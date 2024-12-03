Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley is seeking to become a better leader in the community, whether he wants to admit it or not. The Yes, Your Lugubriousness quest will have you connect with the God like never before.

How to Start Yes, Your Lugubriousness Quest

To unlock the Yes, Your Lugubriousness quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll need to complete the following pre-requisites:

Get Hades to Friendship Level 4 and finish his prior quests. Finish tasks with him, like fishing or gardening, to get his friendship level up.

Unlock Vanellope von Schweetz, Ursula, Flynn, and Mother Gothel as villagers

Once you've completed these tasks, a purple icon should appear above Hades' head. Speak to him and then select to start the Yes, Your Lugubriousness quest with the God of the Underworld.

Speak to Remy

The first part of the quest has you speaking to Remy. He'll agree to let Hades cook for his guests at Chez Remy. However, you have to get the right ingredients for him. You'll need to find:

2 Salt Crystal

2 Olives (which is used for some dishes)

2 Ambrosia

2 Elysian Grain

2 Stygian Mudskipper

Salt Crystals are found in Everafter. Salt Crystals can be picked up from a fishing spot outside the ripples. They're fairly easy to get. Stygian Mudskippers are a little trickier. Go to a fishing spot in Mythopia and fish in brown/golden ripples in the water. They'll take more precise button presses than usual, but you should find them fairly quickly if you're lucky.

Olives can be picked up from trees within Mythopia. Ambrosia and Elysian Grain can both be bought from Goofy's Stall in Mythopia for 260 Star Coins and 160 Star Coins each, respectively. Thankfully, no crop growing is needed for this quest. Once you have all the ingredients, go back to Hades and let him know the good news. Go to Chez Remy and meet Hades there. After Hades gets angry about a customer not happy with the product, the God erupts fire around the restaurant. Use your royal shovel to clear the flames away.

Hades tries to sell a potion to Flynn for Ursula.

Meeting with Flynn and Ursula

Now Hades wants to move on to Ursula. Look through your clothing items and wear the following:

Blue clothing

Black clothing

Professional clothing

You'll need to have all three elements to look the part. It will be under the tags of the menu. Once you've done that, overhear Hades' conversation with Flynn, one of the newest characters in the game. Hades should walk up to Flynn if you follow him on the map. He tries to sell Ursula's potions to the man. You'll find out that Ursula is scamming Hades. He really should know better than that.

Go to Ursula's House to confront her. Fast travel by opening the map and then pressing square (or X on your controller). Enter her house, and you'll find a note by the entrance. It says Hades' wages are hidden well away safe from the God's temper. Probably a smart move there. It mentions a "soggy place."

What is the Soggy Place?

The Soggy Place that Ursula mentions is the water itself. Look for a golden ripple in The Bind. You'll find a Fire Suppression Potion on the east side of The Bind after fishing for it. Speak to Hades again and give him the two items you've collected.

It's Scrooge's Turn

The last part of this quest has Hades visit Scrooge's Store for some management training. Head inside. Speak to the businessduck in the store. After Scrooge agrees to let Hades run the shop, listen to his conversation with Mother Gothel. He gets frustrated again and enflames the store. Use the water can this time to vanquish the flames. Now listen to Scrooge and Hades talking to each other. After Hades gets a talking to, leave the store and speak to him outside in the Storybook Vale. The quest is now finished as he calls you a solid minion.