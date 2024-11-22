Owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley are new creatures in Disney Dreamlight Valley that can be found in Storybook Vale. They'll ask for a specific type of food that might be difficult to figure out without a guide. Thank goodness we're here.

What Do Owls Want To Eat?

Our new feathered friends, the owls, are hoping to get grains when you approach them in the Storybook Vale. They'll want Barley or Wheat from you. Make sure either ingredient is in your inventory and then select it to give the food to the owl. Wheat can also be used to make Meringue Pie.

Where to Find Barley and Wheat

Barley can be bought from Goofy's Stall in The Bind. If you haven't moved his shop, it's on the western side of the area near the staircase and a flowing river. You can buy Barley Seeds for 15 Star Coins each. You may need to finish a few main story missions before you get the ability to unlock Goofy's Stall. You'll also need to upgrade it multiple times to get Goofy's full stock of items like Barley Seeds, Shovel Bird Eggs, and Flyleaf Feta.

Wheat is easily accessible. Go back to the original Plaza and head down to the Peaceful Meadow. Goofy sells the seeds at his stall for just 1 Star Coin. You read that right. 1 Star Coin. Wheat takes much less time to grow as well, so it's more effective at feeding owls quickly.

If you've forgotten how to fast travel, go to the map menu by pressing the ESC key or the touchpad on a PS5 controller, etc. Then, on the bottom right, look for the button assigned to fast travel. On PC, it's T but on a DualSense (PS5 controller), it's the square button. After that, select the "Valley" tab and choose the fast travel location you want to get to. To speed the process of getting back to where you need to be in the Storybook Vale, rebuild the wells in the area.

You'll get to complete Storybook Duty points for completing this task, and the animal may give you a present as well, like a Dream Shard. You'll find a brown owl, where your adventure in the Storybook Vale begins, in front of the Hades and Maleficent mural. A white owl usually hangs around the western area of The Bind.

Move your house closer to the main area in Storybook Vale to make things easier.

Move Your House

Your house is automatically far away from everything else in Storybook Vale. This can be remedied. Go to your inventory menu and then scroll down to the Furniture section. After that, make the UI disappear and find your house on the right side. Click on it with the pointer on screen and drag it to the left near Scrooge's Store and Chez Remy. Now, you're much closer to the community than before.