If you think horror games are just about jump scares and creepy monsters, think again. Some horror games go beyond just giving you the occasional heart attacks. They crush your soul, test your patience and make you question every move you make. These games don’t just scare you; they punish you with their difficulty. And before you know it you will be gripping your controller in frustration as much as in fear.

Whether it’s through their brutal combat, relentless enemies or mind-bending puzzles, these horror games will push you to the edge of madness and leave you begging for mercy.

10 The Evil Within

It Takes Only One Hit to Knock You Out

The Evil Within is already spooky and tough in its Casual form. But if you’re feeling especially brave, you can try out Akumu Mode -- which, in Japanese, translates to “nightmare.” And really does live up to its name. The reason Akumu mode is particularly difficult is that it only takes a hit to take you out. One slap from a zombie, one bullet grazing you, even a harmless-looking tripwire and it’s BOOM -- game over.

In Chapter 10, for instance, you're not only facing one-hit killers, but also dodging spinning blades and trying not to get stabbed by the sneaky traps scattered around. All while praying you don’t accidentally blow yourself up with one of your own traps.

9 Alien: Isolation

You Will Feel Utterly Powerless Against the Alien

Alien: Isolation is all about survival -- and surviving isn’t easy when you’re being relentlessly hunted by a drooling, seven-foot-tall Xenomorph that wants you for dinner. Unlike some horror games where you can fight back against the bad guys, in this one, the Alien is basically invincible.

This Xenomorph is smart, unpredictable and terrifying. Trying to kill it is almost impossible. And the worst part is that the Alien learns from your behavior. So if you hide in the same locker twice, it will start checking those lockers. If you rely too much on your flamethrower, it will start dodging and become even more aggressive. It’s like the game is always one step ahead of you.

8 Darkwood

When Night Falls, Your Safehouse, Weapons and Traps Might Not Be Enough to Save You

Darkwood is not your typical horror game filled with jump scares. Instead, it’s the kind of horror that crawls under your skin and sits there, simmering, waiting to freak you out. While you pretty much just spend your day building weapons and fetching supplies for survival during the day, it’s a whole different ball game at night.

You have to be ready to defend yourself when it gets dark with the weapons you crafted and traps you set, which might still not leave you feeling outmatched. Once you make it to the swamp region, it’s a whole new level of "nope." The swamp is full of savages, human spiders and even worms.

7 Pathologic 2

Find Yourself in a Plagued Land Where the Odds Of Survival are Stacked Against You

Pathologic 2

Pathologic 2 is one of the most difficult horror games not because it’s trying to scare you in the traditional sense, but because it punishes you in ways that feel all too real. You’re not just running from monsters. Instead you’re dealing with plague, hunger, exhaustion and the crushing weight of time ticking down. You’ve got twelve in-game days to figure out how to save as many people as possible -- and probably yourself in the process.

The plague isn’t just a story element -- it’s actively hunting you. If you enter infected districts, you’re at risk of catching the plague yourself, which means constant paranoia about how close you’re standing to someone infected, or whether you should even enter a building at all. Once infected you’re on a desperate scramble to find antibiotics, which are rare and often ineffective. And if you don’t find a cure? Well, you can kiss your chances of survival goodbye.

6 Ebola 2

How Long Can You Fend Off Infected Enemies Lurking Around Every Corner?

Ebola 2 is a full-on biohazard nightmare that somehow reminds me of Resident Evil and Dead Space. It’s the kind of survival horror games where you’re stuck in creepy facilities, low on ammo and everything is out to get you. You'll often find yourself deciding between running away or standing your ground against terrifying infected enemies. And just when you think you’re safe, boom -- another wave of enemies comes crashing through the door.

Also the game takes place mostly in tight corridors and dark, creepy rooms. The setting itself adds to the pressure -- there’s no room to breathe, nowhere to run. You’re constantly trapped in confined spaces with infected enemies lurking around every corner. This makes even the simplest task, like finding a key or solving a puzzle, feel way harder than it actually is.

