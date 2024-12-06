Publisher Blizzard Entertainment has announced the details of the next update for Diablo Immortal. Shattered Sanctuary will be the last expansion the company will release for the game in 2024 and it promises to be the most expansive to date. It'll be possible to start exploring the new content on December 13, 2024 and one of the biggest additions is that the titular Diablo will finally be a boss.

The Lord of Terror is back

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play game in the long-running action RPG franchise, and it's currently available for Android, iOS and PC through Blizzard's proprietary Battle.net. The MMORPG was developed in a partnership between the company and NetEase and has been running since 2022. Since then, the company has also released Diablo IV and the Vessel of Hatred expansion on PC and console devices.

Related Review: Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Return to Sanctuary to put an end to the Lord of Hatred.

To unlock the Shattered Sanctuary content, players must have completed the Crucible of Justice quest. In the new story, players will explore the lands to the far north. The new area is called World's Crown, and it'll be the largest zone in the game so far. There, players will have to face the Diablo, the Lord of Terror himself, in a major battle that has the future of the sanctuary at stake.

On the way to this big boss, players will have to deal with fierce enemies, which includes demons, cultists and even individuals who went insane after gazing upon the Diablo. Among the highest rank of the demon army are Vogmarik, Mulgaist and Deosbrae, the three harbingers of Hell.

Vogmarik the Tormentor loves to torture humans and angels that cross his path, making a collection of broken bones and plates. By defeating the huge demon, players will unlock Inferno V. Meanwhile, Mulgaist the Molten lives within the volcano and its powerful presence is noticeable with nearby villages completely charred. The player will have to face it to unlock Inferno VI. Finally, Deosbrae, who's also known as the Sovereign Shade, and gives birth to the abominations that roam the land.

The new update also adds a major new feature for the dungeons. Now players will be able to face more difficult versions called Challenge Dungeons, which add random modifiers to the areas. They may boost enemies or add other hurdles which players will have to learn how to deal with to advance.

These areas will also be more rewarding, though. The first time players complete a Challenge Dungeon during a week, they'll receive a guaranteed Set Item. While the next tries before the week resets will not have the same certainty, there'll be a higher chance of earning big rewards.

It'll be possible to start exploring the new content on December 13, 2024 and one of the biggest additions is that the titular Diablo will finally be a boss in the game.

Other additions include three new legendary gems of varying degrees of rarity. The rarest one is the five-star gem Golden Firmament, which grants Ascendance when dealing damage, increases evasion and causes blasts of wind to hit random nearby enemies. Mercy’s Harvest is a two-star gem and conjures a reaper when the player manages to damage enemies below 30% life for extra hits. Finally, Havoc Bearer is a one-star gem that increases damage and attack speed when the player uses dash skills.

The latest blog post from the development team also reveals that the Eternal War event will be expanded. While it was originally planned to run until December 11, it will now only end on December 31, giving players additional time to grab the World of Warcraft crossover content.