrival of The Gauntlet, a weekly rotating dungeon where players get to compete for the top spot on the leaderboards. Neither The Gauntlet nor the leaderboards will be available at launch, however, but players can expect them to arrive sometime later in the season. The developers also mentioned that the top-performing players will be forever immortalized in the Hall of the Ancients.

As expected, a new Season also brings with it a new Battle Pass filled with exciting rewards like Legendary Aspects, the Awoken Adamant Armor, Favor, Platinum, mount armor, and more. Some of these rewards will be available to all players while others will be exclusive to Premium Battle Pass holders.