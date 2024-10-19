For the past few years Digimon fans around the world have collectively gotten to experience Digimon Con, a convention streamed live which details recent and upcoming details for the long-running franchise. This has proven a great way to keep fans updated about what's going on and what to expect for the rest of the year. Given that Digimon is a multimedia franchise, it covers all facets that the monster-collecting franchise has to offer, so many parts may be more interesting to others than most fans, but at the end of the day, it's all about the well-beloved Digimon franchise and always fun to tune into.

At the end of the day, it's all about the well-beloved Digimon franchise and always fun to tune into.

As it currently stands, given we are a little over five months away, we don't have any concrete details on what to expect from this latest Digimon Con, but there's plenty we can speculate on making an appearance. First and foremost, to get it out of the way, the appearance of a new Digimon video game seems unlikely at this time. While they've mentioned in the past there's one in the works, we're not going into this event expecting a big hurrah in that regard. What we could see, however, is maybe another port to come to modern systems. Not that long ago got Digimon World Last Oorder made available on more platforms and there has been a lot of fan interest in seeing older titles made available. That's mostly hope, but it would make sense to port an existing title if they want to tide fans over while they wait.

The official Digimon Card Game is almost guaranteed to make an appearance

One of the biggest things almost guaranteed to appear is the Digimon Card Game. It's one of many ongoing Bandai Card Games and is still high in popularity, but even more important than that we are about to be given a simultaneous release in both English and Japanese early next year. No longer will English fans be months behind Japan and instead we'll be seeing releases at the same time worldwide. This is a huge change to the game that has the English release running to catch up to, but will likely be an important speaking piece during the event. In addition to that, we'll likely get a look at whichever set is soon to come out in addition to the one following up, and perhaps a mention of the ongoing Digimon Card Game webtoon that's still running at this time.

Although we may not see any traditional video games, Digimon has been adamant at thrilling fans with their various vpets over the past few years which are likely to pop up during this time. We got the recent announcement of the Digimon x Monster Hunter collab in addition to some other new models of vpet releasing in the coming months, and it's highly likely we get a peak at something else they may be cooking up around this time. The advancements of the vpet have only continued over the years with colored screens and rechargable options instead of button batteries, which has continued to delight fans and keep them invested with the unique small little iterations of their favorite digital monsters.

Finally there's always a chance we could get a look at the latest anime project in the works during these events. Since the end of Digimon Ghost Game we haven't heard any specific details on any new anime projects, but hopefully we could see something soon or perhaps a new spin-off movie akin to the recent Digimon 02 film.

Time will tell what we can fully come to expect from this latest Digimon Convention. Until then keep an eye out as we cover more details and check out the official announcement tweet from the Digimon Twitter account below: