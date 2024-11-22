The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley seems like a delightful land to explore after buying the DLC. Unfortunately, you need to complete some prerequisites to unlock the new area.

Unlock Storybook Vale by redeeming the content in the mailbox.

How to Unlock the Storybook Vale

The Storybook Vale is not free content, you first need to purchase the Storybook Vale DLC from Steam, the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, etc, to gain access to this new land. You'll also need to complete several quests in the storyline before you can gain access to the Storybook Vale. According to the game, they include the following:

The Dream Castle from Merlin

Friendship is Everything from Merlin

Making Cents of Things from Scrooge McDuck

Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-opening from Scrooge McDuck

Fishing Expedition from Goofy

Once you complete these quests, go to your mailbox next to your house in the plaza and claim the 5,000 Moonstones. You'll then unlock the new content in Disney Dreamlight Valley by getting another piece of mail, which you can then redeem.

How to Get to Storybook Vale and Get the Royal Net

But where do you go? Head into the castle and turn left. You'll see a doorway. Enter and you'll see a flying ship on the left-hand side that has words on the sails. Walk up to it and then enter the button displayed on-screen to enter the ship. Thankfully, you don't need a rare gemstone like Tourmaline to travel. You'll now be whisked away into a new land with a pretty castle awaiting you.

Who also awaits you is Merida, trapped behind some dark gunk called Inkies. Clear them away with your powers and speak to the Scottish princess. After freeing her, she asks for your help in saving the Lorekeeper. Go inside the castle, and you'll see a cool tapestry with Disney villains Maleficent and Hades on it. You'll soon find out the Lorekeeper is now a book, coughing.

She says that she used the last of her magic to contact you. Some birds fly out of the book called snippets, and Merida needs you to catch them. However, we first need to get the Royal Net. Merida has a bag located near the archery board on the bottom left side of the room. Look inside and you'll find a potion.

Use the potion on your pickaxe and start hacking away at the stones around the lantern levers. There are two opposite Merida and the circle on the ground. Interact with them to turn the circle. Keep turning them until the portrait of Princess Aurora is complete. It's as easy as Meringue Pie. Then, the Royal Net will pop out from the ground. You can now catch the snippets.