One of the first 2025 State of Play's brand-new reveals was Digimon Story: Time Stranger, a turn-based RPG in the same vein as Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. Bandai Namco announced the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) and showcased a bit of its gameplay and a story teaser in the first trailer.

Diving into a Digital World in Danger

Digimon is a multimedia franchise about digital monsters that was originally conceived as a "boys-oriented Tamagotchi," where players would take care of their own virtual pet and raise it to battle others. It garnered a big following back in the 2000s thanks to its animated series, but has also spawned many games over the years.

When it comes to games, there are currently two major lines in the franchise: the World series of monster-raising simulators and the Story series of turn-based RPGs. Back in 2017, the series producer Kazumasa Habu (now no longer in this position) had teased that a new Digimon Story was in production, but it would take some time to be ready for the public.

The game in question is Digimon Story: Time Stranger, the newest entry in the franchise, which promises to take players to Digital World: Iliad. This alternate version of the Digital World is ruled over by the host computer Homeros and the Olympos XII will be key characters in the story. Players will have to journey between the real world and this digital reality during the course of the game.

According to the video, apocalyptic events are threatening the existence of parallel worlds and the player will end up having to join a fight to change destiny. The player will have to learn the truth behind the world's collapse while meeting with unique characters.

Like previous Digimon Story games, the new title will be a turn-based RPG and players will have the chance to customize their team with monster-taming elements to the gameplay. In the materials revealed so far, we can see the player character using many classic creatures, like Garurumon, Greymon (and the complete classic digivolution line for Agumon), Angewomon, Whamon, Birdramon. It'll be possible to play a male and a female protagonist.

One interesting aspect that the small bits of gameplay show is that areas will feature many creatures at the same time. In one instance of exploration, we get to see an underwater area that has multiple creatures of well-known species in the series, like Seadramon, Coelamon, Anomalocarimon and Hangyomon. A powerful-looking Vikemon is also visible in the background. A riding mechanic can also be seen during the videos, with Garurumon and Whamon as examples during the gameplay moments.

Besides the trailer, Bandai Namco has also shared a few screenshots of the game, along with the Steam store page.