5 Resident Evil 2 Remake

Every Time You Think You’re in the Clear, an Invincible Enemy Shows Shows Up From Nowhere

If you love survival horror games, then the Resident Evil 2 Remake is basically a dream come true (or a nightmare, depending on how well you handle zombies). Survival isn’t easy in a city that’s been overrun with zombies and you can’t just blast through every zombie that comes your way. You’ve got to make every shot count.

I particularly find Mr. X annoying. He’s a hulking, trench coat-wearing tyrant that relentlessly stalks you throughout the game. And the worst part is that he’s invincible. You can’t kill him, only slow him down (barely). But if you really want to up the challenge, try Hardcore Mode. It’s not for the faint of heart. Enemies hit harder, resources are even scarcer and there’s no autosave. You can only save at typewriters if you’ve found ink ribbons. That means every mistake feels like it costs a lifetime and the pressure to survive skyrockets.

4 Bloodborne

Get Close and Personal with all Kinds of Terrifying Creatures

Bloodborne

Unlike some games where you can just block and hide behind a shield, Bloodborne is all about speed and aggression. You have to get right in the face of your enemies and dodge their attacks with split-second timing. The game rewards you if you fight back hard. If you get hit, you can regain some of your health by striking back quickly -- but if you’re too slow, you’re done for.

You'll realize Bloodborne isn’t here to play nice when you encounter Father Gascoigne. He’s the first major boss you'll probably face. He's fast, hits hard and his movements are so unpredictable that he makes you feel like you're in a desperate, one-on-one street brawl. After you’ve managed to survive the first phase of the fight, Gascoigne goes full-on beast mode -- literally. He transforms into a massive, snarling creature that lunges at you with terrifying speed.

3 Cry Of Fear

You Will Almost be Out of Ammo and Health By The Time You Get to the Toughest Part

Cry Of Fear

In Cry of Fear, you're struggling with your own inner demons while the world around you is crumbling. You never really know what’s around the next corner and the atmosphere keeps you on edge from start to finish. You won’t appreciate how difficult Cry of Fear is when playing Easy and Normal modes, but you're in for a rude awakening with Nightmare mode.

You’ll be sweating bullets, tiptoeing through every dark alley, praying you don’t make a mistake. Imagine going through a boss fight with no safety net and your health hanging by a thread. But nothing beats the satisfaction of beating Cry of Fear on its hardest settings. It’s the ultimate badge of honor.

2 Fear & Hunger

Some Enemies Can Take You Out with a Single Shot

Fear & Hunger

In Fear & Hunger, everything, from finding loot to surviving encounters, is largely based on luck. You could open a chest and find a useful weapon or a trap that lops off one of your limbs. And combat is not just about slashing at enemies until they fall -- it’s about targeting specific body parts, hoping to disable them before they tear you apart.

But things get complicated when you find yourself in the dungeon. It’s filled with traps, powerful enemies and dead ends. You’ll need to explore to survive, but the deeper you go, the more deadly it becomes.

1 Alan Wake 2

A World Where Everything You Write Is Trying To Kill You

This isn’t your typical horror game with just a few jump scares and some creepy monsters. Alan Wake 2 tests your wits, your combat skills and -- frankly -- your sanity. And just like classic survival horror, Alan doesn’t have a pocket full of ammo, so you'll be searching for bullets, batteries for your flashlight (it’s still your best weapon) and health items.

If you thought Hard mode was a challenge, buckle up for Nightmare mode. Enemies will drain your health bar in a few hits and they’re everywhere. If you were scared of them before, Nightmare mode makes each encounter feel like a boss fight. And there’s the Dark Place, where everything is constantly shifting. Staircases disappear, doors lead to nowhere and whole landscapes change in an instant. You never know when you are thrown into combat fighting against your inner demons.