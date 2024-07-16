Key Takeaways Amber Isle, a charming dinosaur shop-themed sim, releases on PC October 10.

Gather materials, stock the shop, befriend villagers, and restore the community.

Customize the shop, design your own protagonist dino, and meet 48 different Paleofolk.

An adorable dinosaur shop-themed sim Amber Isle is making its way to PCs around the world on October 10 as announced by indie game publisher Team17 on Tuesday. We also know the game is launching later for the Switch, but no specific release date has been given for Amber Isle's port yet.

Amber Isle has your dino running a shop.

Keep Your Shop Profitable in Amber Isle

Like other games of the genre, you'll be gathering materials, stocking your shop, and befriending fellow villagers in your community. Your goal is to bring back their home from fossilization to its former glory. You're also trying to get the failing shop you just bought to recover. Those who love to craft will likely be in love with this game as you explore new areas to find new materials. Those who have played a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, however, may find bartering with your stubborn fellow dino folk difficult. The end goal is to get your newly found friends to stay in the village and ultimately be merry.

There will be 48 different Paleofolk to meet within this game, and not all of them include dinosaurs. There are going to be Ice Age mammals, marine life, and invertebrates among others.

Amber Isle is a shop sim with plenty of customization.

Customization A Plenty

As your shop begins to rake in the cash, we'll be using the profits to customize it and improve the look of the establishment. According to the press release, we'll "unlock new shop décor, walls, floors, and more, making the space uniquely [ours]." We'll also be changing the look of our protagonist dino. The clothes, crest, and colors of the character can be altered.

Amber Isle is currently being developed by Ambertail Games based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It says it's "rooted in cute, slice-of-life games that reimagine your favorite captivating creatures in kind, compassionate worlds" in the press release.

Team17 has been behind plenty of indie gems over the past decade. It has published the likes of the Overcooked series, Golf With Your Friends, Dredge, the Moving Out games, and Blasphemous (and its sequel) among many others. It is also the legendary developer behind the classic Worms series.

"It's obvious how much rage-tinted joy can be conjured from out Ghost Town Games' quirky set-up of cooking up meals, together with a sprinkling of simulation-style managing of one's kitchen workspace," said our review for Overcooked 2. "And when it comes to reinforcing the communicative and reactive side to co-operative play, Overcooked 2 is -- like its predecessor -- a welcome reminder that co-op can instill depth in its mechanics."