A Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be hard to find as they only appear at certain times. It also needs to be fed a specific kind of dish to warm up to you. Here's how to be a "Zero to Hero" for these little mythical animals.

Check the Pegasus' location in the Critters menu.

Pegasus Location

You'll find a Pegasus within the Mythopia region of the Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It's a part of The Storybook Vale DLC's realm. You can buy it for $29.99. Unfortunately, Pegasi appear in certain areas, days, and times. On a Tuesday, you can find a Blue Pegasus in The Fiery Plains all day. However, on that very same day, the Pink Pegasus doesn't show up at all in its usual position: The Elysian Fields.

You'll want to unlock the new areas of The Storybook Vale, so you can find all the species of owls, dragons, and pegasi for this DLC. The first area costs 1,000 Dreamlight (of Storybook Vale's currency), the second is 5,000 Dreamlight, and the third of final area of Mythopia and Everafter is 10,000 Dreamlight.

To check when and where each type of pegasus spawns in the game, go to the "Collection" section of the menu and then select Critters. You'll see where each Pegasus hangs out and when it's there during the day you're playing the game.

What Does a Pegasus Eat?

Now you've found a Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll want to feed it. Owls want grains, and Dragons want Pure Ice/Magma. However, a Pegasus wants a three-star vegetable-based dish from you. The easiest to make is a Veggie Platter. You can use three of the same vegetables for the meal, such as Cauliflower. Place all three veggies in the pot of any cooking station (at home or Chez Remy) and make the three-star dish. Then, head back to the pegasus roaming the wilds and give it the meal. The pegasus will nosh it down and give you a gift of some kind as thanks. If you feed it three times, it will become your companion.

Where to Find Cauliflower

Cauliflower seeds can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in The Bind. He sells them for 10 Star Coins each. They'll take 10 minutes to grow once they're planted and watered. In addition to making a Veggie Platter with the Cauliflower, you can also create a vegan alternative, a Cauliflower Steak. It sounds delicious, and you only need one ingredient: Cauliflower.