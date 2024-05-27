Dive into the futuristic world of Dislyte, where urban myths come to life in a unique comic book setting. Build a team of superhero Espers, imbued with powers from ancient gods, and battle monstrous forces intent on destruction. Dislyte introduces "urban myth comics," blending mythology from Greek, Norse, Chinese, Egyptian, and Japanese cultures into a stylish fantasy universe. Explore the stories of diverse characters, from a rebellious biker Odin to a sophisticated butler Anubis, and decide whether to succumb to power or rise as a champion for humanity.

All Codes For Dislyte

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Dislyte. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/27

PlayDislyte - Redeem Code for 100x Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Dislyte

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Dislyte on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click on the Avatar on the upper left Click on Settings Go to services and gift code Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.