Tourmaline is a pretty gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley that can be sold for quite a few Star Coins or be used in a few quests along the way. Get your pickaxe ready, so you can mine to your heart's content.

Tourmaline Disney Dreamlight Valley Spots

You can mine for Tourmaline in Disney Dreamlight Valley at two different locations: Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. Head to the big rocks by the edges of these locations. Tourmaline is a pink ore that can sometimes appear from out of the rock. However, Tourmaline can also be mined with regular rocks with no pink ore shining in the distance. Get your pickaxe and hack at the rocks until they're completely broken. If you see a pink ore on the ground, that's the Tourmaline you need. If you don't get the item, no worries. You can check back at the same spots every five minutes as they respawn. Unfortunately, you may get some other ores like Onyx.

While you wait for the rocks to return, you can fish for Carp in the Sunlit Plateau to make Carp Salad. Carps and Rainbow Trout can also help you make some great seafood dishes, like Fish Pasta and Fish Pie.

How to Complete Fire Alarm Quest

The Fairy Godmother will bestow a quest upon you that requires you to get three Tormalines, in addition to a bunch of other ingredients for an Icy Enchantment. You'll need the following:

15 Snowballs

5 Dream Shards

5 Purple Impatiens

Empty Vial

You can pick up 15 Snowballs from the Frosted Heights by digging into the ground. Dream Shards can be dug up from torn out Night Thorns and glowing areas on the ground. Purple Impatiens are flowers that can be grabbed from the Forgotten Lands. Lastly, an Empty Vial can be crafted from three Glass materials. If you complete Kristoff's Friendship Level to 10, you can buy Snowballs and an Empty Vial from Kristoff's Stall. Once you craft the Icy Enchantment, you can finally get rid of the annoying flames in the Forgotten Lands.

If you want to sell the Tourmaline, head over to Goofy's Stall. You can get 420 Star Coins for each ore. Good luck on your mining adventures and get that money or finish quests!